Huadian Fuxin Energy : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 26 September 2019, the Company entered into the Financial Services Framework Agreement with China Fortune Trust, a subsidiary of Huadian, pursuant to which China Fortune Trust will provide entrusted loans, fund trust, property rights trust, financial consultancy, securities underwriting and other financial services to the Group based on the Financial Services Framework Agreement, for a term commencing on 26 September 2019 and ending on 31 December 2020.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

China Fortune Trust is a subsidiary of Huadian, the Controlling Shareholder of the Company, and therefore China Fortune Trust is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Financial Services Framework Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios with respect to the transactions under the Financial Services Framework Agreement together with other financial services under the August Financial Services Framework Agreement, calculated on an aggregated basis pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, exceed 0.1% but less than 5%, the financial services provided under the Financial Services Framework Agreement are subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but exempt from circular and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.