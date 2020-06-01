Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Supreme Court Extends Hunt for $3 Billion in Offshore Madoff Cash -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

By Andrew Scurria

The U.S. Supreme Court extended the global hunt for tainted cash from Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, refusing to shield European banks and other foreign investors from having to return roughly $3 billion they collected before his 2008 arrest.

The justices declined to stop lawsuits against foreign institutions including HSBC Holdings PLC, Crédit Agricole SA and Société Générale SA over money stolen from Mr. Madoff's victims that was transferred overseas. The court order paves the way for years of additional litigation against these foreign firms, some of the last -- and largest -- targets in an international legal campaign to dig up money for Madoff victims.

Irving Picard, the liquidating trustee who has spent more than a decade recovering the loot, has been trying to reclaim money that was distributed from the Ponzi scheme to offshore investment funds in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bermuda and then passed on to other foreign recipients.

These feeder funds pooled investors' cash, parked most or all of it with Mr. Madoff and collected proceeds from the Ponzi scheme before its collapse. Mr. Picard has long insisted that he can follow the cash trail to the feeder funds' overseas investors and redistribute the money among the Ponzi scheme's "net losers."

Under Monday's order, Mr. Picard can go ahead with these lawsuits, which have been largely put on hold during the appeals process.

In a statement, the trustee said that while the feeder funds are largely insolvent, he will continue his claims against their underlying investors, with all proceeds going to customers of Mr. Madoff's phantom investment firm.

A New York appeals court last year brought the foreign transfers within Mr. Picard's grasp, ruling that to declare them off-limits would disadvantage legitimate creditors and encourage fraudsters to stash stolen assets overseas. The Justice Department backed up that ruling in April, arguing that even funds that passed between foreign institutions can be clawed back under U.S. bankruptcy laws for recovering ill-gotten proceeds.

The trustee's efforts have generated roughly $14.3 billion in recoveries and settlements out of the roughly $20 billion lost in the Ponzi scheme, far exceeding what was expected after Mr. Madoff's arrest. Hedge funds that bought victims' claims have profited along the way as stolen money was gradually returned and distributed under a court-supervised bankruptcy process

Monday's order lays the groundwork for Mr. Picard to potentially extract additional settlements and further boost recoveries.

Mr. Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence in North Carolina after pleading guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

Write to Andrew Scurria at Andrew.Scurria@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA 2.45% 8.016 Real-time Quote.-39.47%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.78% 380.4 Delayed Quote.-37.47%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 4.44% 13.82 Real-time Quote.-57.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:52pSupreme Court Extends Hunt for $3 Billion in Offshore Madoff Cash -- Update
DJ
12:36pOil rescues big banks' commodities profits as gold income tumbles
RE
12:11pLondon stocks rise as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease
RE
11:51aSupreme Court Extends Hunt for $3 Billion in Offshore Madoff Cash
DJ
10:04aU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs investors' bid to block Madoff trustee lawsuits
RE
04:11aHSBC HLDGS : Jefferies revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/29Former HK leader calls out HSBC following UK criticism of security law
RE
05/29U.S. judge orders 15 banks to face big investors' currency rigging lawsuit
RE
05/29Morgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources
RE
05/29MORGAN STANLEY NOT GIVEN ADVISORY RO : sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 128 M - -
Net income 2020 5 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 4,78%
Capitalization 92 584 M 92 543 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,66 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-37.47%92 543
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%249 409
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.52%209 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 434
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%132 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group