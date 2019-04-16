Log in
HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(0404)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hsin Chong : CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

04/16/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(provisional liquidators appointed) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00404)

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Mr. WANG Guozhen, an Executive Director of the Company has been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from 15 April 2019.

Thus, the members of the Executive Committee with effect from 15 April 2019 are as follows:

The Executive Committee comprising Mr. WANG Guozhen, Ir Dr Joseph CHOI Kin Hung and Mr. Wilfred WU Shek Chun.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Dr. LAM LEE G., an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company has been appointed as a Chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 15 April 2019.

Thus, the members of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 15 April 2019 are as follows:

The Remuneration Committee comprising Dr. LAM LEE G., Ir Dr Joseph CHOI Kin Hung, Mr. Wilfred WU Shek Chun, Mr. George YUEN Kam Ho, Dr. LO Wing Yan and Prof. HUNG Wai Man.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to both Mr. WANG and Dr. LAM on their new appointments.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 3 April 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares and other securities of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited

(in provisional liquidation)

(for restructuring purposes)

WANG Guozhen

Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhuo Yan as the Non- executive Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. WANG Guozhen (Vice Chairman), Ir Dr Joseph CHOI Kin Hung (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wilfred WU Shek Chun (Chief Risk Officer) as Executive Directors; Mr. YAN Jie and Mr. CHEN Lei as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. George YUEN Kam Ho, Dr. LAM Lee G., Dr. LO Wing Yan William, JP and Prof. HUNG Wai Man, JP as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:52:09 UTC
