HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC agrees to acquire an additional 18.66% of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and intends to conduct a squeeze-out



25-May-2020

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 25.05.2020 - Today, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH, Düsseldorf, has informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG that it has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of shares representing approximately 18.66% of the registered share capital in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. Following closing of this acquisition, which will occur shortly, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH will hold shares equalling approximately 99.33% of the registered share capital of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Further, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH has informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG of its intention to implement a squeeze-out according to sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). As part of the squeeze-out process, a general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will resolve on the transfer of shares held by the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH in return for an adequate cash compensation.

HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH will, following the above mentioned closing of the acquisition from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, be HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's principal shareholder (Hauptaktionär) in the meaning of sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and therefore fulfil the necessary requirement for a squeeze-out under stock corporation law.

The transfer resolution which forms part of the squeeze-out process shall be passed by a general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG anticipated to be held within the 2020 financial year. The exact amount of the cash compensation will be determined by HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH on the basis of a valuation report of an auditor and its adequacy will be reviewed by a separate court-appointed auditor.



