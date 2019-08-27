Log in
HSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT AG.

(TUB)
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/27/2019 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.08.2019 / 17:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 German: https://www.about.hsbc.de/-/media/germany/de/financial-reports/halbjahresfinanzbericht-juni-2019.pdf


27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Königsallee 21-23
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.hsbc.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863923  27.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
