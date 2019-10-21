Huadian Power International : Power Generation and On-grid Tariff for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019 0 10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 華電國際電力股份有限公司 Huadian Power International Corporation Limited * (A Sino-foreign investment joint stock company limited by shares incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")) (Stock Code: 1071) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT Power Generation and On-grid Tariff for the First Three Quarters of Year 2019 This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. As at 30 September 2019, the total amount of power generated by Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") calculated on the basis of the consolidated financial statement of the Group according to the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the first three quarters of year 2019 was 158.24 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.96% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018; and the total amount of on-grid electricity sold was 148.02 million MWh, representing an increase of approximately 2.14% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The increase in power generation and on-grid electricity sold was mainly attributable to the power contribution made by the operation of the newly-added generating units of the Group. The market based electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was approximately 76.53 million MWh, with a ratio of 51.70% comparing to the corresponding total on-grid electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.31 percentage points from 39.39% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The average tariff of on-grid electricity sold by the Group for the first three quarters of year 2019 was RMB413.59 per MWh, representing an increase of approximately 1.99% as compared with that of the same period of year 2018. The table below shows the amount of power generated and the on-grid electricity sold during the first three quarters of year 2019 by each of the main generating units of the Group: 1 Type Name of power plant/company Power On-grid Power On-grid generated electricity generated electricity from July to sold from from sold from September July to January to January to 2019 (million September September September MWh) 2019 (million 2019 (million 2019 (million MWh) MWh) MWh) Zouxian Plant 2.61 2.41 7.62 7.07 Shiliquan Plant 2.56 2.40 7.71 7.22 Laicheng Plant 1.35 1.24 4.02 3.71 Fengjie Plant 0.95 0.89 2.65 2.48 Shuozhou Thermal Power Branch Company 0.82 0.74 2.58 2.35 Shenzhen Company 0.50 0.48 1.16 1.13 Huadian Zouxian Power Generation Company 2.55 2.37 7.32 6.82 Limited Huadian Laizhou Power Generation Company 3.63 3.45 8.40 8.00 Limited Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company 2.48 2.29 7.13 6.66 Limited Huadian Qingdao Power Generation Company 1.50 1.38 4.23 3.87 Limited Huadian Zibo Thermal Power Company Limited 0.97 0.88 3.07 2.80 Huadian Zhangqiu Power Generation Company 1.00 0.91 3.32 3.04 Limited Huadian Tengzhou Xinyuan Thermal Power 1.05 0.95 3.23 2.95 Company Limited Thermal Huadian Longkou Power Generation Company Power 0.83 0.74 2.82 2.53 Limited Sichuan Guang'an Power Generation Company 1.06 0.96 5.32 4.88 Limited Huadian Xinxiang Power Generation Company 1.64 1.54 3.89 3.64 Limited Huadian Luohe Power Generation Company 0.85 0.78 2.09 1.92 Limited Huadian Qudong Power Generation Company 0.78 0.73 2.02 1.88 Limited Huadian Ningxia Lingwu Power Generation 4.09 3.72 11.90 10.82 Company Limited Anhui Huadian Suzhou Power Generation 1.80 1.70 4.90 4.64 Company Limited Anhui Huadian Wuhu Power Generation Company 3.20 3.04 7.43 7.05 Limited Anhui Huadian Lu'an Power Plant Company 1.51 1.44 4.66 4.44 2 Type Name of power plant/company Power On-grid Power On-grid generated electricity generated electricity from July to sold from from sold from September July to January to January to 2019 (million September September September MWh) 2019 (million 2019 (million 2019 (million MWh) MWh) MWh) Limited Hangzhou Huadian Banshan Power Generation 0.81 0.79 2.20 2.14 Company Limited Hangzhou Huadian Xiasha Thermal Power 0.21 0.20 0.41 0.39 Company Limited Hangzhou Huadian Jiangdong Thermal Power 0.55 0.54 1.24 1.21 Company Limited Huadian Zhejiang Longyou Thermal Power 0.15 0.15 0.27 0.26 Company Limited Tianjin Huadian Fuyuan Thermal Power Company 0.14 0.14 0.92 0.90 Limited Tianjin Huadian Nanjiang Thermal Power 0.34 0.33 0.56 0.54 Company Limited Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Thermal Power 0.44 0.39 1.56 1.32 Company Limited Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Yuhua Thermal Power 0.93 0.85 2.59 2.38 Company Limited Hebei Huadian Shijiazhuang Luhua Thermal Power 0.83 0.73 2.72 2.39 Company Limited Shaoguan City Pingshi Electric Power Plant 0.48 0.45 1.37 1.28 Company Limited (Plant B) Guangdong Huadian Shaoguan Thermal Power 0.23 0.21 0.55 0.52 Company Limited Huadian Foshan Energy Company Limited 0.19 0.19 0.49 0.47 Huadian Guangdong Shunde Energy Company 0.20 0.19 0.40 0.39 Limited Huadian Hubei Power Generation Company 9.78 9.21 24.34 22.91 Limited Sichuan Huadian Luding Hydropower Company 0.90 0.89 2.42 2.40 Limited Sichuan Huadian Za-gunao Hydroelectric 0.96 0.95 2.18 2.17 Development Company Limited Hydro- Sichuan Liangshan Shuiluohe Hydropower 0.80 0.80 1.19 1.18 power Development Company Limited Lixian Xinghe Power Company Limited 0.14 0.14 0.32 0.31 Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage 0.001 0.001 0.079 0.077 Hydropower Company Limited 3 Type Name of power plant/company Power On-grid Power On-grid generated electricity generated electricity from July to sold from from sold from September July to January to January to 2019 (million September September September MWh) 2019 (million 2019 (million 2019 (million MWh) MWh) MWh) Huadian Inner Mongolia Kailu Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Kezuozhongqi Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy Power Company Limited Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Laizhou Wind Power Generation Company Limited Huadian Laizhou Wind Energy Power Company Limited Huadian Changyi Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Longkou Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation Company Limited Wind 1.04 1.02 4.26 4.19 Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation Power Company Limited Longkou Dongyi Wind Power Company Limited Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company Limited Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company Limited Hebei Huadian Yuzhou Wind Power Company Limited Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company Limited Huadian Xuwen Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Xiaxian Wind Power Company Limited Huadian Ningxia Ningdong Shangde Solar Power Generation Company Limited Huadian Power International Ningxia New Energy Power Company Limited Hebei Huadian Kangbao Wind Power Company Limited Hebei Huadian Guyuan Wind Power Company Limited 4 Type Name of power plant/company Power On-grid Power On-grid generated electricity generated electricity from July to sold from from sold from September July to January to January to 2019 (million September September September MWh) 2019 (million 2019 (million 2019 (million MWh) MWh) MWh) Huadian Zhangjiakou Saibei New Energy Generation Company Limited Hebei Huadian Complex Pumping-storage Hydropower Company Limited Zanhuang New Energy Branch Company Hubei Huadian Suixian Yindian Solar Power Generation Company Limited Hubei Huadian Zaoyang Solar Power Generation Company Limited Hubei Huadian Wuxue New Energy Company Limited Huadian Shandong New Energy Generation Company Limited Huadian Zaozhuang New Energy Generation Solar Company Limited 0.26 0.26 0.70 0.69 Power Huadian Weifang Power Generation Company Limited Pingshan Gangnan Hydroelectric Power Company Limited Huadian Ningbo New Energy Power Generation Company Limited Zhejiang Huzhou New Energy Power Generation Company Limited Hangzhou By order of the board of directors Huadian Power International Corporation Limited* Zhou Lianqing Secretary to the Board As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises: Wang Xuxiang (Chairman, Executive Director), Tian Hongbao (Vice Chairman, Executive Director), Ni Shoumin (Vice Chairman, Non-executive Director), Gou Wei (Non-executive Director), Chen Haibin (Non-executive Director), Tao Yunpeng (Non-executive Director), Wang Xiaobo (Non-executive Director), Chen Cunlai (Executive Director), Ding Huiping (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Dashu (Independent Non-executive Director), Wang Chuanshun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Zong Wenlong (Independent Non-executive Director). Beijing, the PRC 21 October 2019 (Independent Non-executive Director) and Zong Wenlong (Independent Non-executive Director). 