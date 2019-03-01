Huabao International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Huabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Date Submitted: 1 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00336
HUABAO INTL
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000
HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
3,107,836,876
Increase/ (decrease)
0
Balance at close of
3,107,836,876
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme adopted on 9 Aug 2016
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
