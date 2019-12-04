Log in
Hua Han Health Industry : WINDING-UP ORDER OF THE HIGH COURT OF THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

12/04/2019 | 06:34am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited

華瀚健康產業控股有限公司

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 587)

WINDING-UP ORDER OF THE HIGH COURT OF THE HONG KONG SPECIAL

ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Reference is made to the announcement of Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) ("Company") dated 3 September 2019 in relation to the appointment of Mr Chan Ho Yin, Michael and Ms Chi Lai Man Jocelyn as Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators to the Company pursuant to an Order of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HK Court") on 18 July 2019, which has become effective from 3 August 2019.

Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 July 2017, 29 December 2017, 31 January 2018, 28 February 2018, 29 March 2018, 3 May 2018, 1 June 2018, 6 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 9 August 2018, 21 September 2018, 9 November 2018, 5 September 2019, 8 November 2019 and 25 November 2019 in relation to the update on the resumption progress. Unless the context otherwise requires, the capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 25 November 2019.

WINDING-UP PROCEEDINGS

On Monday, 2 December 2019 the HK Court ordered that the Company be wound up under the provisions of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32).

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 27 September 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice.

For and on behalf of

Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

Chan Ho Yin Michael

and

Chi Lai Man Jocelyn

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:33:08 UTC
