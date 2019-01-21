Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaime ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

The board of directors wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the following dividends remaining unclaimed amounting to HK$31,810.18 were forfeited and reverted to the Company after 4:30 p.m. on 18 January 2019.

Type of Dividends Date of Declaration Date of payment Dividend Per Share (HK$) 2009/2010 Interim and Special 2 December 2009 26 February 2010 0.060 and 0.028, Dividend respectively 2009/2010 Final and Special 18 June 2010 18 October 2010 0.0678 and 0.0550, Dividend respectively 2010/2011 Interim Dividend 26 November 2010 25 February 2011 0.072 2010/2011 Final Dividend 17 June 2011 17 October 2011 0.0798 2011/2012 Interim and Special 22 November 2011 22 February 2012 0.0780 and 0.0518, Dividend respectively 2011/2012 Final Dividend 20 June 2012 18 October 2012 0.0888 Hong Kong, 21 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairwoman and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan, Dr. DING Ningning and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

* For identification purposes only