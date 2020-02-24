Log in
Mustier Pulls Out of Race to Be Next HSBC CEO, FT Reports

02/24/2020 | 01:00am EST

-- UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has taken himself out of the running to be the next CEO of HSBC, the Financial Times reports.

-- Mr. Mustier was identified as the preferred external candidate by HSBC's board of directors, FT says.

-- Mr. Mustier told HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker in a phone call Sunday that he was no longer interested in the job and had decided to stay at UniCredit, according to the FT.

-- HSBC's board has been searching for a permanent leader since August, after ousting former head John Flint and installing Noel Quinn as interim CEO.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/32kfxR2

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

