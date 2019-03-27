Huabao International : Circulars - General Mandates to Buy Back Shares an ...

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00336)
GENERAL MANDATES
TO BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting of Huabao International Holdings Limited to be held at Boardroom 6, M/F (Above Florist), Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 16 to 23 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed.
If there is a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force at or after 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the annual general meeting shall automatically be postponed to the next Business Day on which no "black" rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in such case the annual general meeting shall be held at 9:30 a.m. on that Business Day at Suite 3008, 30th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.
27 March 2019
*For identification purpose only
CONTENTS
Page
Definitions.
1
Letter from the Board
I.
Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3
II.
General Mandate to Buy Back Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
III.
General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
IV.
Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
V.
Close of Register of Members for Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
VI.
Close of Register of Members for payment of final and special dividends. . . . .
6
VII.
Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
VIII.
Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
IX.
Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
X.
Additional Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
Appendix I
- Explanatory Statement on Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
9
Appendix II
- Information of Directors to be re-elected at the
Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
13
Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
16
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"AGM" or "Annual General
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
Meeting"
Boardroom 6, M/F (Above Florist), Renaissance Hong
Kong Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong
Kong on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m., notice of which
is set out in this circular. If there is a "black" rainstorm
warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number
8 or above in force at or after 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019
and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or
before 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 that either of the above
mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two
hours, the annual general meeting shall automatically
be postponed to the next Business Day on which no
"black" rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning
signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours
from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in such case the annual
general meeting shall be held at 9:30 a.m. on that
Business Day at Suite 3008, 30th Floor, Central Plaza,
18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong
"associate(s)"
"Board"
"Business Day"
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the board of directors of the Company
a day (not being a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are open for general banking business
"Buy-back Mandate"
"Bye-laws"
"Close Associate(s)"
"Company"
as defined in paragraph II of the Letter from the Board
the bye-laws of the Company, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
Huabao International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Core Connected Person(s)"
"Director(s)"
"Group"
"Hong Kong"
"Issuance Mandate"
"Latest Practicable Date"
"Listing Rules"
"PRC" or "China"
"SFO"
"Share(s)" or "Ordinary Share(s)"
"Shareholder(s)"
"Stock Exchange"
"Takeovers Code"
"HK$"
"%"
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
as defined in paragraph III of the Letter from the Board
21 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time
The People's Republic of China
the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company
Shareholder(s) of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
per cent.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00336)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairlady and CEO)
Clarendon House
Mr. XIA Liqun (Vice Chairman)
2 Church Street
Mr. POON Chiu Kwok
Hamilton HM11
Mr. XIONG Qing (CFO)
Bermuda
Mr. LAM Ka Yu
Principal place of business
Independent Non-executive Directors:
in Hong Kong:
Mr. LEE Luk Shiu
Suite 3008
Ms. MA Yunyan
30th Floor, Central Plaza
Dr. DING Ningning
18 Harbour Road
Mr. WU Chi Keung
Wanchai
Hong Kong
27 March 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
GENERAL MANDATES TO
BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES,
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I.INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to (i) provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for, inter alia, (1) the approval of the granting of the Buy- back Mandate and the Issuance Mandate to the Directors; (2) the re-election of Directors; and; (ii) to give you the notice of AGM.
