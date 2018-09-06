Hsin Chong : ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

References are made to (i) the announcement of Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 March 2017 in respect of the suspension of trading in the Company's shares (the "Shares") (Stock Code: 00404) and debt securities (Stock Codes: 05579, 05513 and 05607) (the "Debt Securities") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); and (ii) the Company's announcement dated 12 June 2017 (the "Resumption Conditions Announcement") in respect of the conditions for resumption of trading of the Shares and Debt Securities imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms defined in the Resumption Conditions Announcement shall have the same meanings in this announcement.

As disclosed in the Resumption Conditions Announcement, on 9 June 2017, the Board received a letter from the Stock Exchange, in which the Stock Exchange stated the following conditions for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company:

(a) address all Audit Issues identified by PwC; and

(b) inform the market of all material information for shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position including the implication of the Audit Issues 2, 3 and 4 identified by PwC to the Group's assets, financial and operational position.

On 4 September 2018, the Board received another letter from the Stock Exchange, in which the Stock Exchange stated that the Company, as an additional resumption condition, is required to demonstrate its compliance with the Rule13.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The Stock Exchange further indicated that it may modify the above and/or impose further conditions if the situation changes. The Company is now taking appropriate steps to fulfill the all the resumption conditions and will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the progress as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES AND DEBT SECURITIES

Trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company has been suspended since 3 April 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

