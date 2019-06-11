Hua Han Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees and Establishment of Resumption Committee

Mr. Choong has worked in international audit firms and as chief financial officer/company secretary in various publicly listed companies. From April 1992 to February 2003, Mr. Choong worked in several positions in and was promoted as the partner of the assurance & advisory department of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu and director of business development of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited. From November 2003 to July 2006, Mr. Choong served various positions, including the chief financial officer, company secretary, qualified accountant and authorized representative (for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) of Byford International Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') with stock code 8272. From October 2009 to August 2011, Mr. Choong served as an independent non-executive director, chairman of audit committee as appointed by liquidators of Tack Fat Group International Limited (now known as Life Healthcare Group Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code 928. From June 2008 to May 2011, Mr. Choong worked as the chief financial officer of Sinobiomed Inc., a company listed on Over- The-Counter Bulletin Board, the over-the-counter securities market in the United States of America. Since July 2015, Mr. Choong has served as the chief financial officer of Weyland Tech Inc., a company listed on Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board, the over-the-counter securities market in the United States of America. Since May 2018, Mr. Choong also served as the independent non-executive director and chairman of audit committee of Moxian Inc., a company listed on Nasdaq capital markets. Mr. Choong is currently also acting as the consultant to several private companies in the People's Republic of China.

Pursuant to the letter of appointment made between Mr. Choong and the Company, Mr. Choong has been appointed for a term of one year commencing from 11 June 2019 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election and other related provisions as stipulated in the by-laws of the Company and the Listing Rules. Mr. Choong is entitled to a monthly director's fee of HK$50,000 which was determined by the Board and the remuneration committee with reference to his background, responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Choong has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Directors, as of the date of this announcement, Mr. Choong: