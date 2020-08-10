Log in
HUADIAN FUXIN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

Huadian Fuxin Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00816)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the gross power generation of the Company for July 2020 amounted to 4,247,272.9 MWh, representing a decrease of 2.9% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which, the wind power generation was 1,234,789.7 MWh, representing an increase of 14.2% over the corresponding period of 2019; the solar power generation was 153,791.4 MWh, representing a decrease of 5.6% over the corresponding period of 2019; the hydropower generation was 470,588.6 MWh, representing a decrease of 70.8% over the corresponding period of 2019; the coal-fired power generation was 2,038,457.6 MWh, representing an increase of 75.0% over the corresponding period of 2019; the natural gas-fired (distributed) power generation was 344,500.2 MWh, representing an increase of 1.1% over the corresponding period of 2019; and the power generation of other clean energy was 5,145.5 MWh, representing a decrease of 52.8% over the corresponding period of 2019.

1

Details of the gross power generation of the Company for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Year-on-year

percentage

change

Year-on-year

Power

Power

in power

Power

Power

percentage

generation

generation for

generation

generation for

generation for

change for

for January

January to

for January

July 2020

July 2019

July

to July 2020

July 2019

to July

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

Wind power business

1,234,789.7

1,081,144.0

14.2%

10,117,666.4

10,039,794.3

0.8%

Solar power business

153,791.4

162,950.4

-5.6%

1,068,498.2

1,013,537.4

5.4%

Hydropower business

470,588.6

1,610,881.3

-70.8%

4,223,520.5

7,066,928.1

-40.2%

Coal-fired power business

2,038,457.6

1,165,095.0

75.0%

9,537,553.3

8,235,224.6

15.8%

Natural gas-fired (distributed)

power business

344,500.2

340,920.1

1.1%

2,013,643.2

1,970,930.3

2.2%

Other clean energy power

business

5,145.5

10,891.4

-52.8%

86,194.8

83,428.0

3.3%

Total

4,247,272.9

4,371,882.3

-2.9%

27,047,076.4

28,409,842.7

-4.8%

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited

HUANG Shaoxiong

Chairman of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. HUANG Shaoxiong, Mr. WU Jianchun and Mr. DU Jiangwu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. TAO Yunpeng, Mr. SHI Chongguang and Mr. WANG Bangyi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Bai, Mr. TAO Zhigang and Mr. WU Yiqiang.

2

Disclaimer

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:38:17 UTC
