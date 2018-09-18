Huami : Announces Two New Wearable Devices and AI Chip on Third Anniversary of Amazfit Brand

Amazfit Verge, Amazfit Health Band 1S and An Embedded AI Chipset Debut After Company’s Exceptional Second Quarter Growth

Huami (NYSE: HMI), the second largest wearables company globally1, announced today the release of two new smart wearables and a new custom-designed chipset: The Amazfit Verge smartwatch, the redesigned Amazfit Health Band 1S as well as the new low-power MHS001 wearables artificial intelligence (AI) chip. Closely following the company’s strong second quarter earnings, the new product announcements represent Huami’s commitment to delivering the latest in AI development, smartwatch functionality, smart home integration and medical-grade wearables.

Amazfit Verge is Huami’s latest flagship smartwatch featuring voice assistance (Xiao AI), the ability to make phone calls through the watch (via Bluetooth connection to a cell phone), a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 5 days of battery life, GPS + GLONASS, the ability to track more than 10 different sports including running, cycling, tennis, soccer, skiing and more, as well as daily activity (steps, calories, distance) and detailed sleep tracking (light sleep, deep sleep, awake phases and total sleep duration). Other included features and apps are smart home controls, a five day weather forecast, on-board music for phone-free exercise, smart notifications for emails, text messages, calendar alerts and all other apps, a timer, stopwatch, alarms and compass. An integrated NFC (near-field communication) chip allows for payments via AliPay and UnionPay and bus ticket capability in over 165 cities.

Building on Huami’s April 2017 debut of the world's first ever wrist-worn ECG measuring device sold directly to consumers, the second edition Amazfit Health Band 1S can screen the heart rhythm in the background 24/7 and sends an alert if it detects irregularities that appear to be atrial fibrillation (AFib). This is then followed by a suggestion on the wrist band to start a 30-120s electrocardiography (ECG) recording process to provide an even more detailed heart health analysis. The user can also request a personal analysis of their ECG data conducted by Huami-certificated medical experts via a subscription fee.

Huami also announced the world’s first wearable processor that comes integrated with an AI neural network with four core artificial intelligence engines — a cardiac biometrics engine named HeartID, plus ECG, ECG Pro, and a Heart Rhythm Abnormality Monitoring Engine (Arrhythmia). The RISC-V wearable processor with AON (Always On) module has an open source instruction set and was designed for ultra-low power consumption.

“The past three years have ushered incredible growth not only for the Amazfit brand but the wearables market as a whole,” said Frederik Hermann, Head of U.S. Marketing and Sales for Huami. “Wearable technology promises infinite benefits, but widespread consumer adoption is often limited by expense. We are making clinical-grade technology and personalized health data more accessible so people are empowered to take control of their wellbeing and establish life-changing health habits.”

Huami has experienced exceptional growth in 2018. As of second quarter 2018, the company grew 54.8 percent year-over-year and secured the number two spot on IDC’s list of Top Five Wearables Companies in Q2/2018. Strong top and bottom line results were driven by robust sales of Amazfit products including Amazfit Bip, which has become the third most popular smartwatch worldwide according to Counterpoint and Amazfit Stratos, which received the 2018 Red Dot Design Award. In the first half of 2018, Huami sold approximately 1.4 million Amazfit products, and revenue generated from Amazfit products and other value added services was USD 76.5 million.

“The launch of our new smartwatches and medical-grade health devices for consumers is another significant milestone for Huami in 2018 and largely confirms what users and reviewers worldwide have been touting from the beginning -- that Amazfit offers the best low-key casual smartwatches around at a remarkable bargain, just like the Casio of the 21st century,” added Hermann.

The new products are available in China for as of September 17th, 2018 and will roll out Internationally later in 2018 as well as early 2019, exact dates will be released later.

About Huami

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

For more information please visit https://us.amazfit.com/

For media assets please visit: https://amazf.it/verge_assets

1 IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker Q2/2018 / https://amazf.it/2D8qc8C

