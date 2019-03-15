Hsin Chong : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 新 昌 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(provisional liquidators appointed)

(for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00404)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made by the Company (provisional liquidators appointed) (for restructuring purposes only) pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

Under Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''2018 Annual Results'') on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 31 March 2019.

There will be a delay in the release of the 2018 Annual Results as the Company's manpower and resources have been predominately focused on its restructuring and share trading resumption work, and is endeavoring to secure more resources for the preparation of the audit of 2018 Annual Results. Such audit has not yet commenced.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company (''Board'') has confirmed that there is no other matter or any inside information in relation to the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and shareholders of the Company.

The meeting of the Board to, among other things, consider and approve the 2018 Annual Results originally scheduled to be held on 27 March 2019 may be postponed. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 3 April 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares and other securities of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited

(provisional liquidators appointed)

(for restructuring purposes only)

WANG Guozhen

Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhuo Yan as the Non-executive Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. WANG Guozhen (Vice Chairman), Ir Dr. Joseph CHOI Kin Hung (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilfred WU Shek Chun (Chief Risk Officer) and Mr. Eric TODD as Executive Directors; Mr. YAN Jie, Mr. CHEN Lei and, Mr. CHUI Kwong Kau as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHENG Sui Sang, Mr. George YUEN Kam Ho, Dr. LAM Lee G., Dr. LO Wing Yan William, JP and Prof. HUNG Wai Man, JP as Independent Non-executive Directors.