Huadian Power International : Power Generation and On-grid Tariff for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019
10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT
華電國際電力股份有限公司
Huadian Power International Corporation Limited *
(A Sino-foreign investment joint stock company limited by shares incorporated in the People's Republic of China
(the "PRC"))
(Stock Code: 1071)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
Power Generation and On-grid Tariff
for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019
As at 30 September 2019, the total amount of power generated by Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") calculated on the basis of the consolidated financial statement of the Group according to the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the first three quarters of year 2019 was 158.24 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.96% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018; and the total amount of on-grid electricity sold was 148.02 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 2.14% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The increase in power generation and on-grid electricity sold was mainly attributable to the power contribution made by the operation of the newly-added generating units of the Group. The market based electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was approximately 76.53 million MWh, with a ratio of 51.70% comparing to the corresponding total on-grid electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.31 percentage points from 39.39% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The average tariff of on-grid electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was RMB413.59 per MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.99% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018.
The table below shows the amount of power generated and the on-grid electricity sold during the first three quarters of year 2019 by each of the main generating units of the Group:
1
Type
Name of power plant/company
Power
On-grid
Power
On-grid
generated
electricity
generated
electricity
from July to
sold from
from
sold from
September
July to
January to
January to
2019 (million
September
September
September
MWh)
2019 (million
2019 (million
2019 (million
MWh)
MWh)
MWh)
Zouxian Plant
2.61
2.41
7.62
7.07
Shiliquan Plant
2.56
2.40
7.71
7.22
Laicheng Plant
1.35
1.24
4.02
3.71
Fengjie Plant
0.95
0.89
2.65
2.48
Shuozhou Thermal Power Branch Company
0.82
0.74
2.58
2.35
Shenzhen Company
0.50
0.48
1.16
1.13
Huadian Zouxian Power Generation Company
2.55
2.37
7.32
6.82
Limited
Huadian Laizhou Power Generation Company
3.63
3.45
8.40
8.00
Limited
Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company
2.48
2.29
7.13
6.66
Limited
Huadian Qingdao Power Generation Company
1.50
1.38
4.23
3.87
Limited
Huadian Zibo Thermal Power Company Limited
0.97
0.88
3.07
2.80
Huadian Zhangqiu Power Generation Company
1.00
0.91
3.32
3.04
Limited
Huadian Tengzhou Xinyuan Thermal Power
1.05
0.95
3.23
2.95
Company Limited
Thermal
Huadian Longkou Power Generation Company
Power
0.83
0.74
2.82
2.53
Limited
Sichuan Guang'an Power Generation Company
1.06
0.96
5.32
4.88
Limited
Huadian Xinxiang Power Generation Company
1.64
1.54
3.89
3.64
Limited
Huadian Luohe Power Generation Company
0.85
0.78
2.09
1.92
Limited
Huadian Qudong Power Generation Company
0.78
0.73
2.02
1.88
Limited
Huadian Ningxia Lingwu Power Generation
4.09
3.72
11.90
10.82
Company Limited
Anhui Huadian Suzhou Power Generation
1.80
1.70
4.90
4.64
Company Limited
Anhui Huadian Wuhu Power Generation Company
3.20
3.04
7.43
7.05
Limited
Anhui Huadian Lu'an Power Plant Company
1.51
1.44
4.66
4.44
2
Type
Name of power plant/company
Power
On-grid
Power
On-grid
generated
electricity
generated
electricity
from July to
sold from
from
sold from
September
July to
January to
January to
2019 (million
September
September
September
MWh)
2019 (million
2019 (million
2019 (million
MWh)
MWh)
MWh)
Limited
Hangzhou Huadian Banshan Power Generation
0.81
0.79
2.20
2.14
Company Limited
Hangzhou Huadian Xiasha Thermal Power
0.21
0.20
0.41
0.39
Company Limited
Hangzhou Huadian Jiangdong Thermal Power
0.55
0.54
1.24
1.21
Company Limited
Huadian Zhejiang Longyou Thermal Power
0.15
0.15
0.27
0.26
Company Limited
Tianjin Huadian Fuyuan Thermal Power Company
0.14
0.14
0.92
0.90
Limited
Tianjin Huadian Nanjiang Thermal Power
0.34
0.33
0.56
0.54
Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Thermal Power
0.44
0.39
1.56
1.32
Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Yuhua Thermal Power
0.93
0.85
2.59
2.38
Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Luhua Thermal Power
0.83
0.73
2.72
2.39
Company Limited
Shaoguan City Pingshi Electric Power Plant
0.48
0.45
1.37
1.28
Company Limited (Plant B)
Guangdong Huadian Shaoguan Thermal Power
0.23
0.21
0.55
0.52
Company Limited
Huadian Foshan Energy Company Limited
0.19
0.19
0.49
0.47
Huadian Guangdong Shunde Energy Company
0.20
0.19
0.40
0.39
Limited
Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company
9.78
9.21
24.34
22.91
Limited
Sichuan Huadian Luding Hydropower Company
0.90
0.89
2.42
2.40
Limited
Sichuan Huadian Za-gunao Hydroelectric
0.96
0.95
2.18
2.17
Development Company Limited
Hydro-
Sichuan Liangshan Shuiluohe Hydropower
0.80
0.80
1.19
1.18
power
Development Company Limited
Lixian Xinghe Power Company Limited
0.14
0.14
0.32
0.31
Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage
0.001
0.001
0.079
0.077
Hydropower Company Limited
3
Type
Name of power plant/company
Power
On-grid
Power
On-grid
generated
electricity
generated
electricity
from July to
sold from
from
sold from
September
July to
January to
January to
2019 (million
September
September
September
MWh)
2019 (million
2019 (million
2019 (million
MWh)
MWh)
MWh)
Huadian Inner Mongolia Kailu Wind Power
Company Limited
Huadian Kezuozhongqi Wind Power Company
Limited
Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy
Power Company Limited
Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Company Limited
Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation
Company Limited
Huadian Laizhou Wind Energy Power Company
Limited
Huadian Changyi Wind Power Company Limited
Huadian Longkou Wind Power Company Limited
Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation
Company Limited
Wind
1.04
1.02
4.26
4.19
Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation
Power
Company Limited
Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company
Limited
Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company
Limited
Hebei Huadian Yuzhou Wind Power Company
Limited
Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company
Limited
Huadian Xuwen Wind Power Company Limited
Huadian Xiaxian Wind Power Company Limited
Huadian Ningxia Ningdong Shangde Solar Power
Generation Company Limited
Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy
Power Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company
Limited
Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company
Limited
4
Type
Name of power plant/company
Power
On-grid
Power
On-grid
generated
electricity
generated
electricity
from July to
sold from
from
sold from
September
July to
January to
January to
2019 (million
September
September
September
MWh)
2019 (million
2019 (million
2019 (million
MWh)
MWh)
MWh)
Huadian Zhangjiakou Saibei New Energy
Generation Company Limited
Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage
Hydropower Company Limited Zanhuang New
Energy Branch Company
Hubei Huadian Suixian Yindian Solar Power
Generation Company Limited
Hubei Huadian Zaoyang Solar Power Generation
Company Limited
Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company
Limited
Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation
Company Limited
Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation
Solar
Company Limited
0.26
0.26
0.70
0.69
Power
Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company
Limited
Pingshan Gangnan Hydroelectric Power Company
Limited
Huadian Ningbo New Energy Power Generation
Company Limited
Zhejiang Huzhou New Energy Power Generation
Company Limited
Hangzhou Huadian Banshan Power Generation
Company Limited
Huadian Zhejiang Longyou Thermal Power
Company Limited
Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company
Limited Huangshi Solar Power Generation Branch
Company
Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company
Limited Wuhan Solar Power Generation Branch
Company
Huadian Taiqian Photovoltaic Power Generation
Company Limited
5
