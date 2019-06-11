Hua Han Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees and Establishment of Resumption Committee
0
06/11/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND
ESTABLISHMENT OF RESUMPTION COMMITTEE
The Board announces that, with effect from 11 June 2019:
Mr. Choong has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee; and
the Company has established the Resumption Committee.
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'', and each a ''Director'') of Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that with effect from 11 June 2019, Mr. CHOONG Khuat Leok (''Mr. Choong'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company (the ''Remuneration Committee'').
Mr. Choong, aged 57, has over 30 years of experiences in corporate finance, assurance and advisory services. Mr. Choong is currently a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (''ICAEW''), an associate and practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Choong obtained a bachelor of arts degree with major in accounting from the London Guildhall University (formerly known as the City of London Business School) in July 1984 and obtained the master of business administration degree awarded jointly by the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 2002. In 2006, Mr. Choong was awarded an advanced diploma in Corporate Finance from the ICAEW. Mr. Choong has been a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute since April 1999 and was an investment representative under the Hong Kong Securities Ordinance from March 2001 to February 2003.
- 1 -
Mr. Choong has worked in international audit firms and as chief financial officer/company secretary in various publicly listed companies. From April 1992 to February 2003, Mr. Choong worked in several positions in and was promoted as the partner of the assurance & advisory department of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu and director of business development of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited. From November 2003 to July 2006, Mr. Choong served various positions, including the chief financial officer, company secretary, qualified accountant and authorized representative (for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'')) of Byford International Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') with stock code 8272. From October 2009 to August 2011, Mr. Choong served as an independent non-executive director, chairman of audit committee as appointed by liquidators of Tack Fat Group International Limited (now known as Life Healthcare Group Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code 928. From June 2008 to May 2011, Mr. Choong worked as the chief financial officer of Sinobiomed Inc., a company listed on Over- The-Counter Bulletin Board, the over-the-counter securities market in the United States of America. Since July 2015, Mr. Choong has served as the chief financial officer of Weyland Tech Inc., a company listed on Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board, the over-the-counter securities market in the United States of America. Since May 2018, Mr. Choong also served as the independent non-executive director and chairman of audit committee of Moxian Inc., a company listed on Nasdaq capital markets. Mr. Choong is currently also acting as the consultant to several private companies in the People's Republic of China.
Pursuant to the letter of appointment made between Mr. Choong and the Company, Mr. Choong has been appointed for a term of one year commencing from 11 June 2019 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election and other related provisions as stipulated in the by-laws of the Company and the Listing Rules. Mr. Choong is entitled to a monthly director's fee of HK$50,000 which was determined by the Board and the remuneration committee with reference to his background, responsibilities and the prevailing market conditions.
Mr. Choong has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules.
Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Directors, as of the date of this announcement, Mr. Choong:
has not held any directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, supervisor or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company;
does not have any interests in the shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong);
does not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and
- 2 -
has no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment as a Director.
Taking into consideration of Mr. Choong's background and qualifications, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider Mr. Choong is suitable to act as an independent non-executive Director pursuant to chapter 3 of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Choong for joining the Board as an independent non-executive Director.
ESTABLISHMENT OF RESUMPTION COMMITTEE
The Board would like to announce that with effect from 11 June 2019, the Company has set up a resumption committee (the ''Resumption Committee'') which comprises the three independent non-executive directors Mr. Choong, Professor Lin Shu Guang, Professor Zhou Xin and the Resumption Committee is chaired by Mr. Choong.
The Resumption Committee is responsible for liaising with the Stock Exchange, the Securities and futures commission and other regulatory bodies and leading the process to facilitate resumption of trading in the shares of the Company as soon as possible.
For and on behalf of the Board
Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited
Zhang Peter Y.
Chairman
Hong Kong, 11 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Peter Y., Mr. Deng Jie, Mr. Bian Shu Guang and Ms. Niu Yi as executive Directors, and Professor Lin Shu Guang, Professor Zhou Xin and Mr. Choong Khuat Leok as independent non-executive Directors.
Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 23:58:09 UTC