Huabao International : Announcements and Notices - Retirement of Independ ...

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 寶 國 際 控 股有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board announces that Dr. DING Ningning retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of both of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

Mr. WU Chi Keung, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that it has recently received a notification from Dr. DING Ningning ("Dr. Ding") that due to age reason, he would retire as an independent non-executive director ("Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector") of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019. Following his retirement, Dr. Ning would also cease to be a member of both of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Dr. Ding has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board nor is there any other matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Ding for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

The Board also announces that, Mr. WU Chi Keung, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 March 2019.

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairlady and CEO), Messrs. XIA Liqun, POON Chiu Kwok, XIONG Qing and LAM Ka Yu and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LEE Luk Shiu, Ms. MA Yunyan and Mr. WU Chi Keung.

* For identification purposes only