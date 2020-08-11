Log in
Hua Hong Semiconductor : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/11/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

華 虹 半 導 體 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1347)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") dated 27 December 2018 in relation to the grant of 34,500,000 share options (the "Options") to certain individuals under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 1 September 2015 (the "Share Option Scheme").

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company and potential investors an update on the arrangements under the Share Option Scheme.

The Company is pleased to announce that, on 11 August 2020, the Board resolved that the first one-fourth of the total number of Options shall vest on 24 December 2020 in respect of employees of the Company at the rank of vice president or above (directors included) and the first one-third of the total number of Options shall vest on 24 December 2020 in respect of other employees of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme.

Further announcements will be made in relation to the exercise of the Options if and when required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, PRC, 11 August 2020

1

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Junjun Tang (President)

Non-executive Directors

Yang Du

Takayuki Morita

Jing Wang

Jun Ye

Independent Non-executive Directors

Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP

Long Fei Ye

2

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:18:07 UTC
