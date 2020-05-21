Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK economy stuck in COVID slump, pace of slide eases in May - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

By William Schomberg and David Milliken

Britain's economy shrank again in May as the government's coronavirus lockdown remained largely in place, but at a slower pace than April's crash.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit a record low in April, and a large majority of companies reported that activity continued to fall in May, albeit on a less widespread basis than just after the lockdown began.

Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist, predicted more businesses would report a pick-up in June as the COVID-19 lockdown is relaxed.

"However, the UK looks set to see a frustratingly slow recovery, given the likely slower pace of opening up the economy relative to other countries which have seen fewer COVID-19 cases," he said.

A separate survey from the Confederation of British industry showed manufacturing output at its lowest on record - going back to 1975 - during the three months to May.

"Production levels have fallen even more sharply as firms experience collapsing demand and supply chain disruption, leading some to temporarily shut down their factories," Anna Leach, the CBI's deputy chief economist, said.

Orders in May alone were the lowest since 1981, the CBI said. Expectations for the next three months improved from April but still pointed to continued decline.

Britain's chief budget forecaster said on Sunday that April was probably the bottom of the downturn but the economy was unlikely to bounce back quickly.

IHS Markit said its composite index -- measuring activity in the dominant services sector and in manufacturing -- rose to 28.9 in May's preliminary from 13.8 in April's final reading, stronger a Reuters poll of economists had forecast. PMIs below 50 represent a decline.

The decline remained far worse than at any point during the global financial crisis a decade ago, leaving Britain on course for a 20% contraction in the second quarter.

"No wonder the BoE is opening the door to negative rates," Elizabeth Martins, an economist with HSBC, said.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he was less opposed to sub-zero interest rates than before the coronavirus crisis escalated.

IHS Markit reported a severe lack of new business. Although business expectations improved for a second month, companies said they were worried it would take a long time to recover.

Many companies that had temporarily laid off workers had furloughed more than half their staff, using an emergency government scheme to pay 80% of their wages.

Employment was down again in May although the fall was less precipitous than in April.

The CBI survey showed 59% of manufacturers temporarily laid off staff and 9% reported permanent layoffs.

IHS Markit's "flash" May reading for the services sector rose to 27.8 from 13.4 in April while the manufacturing sector PMI rose to 40.6 from 32.6.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
08:18aUK economy stuck in COVID slump, pace of slide eases in May - PMI
RE
08:16aHSBC : Global Asset Mgmt, IFC Fund Raises $474M For Climate Action in Emerging M..
AQ
08:10aUK economy stuck in COVID slump, pace of slide eases in May - PMI
RE
06:16aSIEMENS AG : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:28aBritons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
RE
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/20HSBC : IFC Raise $474 Million for Emerging-Markets Green Bond Fund
DJ
05/20HSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05/20VIVENDI SA : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/20LANXESS AG : HSBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 184 M
EBIT 2020 18 451 M
Net income 2020 5 208 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,96x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,69 $
Last Close Price 5,05 $
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-30.27%102 637
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.48%278 241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%251 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.94%198 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group