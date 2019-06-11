Hua Han Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited (''Company'') are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhang Peter Y., Chairman of the Company
Mr. Deng Jie, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Bian Shu Guang
Ms. Niu Yi
Independent non-executive Directors
Professor Lin Shu Guang
Professor Zhou Xin
Mr. Choong Khuat Leok
The Board has set up three committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Resumption
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhang Peter Y.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Deng Jie
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Bian Shu Guang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Niu Yi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professor Lin Shu Guang
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professor Zhou Xin
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Choong Khuat Leok
|
C
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 11 June 2019
Disclaimer
Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:13:01 UTC