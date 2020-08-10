Huadian Fuxin Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00816)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the gross power generation of the Company for July 2020 amounted to 4,247,272.9 MWh, representing a decrease of 2.9% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which, the wind power generation was 1,234,789.7 MWh, representing an increase of 14.2% over the corresponding period of 2019; the solar power generation was 153,791.4 MWh, representing a decrease of 5.6% over the corresponding period of 2019; the hydropower generation was 470,588.6 MWh, representing a decrease of 70.8% over the corresponding period of 2019; the coal-fired power generation was 2,038,457.6 MWh, representing an increase of 75.0% over the corresponding period of 2019; the natural gas-fired (distributed) power generation was 344,500.2 MWh, representing an increase of 1.1% over the corresponding period of 2019; and the power generation of other clean energy was 5,145.5 MWh, representing a decrease of 52.8% over the corresponding period of 2019.