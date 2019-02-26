Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - A ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 OF HUABAO FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. ("Huabao Flavours") is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300741). In compliance with the relevant applicable regulations of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Huabao Flavours published an announcement on its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("Preliminary Announcement") on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the Appendix of this announcement which set out the Preliminary Announcement was prepared by Huabao Flavours in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises.

Please note that the Preliminary Announcement in the Appendix was unaudited and originally prepared by Huabao Flavours in Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairwoman and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan, Dr. DING Ningning and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

APPENDIX

Stock Code: 300741

Stock Name: Huabao Flavours

Ref. No.: 2019-006

Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd.

Announcement on the preliminary results for the year ended

31 December 2018

Special Note: The financial data for the year 2018 in this announcement is only preliminary accounting data. It has not been audited by any accounting firm, and there may be differences between the final data to be disclosed in the annual report. Investors should pay attention to investment risks.

Special Note: The financial data for the year 2018 in this announcement is only preliminary accounting data. It has not been audited by any accounting firm, and there may be differences between the final data to be disclosed in the annual report. Investors should pay attention to investment risks.

1. Major financial data and financial indicators for the year 2018

Unit： RMB Yuan

Item Current reporting period Same period last year Change Total operating revenue 2,169,074,354 2,197,726,124 -1.30% Operating profit 1,417,635,889 1,355,459,791 4.59% Total profit 1,417,334,059 1,356,657,290 4.47% Net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders 1,175,693,277 1,148,051,121 2.41% Basic earnings per share (RMB Yuan) 1.94 2.07 -6.28% Weighted average return on net assets 14.57% 22.29% -7.72% End of the current reporting period Beginning of the current reporting period Change Total assets 9,627,082,061 6,220,790,520 54.76% Equity attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders 8,988,630,484 5,604,468,679 60.38% Share Capital 615,880,000 554,290,000 11.11% Net assets per share attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders (RMB Yuan) 14.59 10.11 44.31% Remarks: The figures set out in the table are expressed on consolidated basis of Huabao Flavours.

2.

Operating results and financial position

1. Operating results

For the current reporting period, the Company's total realised operating income was RMB2,169.07 million, representing a decrease of 1.3% compared with the same period last year; realized operating profit was RMB1,417.64 million, representing an increase of 4.59% compared with same period last year; realized total profit was RMB1,417.33 million, representing an increase of 4.47% compared with same period last year; net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders was RMB1,175.69 million, representing an increase of 2.41% compared with same period last year; basic earnings per share was RMB1.94, representing a decrease of 6.28% compared with same period last year, and the weighted average return on net assets was 14.57%, representing a decrease of 7.72% compared with same period last year.

During the reporting period, the Company's operating revenue remained stable. Facing the pressure of market environment, the Company actively enhanced product structure optimization and upgraded marketing strategies, and strengthened market development on the basis of consolidating its core competitiveness. During the reporting period, the operating profit and net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders recorded increases. The basic earnings per share and the weighted average return on net assets decreased compared with same period last year due to issuance of new shares for the initial public offer, resulting in an increase in issued capital.

2. Financial position

As at the end of the reporting period, the total assets of the Company was RMB9,627.08 million, representing an increase of 54.76% compared with the beginning of the reporting period; equity attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders was RMB8,988.63 million, representing an increase of 60.38% compared with the beginning of the reporting period; share capital was RMB615.88 million, representing an increase of 11.11% compared with the beginning of the reporting period; net assets per share attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders was RMB14.59, representing an increase of 44.31% compared with the beginning of the reporting period. The operation of the Company remained stable with good financial position. The increases in total assets and equity attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders were due to the funds raised during the initial public offer and the increase in the net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours' shareholders.

3. Reasons for the difference with the last indicative results

There is no difference in the operation results for the year ended 31 December 2018 disclosed in this Preliminary Results with that in the Indicative Results disclosed previously.

4. Other Relevant Explanation 1. The currency of "RMB Yuan" in this announcement shall mean RMB. 2. This announcement on the Preliminary Results was based on the preliminary estimation by the finance department of the Company. The specific financial data of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 shall be disclosed in detail in the Company's annual report of 2018. Investors should be cautious in investment and beware of the risks.

5. Documents available for inspection The comparative Statement of the Assets and Liabilities and the Income Statement, which were signed and stamped by the Legal Representative and the responsible person of accounting in charge of the Company, and the responsible person of the Accounting Institution (person in charge).

