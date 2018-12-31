Hsin Chong : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 新昌集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00404)

US$300 MILLION 8.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

(Stock Code: 5513)

US$150 MILLION 8.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

(Stock Code: 5607)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 30 March 2017 in relation to, among other things, the connected transactions with respect to the provision of financial assistance by the Company and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 24 April 2017, 28 June 2017, 28 August 2017, 30 October 2017, 28 December 2017, 28 February 2018, 2 May 2018 and 29 June 2018 and 31 August 2018 in respect of the delay in despatch of the circular in relation to the aforesaid connected transactions (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise the contents of the Circular and the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser, the Company expects that the despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 April 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES AND DEBT SECURITIES

Trading in the ordinary shares and debt securities of the Company has been suspended since 3 April 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares and debt securities of the Company and potential investor are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

WANG Guozhen

Vice Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

