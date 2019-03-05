Log in
Huami Corporation : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019

03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

BEIJING, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 14, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 14, 2019). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for " Huami Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 21, 2019 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:

10129354

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
Tel: 86-10-5940-3255
E-mail: ir@huami.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-march-14-2019-300806569.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
