Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huami Corporation    HMI

HUAMI CORPORATION

(HMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huami : Partners with Aspen Imaging Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Companies to Advance Product Development Connecting Health with Technology

Huami Corp. and Huami-USA (NYSE: HMI) and Aspen Imaging Healthcare today announced signing a letter of intent for joint future development.

Joint development is anticipated in several areas, including collaboration on product roadmaps to find areas where proprietary technologies can be shared or new solutions created; global distribution, marketing and support; and potential investment in Aspen Imaging.

“Aspen Imaging is pioneering new technology that is disrupting medical imaging,” said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer at Huami. “Huami has established a strong global position in smart health technology for consumers. We expect that collaboration together will help accelerate the newer side of our strategy to connect health with technology for the institutional and delivery side of healthcare.”

"We are excited to partner with Huami,” said Jay Kim, founder and chief technology officer at Aspen Imaging Healthcare. “Each company brings unique technology to the table, and the possibilities that exist between combining wearable technology with our medical imaging products could greatly enhance the user experience, and overall hospital workflow."

About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 26% of global category shipments1. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile

About Aspen Imaging Healthcare:

Aspen Imaging Healthcare is innovating new technology to provide best-in-class medical imaging solutions for clinical end-users including X-Ray systems, C-arms, and portables. The company was founded in 2015 by Albert WonSeok Kim, and is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with manufacturing in the United States, and distribution in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South Korea.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUAMI CORPORATION
05:51pHUAMI : Partners with Aspen Imaging Healthcare
BU
08/03HUAMI CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18..
PR
07/08HUAMI : to Host Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Wang Huang on July 21
BU
07/07HUAMI : Appoints Brad Samson as Vice President Investor Relations
BU
06/30HUAMI : Red Dot Award Winner Amazfit ZenBuds with Noise-blocking In-ear Design, ..
PR
06/17HUAMI : 's Next Wearable AI Chip Huangshan-2 Scheduled for Mass Production in Q4..
PR
06/17HUAMI : Next Wearable AI Chip Huangshan-2 Scheduled for Mass Production in Q4, 2..
AQ
06/052020 Q1 : Huami Ranked the Top 5 in both Global Watch Shipment and Market Share[..
PR
05/27HUAMI : Establishes a Brain-computer Interface Joint Lab with Top Chinese Univer..
PR
05/12HUAMI : HMI Q1 2020 Presentations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 890 M 994 M 994 M
Net income 2020 693 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 904 M 904 M 130 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart HUAMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Huami Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,90 $
Last Close Price 14,62 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wang Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Yan Yeung Chief Operating Officer
Da Wei Cui Chief Financial Officer
De Liu Director
Yun Fen Lu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUAMI CORPORATION21.46%904
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-6.80%229 912
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL5.37%86 878
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-19.04%56 621
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.70%45 458
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.25%37 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group