Hua Han Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited (''Company'') are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Peter Y., Chairman of the Company

Mr. Deng Jie, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Bian Shu Guang

Ms. Niu Yi

Independent non-executive Directors

Professor Lin Shu Guang

Professor Zhou Xin

Mr. Choong Khuat Leok

The Board has set up three committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Resumption Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Zhang Peter Y. Mr. Deng Jie M M Mr. Bian Shu Guang Ms. Niu Yi Professor Lin Shu Guang M M M M Professor Zhou Xin M M M M Mr. Choong Khuat Leok C M C

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 11 June 2019