Huadian Fuxin Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020
08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00816)
ANNOUNCEMENT
POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020
The board of directors (the "Board") of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the gross power generation of the Company for July 2020 amounted to 4,247,272.9 MWh, representing a decrease of 2.9% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which, the wind power generation was 1,234,789.7 MWh, representing an increase of 14.2% over the corresponding period of 2019; the solar power generation was 153,791.4 MWh, representing a decrease of 5.6% over the corresponding period of 2019; the hydropower generation was 470,588.6 MWh, representing a decrease of 70.8% over the corresponding period of 2019; the coal-fired power generation was 2,038,457.6 MWh, representing an increase of 75.0% over the corresponding period of 2019; the natural gas-fired (distributed) power generation was 344,500.2 MWh, representing an increase of 1.1% over the corresponding period of 2019; and the power generation of other clean energy was 5,145.5 MWh, representing a decrease of 52.8% over the corresponding period of 2019.
Details of the gross power generation of the Company for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
Year-on-year
percentage
change
Year-on-year
Power
Power
in power
Power
Power
percentage
generation
generation for
generation
generation for
generation for
change for
for January
January to
for January
July 2020
July 2019
July
to July 2020
July 2019
to July
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
Wind power business
1,234,789.7
1,081,144.0
14.2%
10,117,666.4
10,039,794.3
0.8%
Solar power business
153,791.4
162,950.4
-5.6%
1,068,498.2
1,013,537.4
5.4%
Hydropower business
470,588.6
1,610,881.3
-70.8%
4,223,520.5
7,066,928.1
-40.2%
Coal-fired power business
2,038,457.6
1,165,095.0
75.0%
9,537,553.3
8,235,224.6
15.8%
Natural gas-fired (distributed)
power business
344,500.2
340,920.1
1.1%
2,013,643.2
1,970,930.3
2.2%
Other clean energy power
business
5,145.5
10,891.4
-52.8%
86,194.8
83,428.0
3.3%
Total
4,247,272.9
4,371,882.3
-2.9%
27,047,076.4
28,409,842.7
-4.8%
Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
By order of the Board
Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited
HUANG Shaoxiong
Chairman of the Board
Beijing, the PRC, 10 August 2020
