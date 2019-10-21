Log in
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(1071)
Huadian Power International : Power Generation and On-grid Tariff for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019

10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

華電國際電力股份有限公司

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited *

(A Sino-foreign investment joint stock company limited by shares incorporated in the People's Republic of China

(the "PRC"))

(Stock Code: 1071)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Power Generation and On-grid Tariff

for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As at 30 September 2019, the total amount of power generated by Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") calculated on the basis of the consolidated financial statement of the Group according to the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the first three quarters of year 2019 was 158.24 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.96% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018; and the total amount of on-grid electricity sold was 148.02 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 2.14% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The increase in power generation and on-grid electricity sold was mainly attributable to the power contribution made by the operation of the newly-added generating units of the Group. The market based electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was approximately 76.53 million MWh, with a ratio of 51.70% comparing to the corresponding total on-grid electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.31 percentage points from 39.39% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The average tariff of on-grid electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was RMB413.59 per MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.99% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018.

The table below shows the amount of power generated and the on-grid electricity sold during the first three quarters of year 2019 by each of the main generating units of the Group:

1

Type

Name of power plant/company

Power

On-grid

Power

On-grid

generated

electricity

generated

electricity

from July to

sold from

from

sold from

September

July to

January to

January to

2019 (million

September

September

September

MWh)

2019 (million

2019 (million

2019 (million

MWh)

MWh)

MWh)

Zouxian Plant

2.61

2.41

7.62

7.07

Shiliquan Plant

2.56

2.40

7.71

7.22

Laicheng Plant

1.35

1.24

4.02

3.71

Fengjie Plant

0.95

0.89

2.65

2.48

Shuozhou Thermal Power Branch Company

0.82

0.74

2.58

2.35

Shenzhen Company

0.50

0.48

1.16

1.13

Huadian Zouxian Power Generation Company

2.55

2.37

7.32

6.82

Limited

Huadian Laizhou Power Generation Company

3.63

3.45

8.40

8.00

Limited

Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company

2.48

2.29

7.13

6.66

Limited

Huadian Qingdao Power Generation Company

1.50

1.38

4.23

3.87

Limited

Huadian Zibo Thermal Power Company Limited

0.97

0.88

3.07

2.80

Huadian Zhangqiu Power Generation Company

1.00

0.91

3.32

3.04

Limited

Huadian Tengzhou Xinyuan Thermal Power

1.05

0.95

3.23

2.95

Company Limited

Thermal

Huadian Longkou Power Generation Company

Power

0.83

0.74

2.82

2.53

Limited

Sichuan Guang'an Power Generation Company

1.06

0.96

5.32

4.88

Limited

Huadian Xinxiang Power Generation Company

1.64

1.54

3.89

3.64

Limited

Huadian Luohe Power Generation Company

0.85

0.78

2.09

1.92

Limited

Huadian Qudong Power Generation Company

0.78

0.73

2.02

1.88

Limited

Huadian Ningxia Lingwu Power Generation

4.09

3.72

11.90

10.82

Company Limited

Anhui Huadian Suzhou Power Generation

1.80

1.70

4.90

4.64

Company Limited

Anhui Huadian Wuhu Power Generation Company

3.20

3.04

7.43

7.05

Limited

Anhui Huadian Lu'an Power Plant Company

1.51

1.44

4.66

4.44

2

Type

Name of power plant/company

Power

On-grid

Power

On-grid

generated

electricity

generated

electricity

from July to

sold from

from

sold from

September

July to

January to

January to

2019 (million

September

September

September

MWh)

2019 (million

2019 (million

2019 (million

MWh)

MWh)

MWh)

Limited

Hangzhou Huadian Banshan Power Generation

0.81

0.79

2.20

2.14

Company Limited

Hangzhou Huadian Xiasha Thermal Power

0.21

0.20

0.41

0.39

Company Limited

Hangzhou Huadian Jiangdong Thermal Power

0.55

0.54

1.24

1.21

Company Limited

Huadian Zhejiang Longyou Thermal Power

0.15

0.15

0.27

0.26

Company Limited

Tianjin Huadian Fuyuan Thermal Power Company

0.14

0.14

0.92

0.90

Limited

Tianjin Huadian Nanjiang Thermal Power

0.34

0.33

0.56

0.54

Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Thermal Power

0.44

0.39

1.56

1.32

Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Yuhua Thermal Power

0.93

0.85

2.59

2.38

Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Luhua Thermal Power

0.83

0.73

2.72

2.39

Company Limited

Shaoguan City Pingshi Electric Power Plant

0.48

0.45

1.37

1.28

Company Limited (Plant B)

Guangdong Huadian Shaoguan Thermal Power

0.23

0.21

0.55

0.52

Company Limited

Huadian Foshan Energy Company Limited

0.19

0.19

0.49

0.47

Huadian Guangdong Shunde Energy Company

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.39

Limited

Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company

9.78

9.21

24.34

22.91

Limited

Sichuan Huadian Luding Hydropower Company

0.90

0.89

2.42

2.40

Limited

Sichuan Huadian Za-gunao Hydroelectric

0.96

0.95

2.18

2.17

Development Company Limited

Hydro-

Sichuan Liangshan Shuiluohe Hydropower

0.80

0.80

1.19

1.18

power

Development Company Limited

Lixian Xinghe Power Company Limited

0.14

0.14

0.32

0.31

Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage

0.001

0.001

0.079

0.077

Hydropower Company Limited

3

Type

Name of power plant/company

Power

On-grid

Power

On-grid

generated

electricity

generated

electricity

from July to

sold from

from

sold from

September

July to

January to

January to

2019 (million

September

September

September

MWh)

2019 (million

2019 (million

2019 (million

MWh)

MWh)

MWh)

Huadian Inner Mongolia Kailu Wind Power

Company Limited

Huadian Kezuozhongqi Wind Power Company

Limited

Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy

Power Company Limited

Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Company Limited

Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation

Company Limited

Huadian Laizhou Wind Energy Power Company

Limited

Huadian Changyi Wind Power Company Limited

Huadian Longkou Wind Power Company Limited

Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation

Company Limited

Wind

1.04

1.02

4.26

4.19

Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation

Power

Company Limited

Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company

Limited

Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company

Limited

Hebei Huadian Yuzhou Wind Power Company

Limited

Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company

Limited

Huadian Xuwen Wind Power Company Limited

Huadian Xiaxian Wind Power Company Limited

Huadian Ningxia Ningdong Shangde Solar Power

Generation Company Limited

Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy

Power Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company

Limited

Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company

Limited

4

Type

Name of power plant/company

Power

On-grid

Power

On-grid

generated

electricity

generated

electricity

from July to

sold from

from

sold from

September

July to

January to

January to

2019 (million

September

September

September

MWh)

2019 (million

2019 (million

2019 (million

MWh)

MWh)

MWh)

Huadian Zhangjiakou Saibei New Energy

Generation Company Limited

Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage

Hydropower Company Limited Zanhuang New

Energy Branch Company

Hubei Huadian Suixian Yindian Solar Power

Generation Company Limited

Hubei Huadian Zaoyang Solar Power Generation

Company Limited

Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company

Limited

Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation

Company Limited

Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation

Solar

Company Limited

0.26

0.26

0.70

0.69

Power

Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company

Limited

Pingshan Gangnan Hydroelectric Power Company

Limited

Huadian Ningbo New Energy Power Generation

Company Limited

Zhejiang Huzhou New Energy Power Generation

Company Limited

Hangzhou Huadian Banshan Power Generation

Company Limited

Huadian Zhejiang Longyou Thermal Power

Company Limited

Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company

Limited Huangshi Solar Power Generation Branch

Company

Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company

Limited Wuhan Solar Power Generation Branch

Company

Huadian Taiqian Photovoltaic Power Generation

Company Limited

.

5

By order of the board of directors

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited*

Zhou Lianqing

Secretary to the Board

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises:

Wang Xuxiang (Chairman, Executive Director), Tian Hongbao (Vice Chairman, Executive Director), Ni Shoumin (Vice Chairman, Non-executive Director), Gou Wei (Non-executive Director), Chen Haibin (Non-executive Director), Tao Yunpeng (Non-executive Director), Wang Xiaobo (Non-executive Director), Chen Cunlai (Executive Director), Ding Huiping (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Dashu (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Chuanshun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Zong Wenlong (Independent Non-executive Director).

Beijing, the PRC

21 October 2019

*For identification purposes only

6

Disclaimer

Huadian Power International Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:30:12 UTC
