HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG

HSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT AG

(TUB)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 11:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: https://www.about.hsbc.de/-/media/germany/de/financial-reports/annual-report-2019-de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: https://www.about.hsbc.de/-/media/germany/en/financial-reports/hsbc-annual-report-2019-en.pdf

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Königsallee 21-23
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.hsbc.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029523  24.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
