Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hsin Chong Group Holdings Ltd    0404   BMG4634Z1014

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (0404)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.35 HKD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hsin Chong : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 09:09am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 新昌集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00404)

US$300 MILLION 8.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

(Stock Code: 5513)

US$150 MILLION 8.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

(Stock Code: 5607)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 30 March 2017 in relation to, among other things, the connected transactions with respect to the provision of financial assistance by the Company and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 24 April 2017, 28 June 2017, 28 August 2017, 30 October 2017, 28 December 2017, 28 February 2018, 2 May 2018 and 29 June 2018 and 31 August 2018 in respect of the delay in despatch of the circular in relation to the aforesaid connected transactions (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise the contents of the Circular and the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser, the Company expects that the despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 April 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES AND DEBT SECURITIES

Trading in the ordinary shares and debt securities of the Company has been suspended since 3 April 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares and debt securities of the Company and potential investor are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited

WANG Guozhen

Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhuo Yan as the Non-executive Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. WANG Guozhen (Vice Chairman), Ir Dr Joseph CHOI Kin Hung (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wilfred WU Shek Chun (Chief Risk Officer) and Mr. Eric TODD as Executive Directors; Mr. YAN Jie, Mr. CHEN Lei and, Mr. CHUI Kwong Kau as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHENG Sui Sang, Mr. George YUEN Kam Ho, Dr. LAM Lee G. and Dr. LO Wing Yan William, JP as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS
09:09aHSIN CHONG : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to connected tran..
PU
12/12HSIN CHONG : Inside information winding up petition in relation to a subsidiary
PU
12/05HSIN CHONG : Deemed disposal constituting very substantial disposal of the compa..
PU
11/12HSIN CHONG : signs MOU to sell target group for HK$250m
AQ
11/08HSIN CHONG : Inside information winding up petition in relation to a subsidiary
PU
10/31HSIN CHONG : Update on recent development
PU
10/11SYNERGIS : says West Kowloon project contract change
AQ
09/20HSIN CHONG : Press release_Hsin Chong signed a framework agreement with Beijing ..
PU
09/06HSIN CHONG : Additional resumption conditions
PU
09/04HSIN CHONG : Gp names Wang Guozhen as vice chairman
AQ
More news
Chart HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Hsin Chong Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Hung Choi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhuo Yan Lin Non-Executive Chairman
Pui Yin Pang Chief Operating Officer
Sui Sang Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jie Yan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD0.00%254
VINCI-15.49%48 464
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.53%33 817
LARSEN & TOUBRO14.11%28 527
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.26%23 328
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-16.69%22 625
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.