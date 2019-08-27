DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.08.2019 / 17:04

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 German: https://www.about.hsbc.de/-/media/germany/de/financial-reports/halbjahresfinanzbericht-juni-2019.pdf

27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

