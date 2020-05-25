Log in
HSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT AG

(TUB)
05/25/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC agrees to acquire an additional 18.66% of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and intends to conduct a squeeze-out

25-May-2020 / 21:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 25.05.2020 - Today, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH, Düsseldorf, has informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG that it has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of shares representing approximately 18.66% of the registered share capital in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. Following closing of this acquisition, which will occur shortly, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH will hold shares equalling approximately 99.33% of the registered share capital of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Further, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH has informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG of its intention to implement a squeeze-out according to sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). As part of the squeeze-out process, a general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will resolve on the transfer of shares held by the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH in return for an adequate cash compensation.

HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH will, following the above mentioned closing of the acquisition from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, be HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's principal shareholder (Hauptaktionär) in the meaning of sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and therefore fulfil the necessary requirement for a squeeze-out under stock corporation law.

The transfer resolution which forms part of the squeeze-out process shall be passed by a general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG anticipated to be held within the 2020 financial year. The exact amount of the cash compensation will be determined by HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH on the basis of a valuation report of an auditor and its adequacy will be reviewed by a separate court-appointed auditor.


Contact:

Robert von Heusinger

+49 211 9101664

robert.heusinger@hsbc.de

Heidi Ashley
+44 7920 254057
heidi.ashley@hsbc.com

 

25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Königsallee 21-23
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: 0211-910 - 1664
Fax: 0211-910 - 3143
E-mail: Robert.Heusinger@hsbc.de
Internet: www.hsbc.de
ISIN: DE0008115106, Liste sämtlicher emittierter ISIN veröffentlicht auf der Internetseite / List of all issued ISIN published on website http://www.about.hsbc.de/de-de/investor-relations/ad-hoc-disclosures
WKN: 811510
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1054973

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1054973  25-May-2020 CET/CEST

