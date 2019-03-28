Log in
Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Retirement of Independ ...

03/28/2019 | 04:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 寶 國 際 控 股有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board announces that Dr. DING Ningning retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of both of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

Mr. WU Chi Keung, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that it has recently received a notification from Dr. DING Ningning ("Dr. Ding") that due to age reason, he would retire as an independent non-executive director ("Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector") of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019. Following his retirement, Dr. Ning would also cease to be a member of both of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Dr. Ding has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board nor is there any other matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Ding for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board also announces that, Mr. WU Chi Keung, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Huabao International Holdings Limited

POON Chiu Kwok

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairlady and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Huabao International Holdings Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 08:55:11 UTC
