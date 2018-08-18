Log in
HSIN CHONG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Press Statement: M+ Museum project

08/18/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

Press Statement

For immediate release

M+ Museum Construction Project

(Hong Kong - 18 August 2018) We noted the press statement issued by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) in relation to the Main Contract for the M+ Museum construction project (M+ project), the Group wishes to state that we have to-date not received any formal notification of the intended termination in accordance with the terms specified in the Main Contract. Further we found that the intended termination of the Main Contract of the M+ project was not based on a valid reason provided in the Main Contract.

The Group does not agree to the alleged reason of termination of the Main Contract in relation to insolvency. First, there is no evidence that Hsin Chong Construction Company Limited (HCC) was insolvent. Secondly, the financial condition of Hsin Chong Group Holdings, HCC's parent company, was irrelevant insofar as the Main Contract is concerned. Procedurally, the announcement of WKCDA's termination has not complied with the procedure set out in the Main Contract.

Based on the above, the Group concludes that there is no valid termination to-date and the purported termination was incorrect.

The Group is disappointed with WKCDA's approach towards the matter and their action. The Group has been in frequent and open discussions with WKCDA on how our delivery of the project can be further improved. We have made various proposals to WKCDA and have been jointly exploring the possibility of such proposals. Yet, without first notifying us, WKCDA unilaterally chose to speak to the public.

About Hsin Chong

Founded in Hong Kong in 1939, Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited (Hsin Chong) (Stock Code: 00404.HK) is one of Asia's longest-standing construction and property groups, providing comprehensive construction, property and related services. Throughout the years, Hsin Chong's scope of construction services has grown to cover the entire spectrum of building, civil engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, project and construction management, railway systems and property development. Its expertise has also been applied in Macau, the Mainland of China and overseas.

Enquiries:

Linda Luk

Tel(852) 25798919

Emaillinda.luk@hcg.com.hkinfo@hcg.com.hk

Disclaimer

Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 12:10:01 UTC
