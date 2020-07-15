Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Half of 2020 Decreased by 8.05% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first half of 2020.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., for the second quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 94.949 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.73% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 91.473 billion kWh, representing an increase of 5.41% over the same period last year. For the first half of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 179.650 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.05% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 172.125 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.98% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB416.65 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.68% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 84.06 billion kwh, with a ratio of 49.89% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 2.84 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:
- Affected by the epidemic in the first quarter, the national economic growth slowed down, and the Company's power generation decreased significantly year-on-year;
- Since the second quarter, the domestic epidemic situation has been effectively controlled, and the progress of resumption of production in various industries has accelerated. The Company seized the opportunity to actively strive for planned power, and at the same time strengthened power supervision, reduced unit backup, and increased effective generation, realizing a positive year-on-year growth of the Company's power generation in the second quarter, and narrowing the decline in power in the first quarter.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
April to June 2020
Change
January to June 2020
Change
April to June 2020
Change
January to June 2020
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.745
0.27%
6.776
0.84%
3.555
3.53%
6.329
1.83%
Coal-fired
3.422
1.00%
6.135
1.98%
3.214
3.85%
5.703
3.13%
Wind-power
0.286
-7.47%
0.569
-9.85%
0.303
0.63%
0.558
-9.31%
PV
0.037
-1.84%
0.072
-0.63%
0.037
0.31%
0.069
-2.76%
Jilin Province
2.859
1.65%
5.222
4.97%
2.700
1.49%
4.917
4.82%
Coal-fired
2.443
1.37%
4.468
6.03%
2.308
1.60%
4.206
6.31%
Wind-power
0.303
-2.45%
0.567
-3.96%
0.286
-5.69%
0.536
-6.82%
Hydro-power
0.033
64.79%
0.042
55.35%
0.032
66.81%
0.041
56.35%
PV
0.016
-3.75%
0.032
0.38%
0.016
-4.26%
0.032
-0.86%
Biomass power
0.064
15.65%
0.113
1.18%
0.057
16.92%
0.102
1.04%
Liaoning Province
4.058
-6.04%
8.184
-6.53%
3.801
-5.91%
7.597
-6.69%
Coal-fired
3.890
-6.39%
7.866
-6.87%
3.634
-9.86%
7.282
-7.06%
Wind-power
0.109
-5.22%
0.212
2.13%
0.108
-5.58%
0.211
1.94%
Hydro-power
0.012
1147.31%
0.020
40.42%
0.012
1152.77%
0.019
40.58%
PV
0.047
-1.99%
0.086
-1.19%
0.046
-1.74%
0.084
-0.87%
Inner Mongolia
0.059
-10.42%
0.107
-5.71%
0.059
-10.63%
0.106
-5.45%
Wind-power
0.059
-10.42%
0.107
-5.71%
0.059
-10.63%
0.106
-5.45%
Hebei Province
3.086
-6.87%
5.618
-15.96%
2.884
-7.18%
5.238
-16.46%
Coal-fired
2.953
-8.94%
5.346
-18.42%
2.753
-9.38%
4.975
-18.99%
Wind-power
0.118
113.73%
0.242
132.51%
0.116
116.51%
0.234
129.85%
PV
0.016
-1.00%
0.030
7.09%
0.016
-3.43%
0.029
7.68%
Gansu Province
3.371
73.49%
7.339
26.36%
3.212
74.20%
6.988
26.66%
Coal-fired
2.667
90.62%
6.106
27.40%
2.516
91.83%
5.776
27.63%
Wind-power
0.704
29.44%
1.233
21.60%
0.696
30.74%
1.212
22.22%
Ningxia
0.008
15.52%
0.013
5.27%
0.008
15.91%
0.012
8.78%
PV
0.008
15.52%
0.013
5.27%
0.008
15.91%
0.012
8.78%
Beijing
2.038
37.81%
4.098
11.30%
1.987
38.72%
3.900
12.11%
Coal-fired
0.00
-
0.709
8.03%
0.00
-
0.625
7.62%
Combined Cycle
2.038
37.81%
3.389
12.01%
1.987
38.72%
3.275
13.01%
Tianjin
1.100
-19.91%
3.052
-4.68%
1.035
-20.12%
2.860
-4.89%
Coal-fired
0.937
-12.56%
2.358
-3.59%
0.876
-12.52%
2.187
-3.85%
Combined Cycle
0.161
-46.22%
0.692
-8.32%
0.157
-46.18%
0.671
-8.15%
PV
0.001
-8.62%
0.002
-17.71%
0.001
-4.18%
0.002
-4.23%
Shanxi Province
1.843
-15.11%
4.617
-11.61%
1.702
-15.26%
4.299
-11.87%
Coal-fired
1.637
-23.54%
3.163
-20.64%
1.499
-24.24%
2.891
-21.26%
Combined Cycle
0.042
596.29%
1.233
3.08%
0.041
560.71%
1.200
3.08%
PV
0.164
584.50%
0.221
426.39%
0.162
582.96%
0.208
395.37%
*Shandong Province
15.811
-24.33%
33.029
-22.67%
16.007
-19.10%
32.868
-18.51%
Coal-fired
15.460
-24.66%
32.402
-22.92%
15.607
-19.62%
32.197
-18.85%
Wind-power
0.229
-7.26%
0.420
-7.66%
0.217
-10.55%
0.404
-8.51%
PV
0.162
26.23%
0.272
24.23%
0.183
42.71%
0.267
22.79%
Henan Province
5.569
16.96%
9.630
-10.79%
5.232
16.86%
9.039
-10.97%
Coal-fired
4.912
10.05%
8.752
-15.52%
4.614
10.04%
8.212
-15.62%
Combined Cycle
0.364
146.22%
0.396
112.97%
0.356
146.74%
0.387
113.37%
Wind-power
0.285
101.93%
0.469
98.56%
0.255
92.67%
0.427
89.19%
PV
0.007
-1.15%
0.013
-2.84%
0.007
-7.32%
0.013
-0.88%
Jiangsu Province
8.872
1.20%
17.008
-12.11%
8.379
0.94%
16.110
-12.16%
Coal-fired
7.304
2.34%
13.903
-15.88%
6.886
2.62%
13.115
-15.81%
Combined Cycle
0.874
-26.24%
1.761
-11.79%
0.857
-26.29%
1.729
-11.80%
Wind-power
0.659
60.78%
1.285
66.69%
0.604
53.01%
1.210
62.08%
PV
0.034
-1.65%
0.058
2.35%
0.033
-3.20%
0.057
0.93%
Shanghai
4.070
21.49%
7.993
-9.46%
3.836
21.40%
7.542
-9.75%
Coal-fired
3.848
29.14%
7.294
-5.83%
3.620
29.31%
6.861
-6.02%
Combined Cycle
0.221
-40.15%
0.699
-35.43%
0.216
-40.11%
0.681
-35.51%
PV
0.00017
-
0.00017
-
-
-
-
-
Chongqing
2.270
-2.68%
4.415
-15.14%
2.111
-2.54%
4.117
-15.05%
Coal-fired
1.905
-3.00%
3.681
-18.45%
1.755
-2.82%
3.402
-18.51%
Combined Cycle
0.305
3.12%
0.625
8.86%
0.297
3.04%
0.609
8.81%
Wind-power
0.060
-17.72%
0.109
-5.03%
0.058
-17.89%
0.106
-5.37%
Zhejiang Province
7.118
22.10%
11.754
-2.32%
6.840
22.29%
11.269
-2.43%
Coal-fired
6.915
21.17%
11.489
-2.81%
6.641
21.35%
11.009
-2.94%
Combined Cycle
0.186
78.73%
0.237
29.72%
0.182
77.85%
0.232
29.63%
PV
0.017
-10.09%
0.028
-3.20%
0.017
-8.19%
0.028
-2.16%
Hubei Province
3.795
-6.45%
7.361
-24.18%
3.557
-6.68%
6.910
-24.41%
Coal-fired
3.560
-6.72%
6.907
-25.81%
3.326
-6.98%
6.466
-26.11%
Wind-power
0.150
-4.82%
0.307
9.15%
0.148
-4.87%
0.302
9.12%
Hydro-power
0.078
3.28%
0.136
26.70%
0.076
2.77%
0.131
26.31%
PV
0.007
12.74%
0.011
11.64%
0.007
9.82%
0.011
11.99%
Hunan Province
2.482
22.75%
4.670
-6.04%
2.324
23.47%
4.361
-6.26%
Coal-fired
2.180
24.30%
4.097
-6.83%
2.026
25.19%
3.802
-6.93%
Wind-power
0.174
30.96%
0.336
3.50%
0.172
30.57%
0.326
1.13%
Hydro-power
0.114
-9.50%
0.215
-9.15%
0.112
-9.75%
0.212
-9.16%
PV
0.014
71.96%
0.021
92.00%
0.013
77.36%
0.021
87.46%
Jiangxi Province
4.708
15.75%
9.001
-2.82%
4.495
15.72%
8.607
-2.90%
Coal-fired
4.416
12.23%
8.489
-5.39%
4.214
12.24%
8.112
-5.46%
Wind-power
0.234
77.40%
0.438
50.97%
0.230
77.82%
0.430
50.74%
PV
0.057
-
0.075
-
0.050
-
0.066
-
Auhui Province
1.274
-7.48%
2.514
-16.18%
1.212
-7.17%
2.400
-16.13%
Coal-fired
1.184
-6.88%
2.348
-16.40%
1.123
-6.56%
2.235
-16.36%
Wind-power
0.073
5.57%
0.149
4.80%
0.072
6.18%
0.148
4.87%
Hydro-power
0.017
-53.90%
0.017
-65.43%
0.017
-53.43%
0.017
-65.19%
*Fujian Province
3.082
33.07%
5.352
19.60%
3.808
46.40%
6.272
28.74%
*Coal-fired
3.079
33.10%
5.346
19.61%
3.805
46.44%
6.266
28.76%
PV
0.003
15.32%
0.006
17.60%
0.003
11.03%
0.006
16.71%
Guangdong Province
6.856
22.00%
10.231
-3.78%
6.391
19.06%
9.618
-5.49%
Coal-fired
6.640
18.26%
10.011
-5.77%
6.358
18.56%
9.580
-5.78%
Combined Cycle
0.210
-
0.210
-
0.027
-
0.027
-
PV
0.006
18.33%
0.011
20.63%
0.006
19.95%
0.011
17.68%
Guangxi
0.169
64.16%
0.289
72.06%
0.163
65.51%
0.278
76.05%
Combined Cycle
0.115
57.93%
0.184
53.60%
0.111
60.07%
0.177
54.01%
Wind-power
0.054
79.31%
0.105
122.87%
0.052
78.40%
0.101
134.55%
Yunnan Province
2.951
211.57%
4.618
131.61%
2.727
215.09%
4.262
131.49%
Coal-fired
2.815
252.79%
4.278
169.41%
2.595
259.85%
3.930
171.74%
Wind-power
0.135
-4.43%
0.337
-15.41%
0.131
-3.97%
0.328
-15.27%
Hydro-power
0.001
-93.22%
0.004
-56.18%
0.001
-93.24%
0.003
-56.46%
Guizhou Province
0.077
66.43%
0.166
16.84%
0.075
64.79%
0.157
12.44%
Wind-power
0.051
11.51%
0.134
-5.65%
0.051
11.11%
0.132
-5.51%
PV
0.025
-
0.032
-
0.024
-
0.025
-
Hainan Province
3.638
-4.91%
6.527
-5.74%
3.376
-4.63%
6.069
-5.52%
Coal-fired
3.503
-5.65%
6.302
-6.66%
3.244
-5.39%
5.849
-6.47%
Combined Cycle
0.074
312.15%
0.107
409.71%
0.0072
303.09%
0.104
418.35%
Wind-power
0.021
16.64%
0.048
3.74%
0.21
15.45%
0.047
3.66%
Hydro-power
0.010
-77.87%
0.018
-67.41%
0.010
-78.36%
0.017
-67.78%
PV
0.030
-1.23%
0.053
3.27%
0.029
-0.08%
0.052
2.92%
Total
94.949
3.73%
179.650
-8.05%
91.473
5.41%
172.125
-6.98%
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Shandong Bajiao Power Plant & Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since those power plants began to generate power revenue, the Company's electricity sales in Shandong Province & Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the second quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
In the second quarter of 2020, the controlling generation capacity of the new commissioned units was 1,313.79MW. Thereinto, the newly installed capacity of gas-fired units, wind farms and Photovoltaic were 472.52MW, 357MW and 484.27MW respectively. Besides，the Company completed acquisition of Huaneng Shandong Taifeng New energy Co., Ltd with controlling generation capacity of 100MW and equity-based generation capacity of 65.78MW.
In the second quarter of 2020, the operating life of unit #1 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, a subsidiary of the Company, came to an end and the shutdown procedures had been implemented. The installed capacity would no longer be included in the Company's statistics.
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2020.
Based on the above, as of 30 June 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 108,111MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 108,111 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
