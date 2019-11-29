Connected Transaction: Capital Increase in Subsidiaries 0 11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 華電國際電力股份有限公司 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* (A Sino-foreign investment joint stock company limited by shares incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")) (Stock Code: 1071) Connected Transactions Capital Increase in Subsidiaries On 29 November 2019, the Company entered into the Capital Increase Agreement I with Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Huadian HK, pursuant to which Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB102,222,200 to Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company. On the same day, the Company entered into the Capital Increase Agreement II with Laizhou Wind Company and Huadian HK, pursuant to which Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB93,643,000 to Laizhou Wind Company. As at the date of this announcement, Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Upon completion of the capital increase, the Company and Huadian HK will hold 55% and 45% of the equity interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company, respectively. Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company will remain as subsidiaries of the Company. Huadian HK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the controlling Shareholder of the Company, i.e. China Huadian (which directly and indirectly holds 46.84% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement), and thus a connected person of the Company. 1 Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II constitute connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Meanwhile, the transactions shall be aggregated under Rule 14.22 and Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the highest percentage ratio (as defined under the Hong Kong Listing Rules) applicable to the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II when aggregated exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the transactions are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Introduction On 29 November 2019, the Company entered into the Capital Increase Agreement I with Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Huadian HK, pursuant to which Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB102,222,200 to Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company. On the same day, the Company entered into the Capital Increase Agreement II with Laizhou Wind Company and Huadian HK, pursuant to which Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB93,643,000 to Laizhou Wind Company. As at the date of this announcement, Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Upon completion of the capital increase, the Company and Huadian HK will hold 55% and 45% of the equity interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company, respectively. Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company will remain as subsidiaries of the Company. The Capital Increase Agreement I 1. Date 29 November 2019 2. Parties 2 Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company; Huadian HK; and the Company 3. Subject Matter Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB102,222,200 to Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company, of which RMB72,900,000 will be included in the registered capital of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company, and RMB29,322,200 will be included in the capital reserve of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company. The Company agreed the capital contribution made by Huadian HK to Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and waived the preferential right in the capital contribution. The following table sets out the shareholding structure of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the capital increase: As at the date of this announcement Immediately after the completion of capital increase Percentage Percentage of total of total Registered Capital equity Registered Capital equity Shareholders Capital Reserve interests Capital Reserve interests (RMB (RMB (%) (RMB (RMB (%) 0'000) 0'000) 0'000) 0'000) The Company 8,910.00 0 100 8,910.00 0 55 Huadian HK - - - 7,290.00 2,932.22 45 Total 8,910.00 0 100 16,200.00 2,932.22 100 The amount contributed by Huadian HK pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement I was determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the appraised value of 100% equity interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company as at 31 July 2019 (being the valuation benchmark date) of approximately RMB124,938,200 as set out in the assets valuation 3 report prepared by the Valuer using the income approach. Huadian HK shall make payment of the capital contribution to the bank account designated by Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company in one lump-sum cash within five working days from the completion date (being 24:00 on 30 November 2019). 4. Profit or Loss during the Transition Period The profit or loss in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company during the period from the valuation benchmark date to the completion date shall be enjoyed or borne by the Company. III. The Capital Increase Agreement II 1. Date 29 November 2019 2. Parties Laizhou Wind Company; Huadian HK; and the Company 3. Subject Matter Huadian HK agreed to contribute RMB93,643,000 to Laizhou Wind Company, of which RMB75,202,400 will be included in the registered capital of Laizhou Wind Company, and RMB18,440,600 will be included in the capital reserve of Laizhou Wind Company. The Company agreed the capital contribution made by Huadian HK to Laizhou Wind Company and waived the preferential right in the capital contribution. The following table sets out the shareholding structure of Laizhou Wind Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after the completion of capital increase: 4 As at the date of this announcement Immediately after the completion of capital increase Percentage Percentage of total of total Registered Capital equity Registered Capital equity Shareholders Capital Reserve interests Capital Reserve interests (RMB (RMB (%) (RMB (RMB (%) 0'000) 0'000) 0'000) 0'000) The Company 9,191.40 0 100 9,191.40 0 55 Huadian HK - - - 7,520.24 1,844.06 45 Total 9,191.40 0 100 16,711.64 1,844.06 100 The amount contributed by Huadian HK pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement II was determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the appraised value of 100% equity interests in Laizhou Wind Company as at 30 April 2019 (being the valuation benchmark date) of approximately RMB114,452,500 as set out in the assets valuation report prepared by the Valuer using the income approach. Huadian HK shall make payment of the capital contribution to the bank account designated by Laizhou Wind Company in one lump-sum cash within five working days from the completion date (being 24:00 on 30 November 2019). 4. Profit or Loss during the Transition Period The profit or loss in Laizhou Wind Company during the period from the valuation benchmark date to the completion date shall be enjoyed or borne by the Company. IV Profit Forecasts in relation to the Valuation Method As the assets valuation reports were prepared by the Valuer using the income approach, the calculations of appraised value of the equity interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company as set out in the assets valuation reports are deemed as profit forecasts under Rule 14.61 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As such, the Company disclosed the 5 following details of the valuation in accordance with Rule 14.62 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Details of the principal assumptions, including commercial assumptions on which the profit forecasts of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company are made, are set out as below: The basic assumptions and general assumptions of equity interests of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company provided by the Valuer are as follows: (i) Basic Assumptions Open market assumption assumes that the assets to be valued are traded or can be traded in the open market, and both parties to the transaction of the assets are in equal positions and have enough opportunities and time to acquire market information so as to make reasonable and rational judgment on the functions, purposes and considerations of the assets; Transaction assumption assumes that all assets to be valued are in the course of transaction and the Valuer carries out the valuation with reference to simulated market based on the conditions for transaction of the assets to be valued. Transaction assumption is one of the most fundamental assumptions for carrying out assets valuation; Going concern assumption assumes that the appraised entity will not cease operation for any reason in the foreseeable future, and will continue to operate lawfully with its existing assets and resources. (ii) General Assumptions It is assumed that there will be no material changes in the relevant prevailing laws, regulations, macro-economy of the state or the political, economic or social environment in the region where the parties to the transaction are located ; In respect of the actual status of the assets as at the valuation benchmark date, it is assumed that the operation of the enterprise will continue; 6 It is assumed that there will be no material changes to the interest rates, exchange rates, tax basis, tax rate and policy-based levies related to the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date; It is assumed that the management of the appraised entity is accountable, stable and competent to perform their duties after the valuation benchmark date; It is assumed that the appraised entity fully complies with all the relevant laws and regulations; It is assumed that the values of various parameters measured in this valuation are determined according to the current price system, without considering the influence of inflation factors after the valuation benchmark date; It is assumed that there will be no force majeure or unforeseeable factor which may materially and adversely affect the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date. The special assumptions of equity interests of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company provided by the Valuer are as follows: It is assumed that the accounting policies adopted by the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date will be consistent in material aspects with those adopted in the preparation of this assets valuation report; It is assumed that the scope and mode of operation of the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date will be consistent with those at current stage on the basis of the existing management method and management standard; It is assumed that the appraised entity has balanced cash inflows and cash outflows after the valuation benchmark date; It is assumed that the construction of 20 wind turbines of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited in Phase II will be completed on schedule and the relevant approval procedures regarding power generation and power sale will be obtained as well as the operation will be commenced formally to generate power on 1 January 2020; 7 It is assumed that total 40 wind power generation equipment and supporting facilities in Phase I and Phase II as the main revenue-generating equipment of the enterprise are estimated to have an economic life of 20 years in accordance with Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Financial Depreciation Policy* ( 龍口東宜風電財務折舊政策 ) after the valuation benchmark date. The equipment in Phase I can operate safely until 31 December 2035 and the equipment in Phase II can operate safely until 31 December 2039; It is assumed that the pricing standards of the on-grid tariff set by the government will have no change in the future. The special assumptions of equity interests of Laizhou Wind Company provided by the Valuer are as follows: It is assumed that the accounting policies adopted by the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date will be consistent in material aspects with those adopted in the preparation of this assets valuation report; It is assumed that the scope and mode of operation of the appraised entity after the valuation benchmark date will be consistent with those at current stage on the basis of the existing management method and management standard; It is assumed that the appraised entity has balanced cash inflows and cash outflows after the valuation benchmark date; It is assumed that 5 wind turbines of Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation Company Limited can be rebuilt on schedule; It is assumed that total 24 wind power generation equipment and supporting facilities as the main revenue-generating equipment of the enterprise are estimated to have an economic life of 20 years in accordance with Laizhou Wind Financial Depreciation Policy* ( 萊州風電財 務 折 舊 政 策 ) after the valuation benchmark date. The equipment can operate safely until April 2032; It is assumed that the pricing standards of the on-grid tariff set by the government will have no change in the future. 8 BDO Limited, the reporting accountant of the Company, has reviewed the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations for the relevant forecasts under the income approach for the valuation, which do not involve the adoption of accounting policies and the appropriateness of the assumptions. The Board has confirmed that the profit forecasts for Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company as set out in the valuation reports have been made after due and careful enquiry by the Board. The reports issued by BDO Limited and the letter issued by the Board are set out in Appendix I and Appendix II to this announcement, respectively. The qualifications of the experts who have given their conclusion or advices included in this announcement are set out as below: Name Qualification Date of conclusion or advices BDO Limited Certified Public Accountants 29 November 2019 Beijing Guorongxinghua Certified Assets Valuer 31 August 2019 and 20 Assets Appraisal Co., October 2019 Ltd. As at the date of this announcement, as far as the Directors are aware, each of the experts did not have any beneficial interest in the share capital of any member of the Group nor the right (whether legally enforceable or not) to subscribe for or to nominate persons to subscribe for any shares, convertible securities, warrants, options or derivatives which carry voting rights in any member of the Group. Each of the experts has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the publication of this announcement with the inclusion herein of its letter or report and/or references to its name. Reasons for and Benefits of the Transactions The Board is of the view that the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II are conducive to satisfying the requirements of the local government for the introduction of foreign investment, and are beneficial to the commencement 9 and operation of wind power projects of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company. Huadian HK has extensive experience in overseas project management. The introduction of Huadian HK as a strategic investor can be complementary in terms of operational management mechanisms and enhance the management and operational efficiency of the Group. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. VI. Financial Impact of the Transactions As at the date of this announcement, Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Upon completion of the capital increase, the Company and Huadian HK will hold 55% and 45% of the equity interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company, respectively. Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company will remain as subsidiaries of the Company. As the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II will not result in the loss of control over Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company by the Company, the deemed disposals contemplated under such transactions will be accounted for as equity transactions that will not result in the recognition of any profit or loss. The proceeds from the capital increase are expected to be used to invest and construct the wind power projects of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company. VII. Information on Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Laizhou Wind Company 1. Information on Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC in 10 December 2006. As at the date of this announcement, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in wind power generation and photovoltaic power generation. According to the financial report prepared by Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company based on the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, the total assets value of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company as at 30 June 2019 is RMB628.02 million, and the net assets value of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company as at 30 June 2019 is RMB120.52 million. The net profit (before and after taxation and extraordinary items) for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 are set out as below: For the year ended 31 For the year ended 31 December 2017 December 2018 (RMB million) (RMB million) Net profit (before taxation 14.39 19.51 and extraordinary items) (audited) Net profit (after taxation 14.39 19.51 and extraordinary items) (unaudited) 2. Information on Laizhou Wind Company Laizhou Wind Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC in May 2011. As at the date of this announcement, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in the production and sale of electricity and heat, and the development and construction of power plants. According to the financial report prepared by Laizhou Wind Company based on the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, the total assets value of Laizhou Wind Company as at 30 June 2019 is RMB302.19 million, and the net assets value of Laizhou Wind Company as at 30 June 2019 is RMB110.13 million. The net profit (before and after taxation and 11 extraordinary items) for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 are set out as below: For the year ended 31 For the year ended 31 December 2017 December 2018 (RMB million) (RMB million) Net profit (before taxation 19.83 24.37 and extraordinary items) (audited) Net profit (after taxation 13.55 17.94 and extraordinary items) (unaudited) VIII.Hong Kong Listing Rules Implications Huadian HK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the controlling Shareholder of the Company, i.e. China Huadian (which directly and indirectly holds 46.84% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement), and thus a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II constitute connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Meanwhile, the transactions shall be aggregated under Rule 14.22 and Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the highest percentage ratio (as defined under the Hong Kong Listing Rules) applicable to the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase Agreement II when aggregated exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the transactions are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Given that Mr. Wang Xuxiang, Mr. Gou Wei, Mr. Chen Haibin and Mr. Tao Yunpeng, Directors of the Company, held positions in China Huadian or its subsidiaries, they have abstained from voting on the resolutions approving the transactions at the 24th meeting of the eighth session of the Board. Save as disclosed above, no other Directors have any material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement I and the Capital Increase 12 Agreement II, and therefore no other Directors have abstained from voting on such Board resolutions. IX. General Information 1. Information on the Group The Group is one of the largest comprehensive energy companies in China, which is principally engaged in the construction and operation of power plants, including large-scale efficient coal or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects, and the development, construction and operation of coal mines. As at the date of this announcement, Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company is a subsidiary of the Company. Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company was incorporated in the PRC in December 2006 and is principally engaged in wind power generation and photovoltaic power generation. As at the date of this announcement, Laizhou Wind Company is a subsidiary of the Company. Laizhou Wind Company was incorporated in the PRC in May 2011 and is principally engaged in the production and sale of electricity and heat, and the development and construction of power plants. 2. Information on Huadian HK As at the date of this announcement, Huadian HK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Huadian, the controlling Shareholder of the Company. Huadian HK was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2006, and as the investment and financing platform of China Huadian, it takes the domestic and overseas investment in industries relating to power, coal and electricity as the main business, and is also engaged in the finance and trade businesses. X. Definitions In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: 13 "Board" "Capital Increase Agreement I" "Capital Increase Agreement II" "China Huadian" "Company" the board of directors of the Company; the capital increase agreement dated 29 November 2019 entered into between the Company, Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company and Huadian HK; the capital increase agreement dated 29 November 2019 entered into between the Company, Laizhou Wind Company and Huadian HK; China Huadian Corporation Limited* (中國華電集團有限公司), a wholly PRC State-owned enterprise and the controlling Shareholder of the Company, and, as the context requires, means China Huadian and its subsidiaries as well as the companies whose 30% or more equity interests are directly or indirectly held by China Huadian; Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* (華電國際電力 股 份 有 限 公 司 ), a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company limited by shares incorporated in the PRC, whose H shares and A shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively; "connected person(s)" "controlling Shareholder" "Director(s)" "Group" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing Rules that apply to the Company; has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing Rules that apply to the Company; the director(s) of the Company; the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this announcement; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Hong Kong Listing the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Rules" Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; 14 "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" "Huadian HK" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; China Huadian Hong Kong Company Limited* (中國華電香港有 限 公 司 ), a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Huadian, the controlling Shareholder of the Company, as at the date of this announcement; "Laizhou Wind Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation Company Limited* ( 華 Company" 電 萊 州 風 力 發 電 有 限 公 司 ), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this announcement; "Longkou Dongyi Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited* (龍口東宜風電 Wind Power Company" 有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this announcement; "PRC" the People's Republic of China; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; "Shareholder(s)" the shareholder(s) of the Company; "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing Rules that apply to the Company; "Valuer" Beijing Guorongxinghua Assets Appraisal Co., Ltd.* (北京國融興 華 資 產 評 估 有 限 責 任 公 司 ), an independent and duly qualified valuer in the PRC; and "%" per cent. 15 By order of the Board Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* Wang Xuxiang Chairman As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Wang Xuxiang (Chairman, Executive Director), Tian Hongbao (Vice Chairman, Executive Director), Ni Shoumin (Vice Chairman, Non-executive Director), Gou Wei (Non-executive Director), Chen Haibin (Non-executive Director), Tao Yunpeng (Non-executive Director), Wang Xiaobo (Non-executive Director), Chen Cunlai (Executive Director), Ding Huiping (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Dashu (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Chuanshun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Zong Wenlong (Independent Non-executive Director). Beijing, the PRC 29 November 2019 * For identification purposes only 16 Appendix I - Independent Assurance Reports on the Arithmetical Accuracy of the Calculations of the Discounted Future Estimated Cash Flows in connection with the Valuation of Equity Interests in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited and Huadian Laizhou Wind Company Limited from BDO Limited The following is the text of the reports dated 29 November 2019 from BDO Limited, the Certified Public Accountants, which was prepared for the purpose of inclusion in this announcement. INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE REPORT ON THE ARITHMETICAL ACCURACY OF THE CALCULATIONS OF THE DISCOUNTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS IN CONNECTION WITH THE VALUATION OF LONGKOU DONGYI WIND POWER COMPANY LIMITED To the Board of Directors of Huadian Power International Corporation Limited (the "Company") We refer to the discounted future cash flows on which the valuation ("Valuation") dated 20 October 2019 prepared by Beijing Guorongxinghua Assets Appraisal Company Limited with respect to the valuation of 100% equity interest in Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited ("Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company") as at 31 July 2019 is based. The Valuation is prepared based in part on discounted future cash flows and is regarded as a profit forecast under paragraph 14.61 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Directors' Responsibility for the Discounted Future Cash Flows The directors of the Company (the "Directors") are solely responsible for the preparation of the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions adopted by the Directors and set out in the Valuation. This responsibility includes carrying out appropriate procedures relevant to the preparation of the discounted future cash flows for the Valuation and applying an appropriate basis of preparation; and making estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances. Our Independence and Quality Control 17 We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour. Our firm applies Hong Kong Standard on Quality Control 1 "Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Statements, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements", and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Reporting Accountants' Responsibility It is our responsibility to form a conclusion, based on our work on the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the discounted future cash flows on which the Valuation is based, and to report, as required by paragraph 14.62(2) of the Listing Rules, on the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the discounted future cash flows used in the Valuation. The discounted future cash flows do not involve the adoption of accounting policies. We conducted our work in accordance with the terms of our engagement and Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the HKICPA. This standard requires that we plan and perform our work to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether, so far as the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations are concerned, the Directors have properly compiled the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions as set out in the Valuation. We performed procedures on the arithmetical accuracy and compilation of the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions. Our work is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing issued by the HKICPA. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion In our opinion, so far as the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations is concerned, the discounted 18 future cash flows have been properly compiled in accordance with the bases and assumptions adopted by the Directors as set out in the Valuation. Other Matters Without modifying our opinion, we draw your attention that we are not reporting on the appropriateness and validity of the bases and assumptions on which the discounted future cash flows are based and our work does not constitute any valuation of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company or an expression of an audit or review opinion on the Valuation. The discounted future cash flows depend on future events and on a number of assumptions which cannot be confirmed and verified in the same way as past results and not all of which may remain valid throughout the period. Our work has been undertaken for the purpose of reporting solely to you under paragraph 14.62(2) of the Listing Rules and for no other purpose. We accept no responsibility to any other person in respect of, arising out of or in connection with our work. BDO Limited Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, 29 November 2019 19 INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE REPORT ON THE ARITHMETICAL ACCURACY OF THE CALCULATIONS OF THE DISCOUNTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS IN CONNECTION WITH THE VALUATION OF HUADIAN LAIZHOU WIND POWER GENERATION COMPANY LIMITED To the Board of Directors of Huadian Power International Corporation Limited (the "Company") We refer to the discounted future cash flows on which the valuation ("Valuation") dated 31 August 2019 prepared by Beijing Guorongxinghua Assets Appraisal Company Limited with respect to the valuation of 100% equity interest Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation Company Limited ("Laizhou Wind Company") as at 30 April 2019 is based. The Valuation is prepared based in part on discounted future cash flows and is regarded as a profit forecast under paragraph 14.61 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Directors' Responsibility for the Discounted Future Cash Flows The directors of the Company (the "Directors") are solely responsible for the preparation of the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions adopted by the Directors and set out in the Valuation. This responsibility includes carrying out appropriate procedures relevant to the preparation of the discounted future cash flows for the Valuation and applying an appropriate basis of preparation; and making estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances. Our Independence and Quality Control We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour. Our firm applies Hong Kong Standard on Quality Control 1 "Quality Control for Firms that 20 Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Statements, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements", and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Reporting Accountants' Responsibility It is our responsibility to form a conclusion, based on our work on the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the discounted future cash flows on which the Valuation is based, and to report, as required by paragraph 14.62(2) of the Listing Rules, on the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the discounted future cash flows used in the Valuation. The discounted future cash flows do not involve the adoption of accounting policies. We conducted our work in accordance with the terms of our engagement and Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the HKICPA. This standard requires that we plan and perform our work to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether, so far as the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations are concerned, the Directors have properly compiled the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions as set out in the Valuation. We performed procedures on the arithmetical accuracy and compilation of the discounted future cash flows in accordance with the bases and assumptions. Our work is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing issued by the HKICPA. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion In our opinion, so far as the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations is concerned, the discounted future cash flows have been properly compiled in accordance with the bases and assumptions adopted by the Directors as set out in the Valuation. Other Matters Without modifying our opinion, we draw your attention that we are not reporting on the appropriateness and validity of the bases and assumptions on which the discounted future cash 21 flows are based and our work does not constitute any valuation of Laizhou Wind Company or an expression of an audit or review opinion on the Valuation. The discounted future cash flows depend on future events and on a number of assumptions which cannot be confirmed and verified in the same way as past results and not all of which may remain valid throughout the period. Our work has been undertaken for the purpose of reporting solely to you under paragraph 14.62(2) of the Listing Rules and for no other purpose. We accept no responsibility to any other person in respect of, arising out of or in connection with our work. BDO Limited Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, 29 November 2019 22 Appendix II - Letter from the Board The following is the text of the letter dated 29 November 2019 from the Board, which was prepared for the purpose of inclusion in this announcement. To: Listing Division The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 12/F, Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong Dear Sir/Madam, Company: Huadian Power International Corporation Limited (the "Company") Re: Profit forecasts - Confirmation letter under the requirements of Rules 14.62(3) and 14A.68(7) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the valuation report dated 20 October 2019 of Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited* (龍口東宜風電有限公司) and the valuation report dated 31 August 2019 of Huadian Laizhou Wind Company Limited* (華電萊州風力發電有限公司), which were prepared by Beijing Guorongxinghua Assets Appraisal Co., Ltd.* (北京國融興華資產評估有限責任公司) (the "Valuer") using the income approach (the "Valuation Reports"). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has reviewed and discussed with the Valuer the basis of and assumptions for the valuation. The Board has also considered the reports dated 29 November 2019 issued by BDO Limited, the reporting accountant of the Company, in relation to the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of profit forecasts in the Valuation Reports. Pursuant to the requirements of Rules 14.62(3) and 14A.68(7) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Board has confirmed that the profit forecasts used in the Valuation Reports have been made after due and careful enquiry. 23 The Board of Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* 29 November 2019 24 Attachments Original document

