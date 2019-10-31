Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
10/31/2019 | 10:57pm EDT
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited
華虹半導體有限公司
(Stock code: 1347.HK)
Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Please Join Hua Hong Semiconductor's Earnings Conference Call, with:
Mr. Junjun TANG, President and Executive Director
Mr. Daniel WANG, Executive Vice President and CFO
The Third quarter 2019 results will be available at
http://www.huahonggrace.com
after the close of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Details of the webcast / conference call are as follows:
Date:
November 13, 2019 (Wednesday)
Time:
04:00 P.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
03:00 A.M. (New York, Wednesday, November 13, 2019)
Webcast:
The call will be webcast live with audio and slides at:
http://www.huahonggrace.com/html/investor_webcast.php or
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/huahongsemiconductor~q3_2019_earnings_call
(Note: registration is required to access the webcast
.)
For those without internet access,
you may participate in the conference by dialing the following numbers:
Dial-in Details:
International
+65 6713 5521
China
800 870 0531
400 624 0406
Hong Kong
+852 3018 6768
Taiwan
+886 277 031 751
United States,
New York
+1 347 549 4095
Conference ID: Passcode:
Replay:
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21 38829909 # 66088
IR@HHGRACE.COM
Disclaimer
Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:56:07 UTC
