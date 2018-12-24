Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaime ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華 寶 國 際 控 股有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the Bye-law 144 of Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), any dividend or bonuses unclaimed after a period of six years from the date of declaration of such dividend or bonuses shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company. Accordingly, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the following dividends remaining unclaimed after 4:30 p.m. on 18 January 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company:

Type of Dividends

Date of DeclarationDate of paymentDividend Per Share (HK$)

2009/2010 Interim and Special Dividend

2 December 2009

26 February 2010

2009/2010 Final and Special Dividend

18 June 2010

18 October 2010

0.060 and 0.028, respectively 0.0678 and 0.0550, respectively

2010/2011 Interim Dividend

26 November 2010

25 February 2011 0.072

2010/2011 Final Dividend

17 June 2011

17 October 2011 0.0798

2011/2012 Interim and Special Dividend

22 November 2011 22 February 2012

2011/2012 Final Dividend

20 June 2012 18 October 2012

0.0780 and 0.0518, respectively 0.0888

Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments in respect of the above dividends payable by the Company during the periods specified above are advised to contact the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 4:30 p.m. on 18 January 2019.

By Order of the Board

Huabao International Holdings Limited

POON Chiu Kwok

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairwoman and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan, Dr. DING Ningning and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

