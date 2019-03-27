Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Huabao International Holdings Limited    0336   BMG4639H1227

HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0336)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Huabao International : Circulars - General Mandates to Buy Back Shares an ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:55am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

GENERAL MANDATES

TO BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Huabao International Holdings Limited to be held at Boardroom 6, M/F (Above Florist), Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 16 to 23 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed.

If there is a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force at or after 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 that either of the above mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the annual general meeting shall automatically be postponed to the next Business Day on which no "black" rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in such case the annual general meeting shall be held at 9:30 a.m. on that Business Day at Suite 3008, 30th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

27 March 2019

*For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

I.

Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

II.

General Mandate to Buy Back Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

III.

General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

IV.

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

V.

Close of Register of Members for Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

VI.

Close of Register of Members for payment of final and special dividends. . . . .

6

VII.

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

VIII.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

IX.

Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

X.

Additional Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement on Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Appendix II

- Information of Directors to be re-elected at the

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM" or "Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Meeting"

Boardroom 6, M/F (Above Florist), Renaissance Hong

Kong Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong

Kong on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m., notice of which

is set out in this circular. If there is a "black" rainstorm

warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number

8 or above in force at or after 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019

and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or

before 7:30 a.m. on 3 May 2019 that either of the above

mentioned warnings is to be issued within the next two

hours, the annual general meeting shall automatically

be postponed to the next Business Day on which no

"black" rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning

signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours

from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in such case the annual

general meeting shall be held at 9:30 a.m. on that

Business Day at Suite 3008, 30th Floor, Central Plaza,

18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

"associate(s)"

"Board"

"Business Day"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the board of directors of the Company

a day (not being a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are open for general banking business

"Buy-back Mandate"

"Bye-laws"

"Close Associate(s)"

"Company"

as defined in paragraph II of the Letter from the Board

the bye-laws of the Company, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

Huabao International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Core Connected Person(s)"

"Director(s)"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"Issuance Mandate"

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

"PRC" or "China"

"SFO"

"Share(s)" or "Ordinary Share(s)"

"Shareholder(s)"

"Stock Exchange"

"Takeovers Code"

"HK$"

"%"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

as defined in paragraph III of the Letter from the Board

21 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time

The People's Republic of China

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company

Shareholder(s) of the Company

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00336)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Ms. CHU Lam Yiu (Chairlady and CEO)

Clarendon House

Mr. XIA Liqun (Vice Chairman)

2 Church Street

Mr. POON Chiu Kwok

Hamilton HM11

Mr. XIONG Qing (CFO)

Bermuda

Mr. LAM Ka Yu

Principal place of business

Independent Non-executive Directors:

in Hong Kong:

Mr. LEE Luk Shiu

Suite 3008

Ms. MA Yunyan

30th Floor, Central Plaza

Dr. DING Ningning

18 Harbour Road

Mr. WU Chi Keung

Wanchai

Hong Kong

27 March 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

GENERAL MANDATES TO

BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to (i) provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for, inter alia, (1) the approval of the granting of the Buy- back Mandate and the Issuance Mandate to the Directors; (2) the re-election of Directors; and; (ii) to give you the notice of AGM.

*For identification purpose only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Huabao International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 04:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
12:55aHUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Circulars - General Mandates to Buy Back Shares an ...
PU
03/14HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected T ...
PU
03/12HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - A ...
PU
03/12HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - P ...
PU
03/12HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Annual ...
PU
03/01HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se ...
PU
02/26HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - A ...
PU
02/01HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se ...
PU
01/21HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Forfeiture of Unclaime ...
PU
01/15HUABAO INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Revision of Annual Cap ...
PU
More news
Chart HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huabao International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lam Yiu Chu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Xiong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director & VP
Chiu Kwok Poon Secretary, Executive Director & Vice President
Luk Shiu Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Yan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUABAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED19.64%1 570
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 720
AIR LIQUIDE4.15%54 451
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.18%35 371
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.38%30 980
GIVAUDAN11.78%23 664
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.