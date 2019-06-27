Hua Han Health Industry : Announcements and Notices - Update on Trading Suspension, Other Litigation Matters and Resignation of Non-executive Director

to handle, in its sole discretion, litigations and legal proceedings which the Company, together with its subsidiaries, (the '' Group '' ) was involved in after the Suspension Date (as defined below) (the '' Litigation Matters '' ); to determine the engagement and appointment of legal advisers, financial advisers and internal control advisers and independent third party investigators in respect of the Resumption Matters and the Litigation Matters; to discuss, negotiate and determine with third parties in relation to the restructuring of the Group for the sole purpose of achieving the Resumption; and to publish any announcement and circular in relation to the Resumption Matters and the Litigation Matters.

WINDING UP PROCEEDINGS

The Board announces that the Company received a petition issued on 11 April 2019 (the ''Petition'') and amended on 20 May 2019 (the ''Amended Petition'') from Cypress House Capital Limited (the ''Petitioner'') in the matter of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provision) Ordinance (Chapter 32 Hong Kong Laws) filed in the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the ''High Court'') under Companies Winding-up Proceedings No. 110 of 2019 (the ''Winding-up Proceedings''). The Petition was filed against the Company for failure to settle a sum of HK$2,030,996, being the alleged outstanding amount owed by the Company to the Petitioner.

Bull's-Eye Limited, the largest shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 29.77% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, reached a settlement with the Petitioner, and they filed consent summons on 27 May 2019 seeking, among others, the dismissal of the Amended Petition.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board also announces that Mr. Tarn Sien Hao (''Mr. Tarn'') has tendered a resignation letter dated 22 April 2019 to resign as a non-executive Director (''Mr. Tarn's Resignation'') in view of the Winding-up Proceedings. The Board has approved Mr. Tarn's Resignation with effect from 19 June 2019.

Mr. Tarn has not raised any disagreement with the Board or other matters in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.