Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - P ...

08/24/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

OF HUABAO FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 13 July 2018 in respect of the indicative results of Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. ("Huabao Flavours") for the half year ended 30 June 2018.

Huabao Flavours is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300741). In compliance with the relevant applicable regulations of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Huabao Flavours published its 2018 Half Yearly Report for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the Appendices of this announcement which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of Huabao Flavours prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Please note that the information in the Appendix is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by Huabao Flavours in Chinese language. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

Huabao International Holdings Limited

POON Chiu Kwok

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairwoman and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yun Yan, Dr. DING Ningning and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

* For identification purposes only

APPENDIX I.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Current reporting period

Same reporting period of last year

Increase / decrease of current reporting period over the same period of last year

Operating revenue

957,824,685

953,651,063

0.44%

Net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders

526,291,099

462,302,854

13.84%

Net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders less the non-recurring items

456,688,390

420,655,353

8.57%

Net cash flows arising from operating activities

480,886,526

543,169,015

-11.47%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.88

0.83

6.02%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.88

0.83

6.02%

Weighted average return on net assets

7.10%

9.84%

-2.74%

End of the current reporting period

End of last year

Increase/ decrease of the end of the current reporting period as compared with the end of last year

Total assets

8,920,104,153

6,220,790,520

43.39%

Net assets attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders

8,324,996,663

5,604,468,679

48.54%

APPENDIX II.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS

Major Assets

Description on significant changes

Equity assets

No significant changes

Fixed assets

No significant changes

Intangible assets

No significant changes

Construction in progress

Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB2,298.86 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 675.31% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in investment in the first phase of the Huabao Yingtan Food Flavors and Food Ingredients Production Base Project.

Cash at bank and on hand

Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB604,749.13 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 86.26% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in funds raised from initial public offering.

Other receivables

Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB3,583,32 (in ten thousands), including the interest receivable of RMB1,353.95 (in ten thousands) and other receivables of RMB2,229.37 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 115.45% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in time deposits leading an increase in interest receivable.

Other current assets

Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB5,858.49 (in ten thousand), representing a decrease of 36.47% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the disposal of the available-for-sale financial assets and the decrease in input tax to be certified.

APPENDIX III.

ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA

Current reporting period

Same reporting period of last year

Increase/ Decrease

Reasons for changes

Sales revenue

957,824,685

953,651,063

0.44%

Cost of goods sold

212,881,945

219,962,483

-3.22%

Selling and distribution expenses

83,103,699

59,336,192

40.06%

Mainly due to product strategy upgrades which lead to the increase in business and marketing promotion fees

Administrative expenses

98,362,516

114,503,635

-14.10%

Finance expenses

-69,701,755

-28,192,540

147.23%

Mainly due to the increase in interest income from deposit

Income tax expenses

97,519,267

75,998,712

28.32%

Research and development expenses

70,710,025

66,359,855

6.56%

Net cash flows from operating activities

480,886,526

543,169,015

-11.47%

Mainly due to the increases in purchasing of raw materials and tax payment during current period

Net cash flows from investing activities

-995,856,406

80,975,159

-1,329.83%

Mainly due to the new placement of fixed deposits (for 3 months or more but within 1 year) during the current period

Net cash flows from financing activities

2,307,217,619

-91,676,853

2,616.69%

Mainly due to the funds raised from Initial Public Offering

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,797,822,822

527,959,685

240.52%

Mainly due to the fund raised from initial public offering

Asset impairment losses

733,191

5,979,077

-87.74%

Mainly due to absence of impairment of goodwill during the current period

Gain on disposal of assets

2,767,622

-40,858

6,873.76%

Mainly due to the increase in gain on disposal of vehicles and licenses during the current period

Profit and loss arising from changes in fair value

-

-41,182,011

-100.00%

Mainly due to the fact that there was no investment in financial assets held for trading in current period and therefore no related gain or loss occurred

Investment income

4,879,356

33,553,193

-85.46%

Mainly due to the fact that there was no gain or loss from the disposal of investment in financial assets held for trading in current period

Other income

79,618,023

57,503,016

38.46%

Mainly due to the increase in government grants received during the current period

Non-operating income

27,185

2,719,001

-99.00%

Mainly due to the decrease in amount of accounts payable forfeited during current period

Non-operating expenses

284,525

1,034,877

-72.51%

Mainly due to the decrease in irrecoverable prepayments during the current period

APPENDIX IV.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN ASSETS COMPONENTS

End of current reporting period

Same reporting period end of last year

Proportion Increase or decrease

Reasons for significant

Proportion to total assets

Amount

Proportion to total assets

changes

Amount

Cash at bank and on hand

6,047,491,252

67.80%

3,246,826,030

52.19%

15.61%

Mainly due to the increase in funds raised from initial public offering

Accounts receivables and notes receivable

748,228,939

8.39%

887,544,199

14.27%

- 5.88%

The decrease in closing balance was mainly due to the prompt repayment from customers

Inventories

362,366,402

4.06%

323,294,571

5.20%

-1.14%

Long-term equity investments

56,407,110

0.63%

57,935,374

0.93%

-0.30%

Fixed assets

263,657,226

2.96%

275,621,132

4.43%

-1.47%

Construction in progress

22,988,589

0.26%

2,965,100

0.05%

0.21%

Due to the increase in investment in the first phase of the Huabao Yingtan Food Flavors and Food Ingredients Production Base Project

Others receivable

35,833,202

0.40%

16,631,431

0.27%

0.13%

Mainly due to the increase in interest receivable arising from the increase in fixed deposit balance

Other current assets

58,584,891

0.66%

92,214,932

1.48%

-0.82%

Mainly due to the disposal of the available-for-sale financial assets and the decrease in the input tax to be certified

Intangible assets

75,294,427

0.84%

71,908,082

1.16%

-0.32%

Goodwill

1,194,550,741

13.39%

1,194,550,741

19.20%

-5.81%

Deferred tax assets

38,027,773

0.43%

39,211,142

0.63%

-0.20%

Accounts payables and notes payable

108,650,402

1.22%

147,739,867

2.37%

-1.15%

Mainly due to the increase in payment for purchases

Salaries payable

36,960,952

0.41%

38,813,740

0.62%

-0.21%

Tax payable

152,487,771

1.71%

254,588,763

4.09%

-2.38%

Mainly due to decreases in VAT income tax payables

the and

Other payables

156,631,050

1.76%

19,666,245

0.32%

1.44%

Mainly due to the increase in dividend payable of RMB130 million at the end of the current period

Other current liabilities

24,342,034

0.27%

33,416,663

0.54%

-0.27%

APPENDIX V. General Usage of the Funds Raised

Unit: RMB (Ten Thousands)

Total funds raised

231,184.21

Total funds used during the reporting period

65,360.23

Accumulated funds used

65,360.23

Funds raised that changed purposes of usage during the reporting period

0

Accumulated funds raised that changed purposes of usage

0

Proportion of accumulated funds raised that changed purposes of usage (%)

0.00%

Description of usage of funds raised from initial public offering

  • (1) Following the approval "Approval of the Initial Public Offering of Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd." (ZhengJianXuKe [2018] No.261) by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Company issued 61,590,000 ordinary shares in RMB (A shares) (nominal value of RMB1.00 per share) to the public at an issuance price of RMB38.60 per share. Total funds raised was RMB2,377,374,000.00 and after deduction of the relevant issuance costs, the total net funds raised was RMB2,311,842,118.86. The above funds raised were credited to the designated accounts of Huabao Flavours on 26 February 2018. PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP conducted a verification regarding the fund raised in the initial public offering, and issued the "PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian (2018) No.0108 Capital Verification Report" on 27 February 2018.

  • (2) Status of usage and balance of the funds raised: Funds used during the reporting period was RMB653,602,337.39, accumulated funds used was RMB653,602,337.39. The accumulated interest income generated from the designated bank accounts for the raised funds was RMB20,386,552.62 and the remaining balance of the unused raised funds was RMB1,710,573,309.57.

Disclaimer

Huabao International Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 12:36:06 UTC
