HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (0336)
Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaime ...

01/21/2019 | 05:29am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

The board of directors wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the following dividends remaining unclaimed amounting to HK$31,810.18 were forfeited and reverted to the Company after 4:30 p.m. on 18 January 2019.

Reference is made to an announcement published by Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on 24 December 2018 regarding forfeiture of unclaimed dividends. The board of directors wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the following dividends remaining unclaimed amounting to HK$31,810.18 were forfeited and reverted to the Company after 4:30 pm. on 18 January 2019:

Type of Dividends

Date of Declaration

Date of payment

Dividend Per Share

(HK$)

2009/2010 Interim and Special

2 December 2009

26 February 2010

0.060 and 0.028,

Dividend

respectively

2009/2010 Final and Special

18 June 2010

18 October 2010

0.0678 and 0.0550,

Dividend

respectively

2010/2011 Interim Dividend

26 November 2010

25 February 2011

0.072

2010/2011 Final Dividend

17 June 2011

17 October 2011

0.0798

2011/2012 Interim and Special

22 November 2011

22 February 2012

0.0780 and 0.0518,

Dividend

respectively

2011/2012 Final Dividend

20 June 2012

18 October 2012

0.0888

Hong Kong, 21 January 2019

By Order of the Board

Huabao International Holdings Limited

POON Chiu Kwok

Executive Director

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairwoman and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan, Dr. DING Ningning and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Huabao International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
