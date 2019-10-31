Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited    1347   HK0000218211

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(1347)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

華虹半導體有限公司

(Stock code: 1347.HK)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Please Join Hua Hong Semiconductor's Earnings Conference Call, with:

  • Mr. Junjun TANG, President and Executive Director
  • Mr. Daniel WANG, Executive Vice President and CFO

The Third quarter 2019 results will be available at http://www.huahonggrace.com

after the close of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Details of the webcast / conference call are as follows:

Date:

November 13, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time:

04:00 P.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

03:00 A.M. (New York, Wednesday, November 13, 2019)

Webcast:

The call will be webcast live with audio and slides at:

http://www.huahonggrace.com/html/investor_webcast.phpor

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/huahongsemiconductor~q3_2019_earnings_call

(Note: registration is required to access the webcast.)

For those without internet access,

you may participate in the conference by dialing the following numbers:

Dial-in Details:

International

+65 6713 5521

China

800 870 0531

400 624 0406

Hong Kong

+852 3018 6768

Taiwan

+886 277 031 751

United States, New York

+1 347 549 4095

Conference ID: Passcode:

Replay:

9372033 HUAHONG

Recording will be available for replay at http://www.huahonggrace.com/s/investor_webcast.phpabout 24 hours after the

event, and will be valid for 12 months. (Replay password: Huahong)

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21 38829909 # 66088

IR@HHGRACE.COM

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIM
10/31HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcements and Notices - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limi..
PU
10/30HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of Board Meeting
PU
10/21HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Discloseable transactions subscriptions of structured d..
PU
10/15HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Discloseable transactions subscriptions of structured d..
PU
02/27HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : plans for advanced node manufacturing
AQ
2018HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : 3Q profit up 44% to US$50.9m
AQ
2018Policy Hopes Fuel Chipmakers' Stock Gains -- Market Talk
DJ
2018HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LTD : annual earnings release
2017HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Make a Hit in the 8-bit MCU Market with Its 95nm eNV..
PU
2017HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcemen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 943 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Finance 2019 545 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 2 597 M
Chart HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,31  $
Last Close Price 2,02  $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junjun Tang President & Executive Director
Su Xin Zhang Chairman
Jun Ye Non-Executive Director
Tso Tung Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwai Huen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED9.41%2 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%255 180
INTEL CORPORATION20.46%246 210
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.58%123 627
BROADCOM INC.15.17%115 130
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.86%110 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group