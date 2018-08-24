Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - P ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 華寶國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

OF HUABAO FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 13 July 2018 in respect of the indicative results of Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. ("Huabao Flavours") for the half year ended 30 June 2018.

Huabao Flavours is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300741). In compliance with the relevant applicable regulations of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Huabao Flavours published its 2018 Half Yearly Report for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the Appendices of this announcement which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of Huabao Flavours prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Please note that the information in the Appendix is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by Huabao Flavours in Chinese language. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

APPENDIX I.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Current reporting period Same reporting period of last year Increase / decrease of current reporting period over the same period of last year Operating revenue 957,824,685 953,651,063 0.44% Net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders 526,291,099 462,302,854 13.84% Net profit attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders less the non-recurring items 456,688,390 420,655,353 8.57% Net cash flows arising from operating activities 480,886,526 543,169,015 -11.47% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.88 0.83 6.02% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.88 0.83 6.02% Weighted average return on net assets 7.10% 9.84% -2.74% End of the current reporting period End of last year Increase/ decrease of the end of the current reporting period as compared with the end of last year Total assets 8,920,104,153 6,220,790,520 43.39% Net assets attributable to Huabao Flavours's shareholders 8,324,996,663 5,604,468,679 48.54%

APPENDIX II.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS

Major Assets Description on significant changes Equity assets No significant changes Fixed assets No significant changes Intangible assets No significant changes Construction in progress Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB2,298.86 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 675.31% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in investment in the first phase of the Huabao Yingtan Food Flavors and Food Ingredients Production Base Project. Cash at bank and on hand Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB604,749.13 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 86.26% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in funds raised from initial public offering. Other receivables Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB3,583,32 (in ten thousands), including the interest receivable of RMB1,353.95 (in ten thousands) and other receivables of RMB2,229.37 (in ten thousands), representing an increase of 115.45% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the increase in time deposits leading an increase in interest receivable. Other current assets Closing balance as at the end of the reporting period was RMB5,858.49 (in ten thousand), representing a decrease of 36.47% as compared with the beginning of the reporting period, mainly due to the disposal of the available-for-sale financial assets and the decrease in input tax to be certified.

APPENDIX III.

ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA

Current reporting period Same reporting period of last year Increase/ Decrease Reasons for changes Sales revenue 957,824,685 953,651,063 0.44% Cost of goods sold 212,881,945 219,962,483 -3.22% Selling and distribution expenses 83,103,699 59,336,192 40.06% Mainly due to product strategy upgrades which lead to the increase in business and marketing promotion fees Administrative expenses 98,362,516 114,503,635 -14.10% Finance expenses -69,701,755 -28,192,540 147.23% Mainly due to the increase in interest income from deposit Income tax expenses 97,519,267 75,998,712 28.32% Research and development expenses 70,710,025 66,359,855 6.56% Net cash flows from operating activities 480,886,526 543,169,015 -11.47% Mainly due to the increases in purchasing of raw materials and tax payment during current period Net cash flows from investing activities -995,856,406 80,975,159 -1,329.83% Mainly due to the new placement of fixed deposits (for 3 months or more but within 1 year) during the current period Net cash flows from financing activities 2,307,217,619 -91,676,853 2,616.69% Mainly due to the funds raised from Initial Public Offering Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,797,822,822 527,959,685 240.52% Mainly due to the fund raised from initial public offering Asset impairment losses 733,191 5,979,077 -87.74% Mainly due to absence of impairment of goodwill during the current period Gain on disposal of assets 2,767,622 -40,858 6,873.76% Mainly due to the increase in gain on disposal of vehicles and licenses during the current period Profit and loss arising from changes in fair value - -41,182,011 -100.00% Mainly due to the fact that there was no investment in financial assets held for trading in current period and therefore no related gain or loss occurred Investment income 4,879,356 33,553,193 -85.46% Mainly due to the fact that there was no gain or loss from the disposal of investment in financial assets held for trading in current period Other income 79,618,023 57,503,016 38.46% Mainly due to the increase in government grants received during the current period Non-operating income 27,185 2,719,001 -99.00% Mainly due to the decrease in amount of accounts payable forfeited during current period Non-operating expenses 284,525 1,034,877 -72.51% Mainly due to the decrease in irrecoverable prepayments during the current period

APPENDIX IV.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN ASSETS COMPONENTS

End of current reporting period Same reporting period end of last year Proportion Increase or decrease Reasons for significant Proportion to total assets Amount Proportion to total assets changes Amount Cash at bank and on hand 6,047,491,252 67.80% 3,246,826,030 52.19% 15.61% Mainly due to the increase in funds raised from initial public offering Accounts receivables and notes receivable 748,228,939 8.39% 887,544,199 14.27% - 5.88% The decrease in closing balance was mainly due to the prompt repayment from customers Inventories 362,366,402 4.06% 323,294,571 5.20% -1.14% Long-term equity investments 56,407,110 0.63% 57,935,374 0.93% -0.30% Fixed assets 263,657,226 2.96% 275,621,132 4.43% -1.47% Construction in progress 22,988,589 0.26% 2,965,100 0.05% 0.21% Due to the increase in investment in the first phase of the Huabao Yingtan Food Flavors and Food Ingredients Production Base Project Others receivable 35,833,202 0.40% 16,631,431 0.27% 0.13% Mainly due to the increase in interest receivable arising from the increase in fixed deposit balance Other current assets 58,584,891 0.66% 92,214,932 1.48% -0.82% Mainly due to the disposal of the available-for-sale financial assets and the decrease in the input tax to be certified Intangible assets 75,294,427 0.84% 71,908,082 1.16% -0.32% Goodwill 1,194,550,741 13.39% 1,194,550,741 19.20% -5.81% Deferred tax assets 38,027,773 0.43% 39,211,142 0.63% -0.20% Accounts payables and notes payable 108,650,402 1.22% 147,739,867 2.37% -1.15% Mainly due to the increase in payment for purchases Salaries payable 36,960,952 0.41% 38,813,740 0.62% -0.21% Tax payable 152,487,771 1.71% 254,588,763 4.09% -2.38% Mainly due to decreases in VAT income tax payables the and Other payables 156,631,050 1.76% 19,666,245 0.32% 1.44% Mainly due to the increase in dividend payable of RMB130 million at the end of the current period Other current liabilities 24,342,034 0.27% 33,416,663 0.54% -0.27%

APPENDIX V. General Usage of the Funds Raised

Unit: RMB (Ten Thousands)