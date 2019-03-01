Log in
News 
News Summary

Huabao International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se ...

0
03/01/2019 | 04:49am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28 / 2 / 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHuabao International Holdings Limited (the "Company") 1 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00336

Description :

HUABAO INTLNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

  • HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00

    Increase/(decrease)

    0

    0

    Balance at close of the month

    5,000,000,000

  • HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

HK$500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,107,836,876

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

--

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

3,107,836,876

--

--

--

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted on 9 Aug 2016

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Huabao International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:48:02 UTC

share via e-mail

