Huaneng Power International, Inc. : Power Generation Within China Decreases by 7.52% for the First Three Quarters of 2019

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 106.812 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.31% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 102.957 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.99% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 302.187 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 7.52% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 287.989 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.44% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.69 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.14% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 146.471 billion kwh, with a ratio of 51.23% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.87 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. For the first three quarters of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nationwide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;
2. Hydro-power, wind-power and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;
3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
July to
January to
July to
January to
September
September
September
September
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.612
29.42%
10.331
6.28%
3.362
29.50%
9.578
5.27%
Coal-fired
3.379
31.37%
9.395
4.87%
3.145
32.18%
8.675
3.91%
Wind-power
0.200
6.06%
0.831
16.11%
0.186
-0.15%
0.801
13.69%
PV
0.033
5.43%
0.105
123.38%
0.031
1.00%
0.103
121.02%
Jilin Province
2.988
14.84%
7.963
3.54%
2.816
14.34%
7.507
3.05%
Coal-fired
2.750
18.44%
6.964
3.56%
2.591
18.07%
6.547
3.01%
Wind-power
0.149
-22.04%
0.739
4.12%
0.143
-22.66%
0.718
4.00%
Hydro-power
0.015
-52.53%
0.042
-43.92%
0.014
-52.46%
0.041
-43.68%
PV
0.015
19.13%
0.048
83.66%
0.015
16.21%
0.047
87.43%
Biomass power
0.059
33.88%
0.170
9.29%
0.053
31.24%
0.153
8.78%
Liaoning Province
5.553
-5.99%
14.308
-6.04%
5.187
-6.13%
13.328
-6.00%
Coal-fired
5.442
-6.19%
13.888
-6.20%
5.077
-6.34%
12.913
-6.17%
Wind-power
0.059
1.04%
0.267
-0.10%
0.058
0.41%
0.265
-0.27%
Hydro-power
0.013
9.68%
0.027
-22.25%
0.013
8.78%
0.027
-22.28%
PV
0.040
10.39%
0.126
6.22%
0.039
8.15%
0.124
5.09%
Inner Mongolia
0.038
-18.19%
0.152
-13.01%
0.038
-18.76%
0.150
-12.97%
Wind-power
0.038
-18.19%
0.152
-13.01%
0.038
-18.76%
0.150
-12.97%
Hebei Province
3.201
-9.47%
9.886
-0.89%
2.983
-9.83%
9.253
-1.13%
Coal-fired
3.159
-9.35%
9.712
-0.37%
2.942
-9.73%
9.083
-0.63%
Wind-power
0.028
-24.39%
0.132
-26.84%
0.027
-22.94%
0.129
-26.33%
PV
0.014
-4.79%
0.042
-6.19%
0.014
-1.54%
0.041
-4.96%
Gansu Province
2.127
-6.95%
7.935
-9.72%
2.013
-7.06%
7.530
-9.76%
Coal-fired
1.621
-6.73%
6.414
-11.66%
1.520
-6.54%
6.045
-11.84%
Wind-power
0.506
-7.65%
1.521
-0.49%
0.493
-8.64%
1.484
-0.15%
Ningxia
0.008
11.01%
0.019
7.10%
0.008
5.75%
0.019
6.82%
PV
0.008
11.01%
0.019
7.10%
0.008
5.75%
0.019
6.82%
Beijing
2.479
8.95%
6.161
-1.17%
2.404
10.77%
5.883
-1.04%
Coal-fired
0.00
-100.00%
0.656
-12.29%
0.00
-100.00%
0.581
-11.99%
Combined Cycle
2.479
26.20%
5.505
0.34%
2.404
27.09%
5.302
0.33%
Tianjin
1.592
-22.26%
4.794
-15.04%
1.495
-22.20%
4.502
-14.89%
Coal-fired
1.300
-23.28%
3.746
-18.08%
1.211
-23.33%
3.485
-18.01%
Combined Cycle
0.291
-17.13%
1.046
-2.01%
0.283
-17.08%
1.014
-2.10%
PV
0.001
-17.83%
0.003
26.99%
0.001
5.52%
0.003
5.38%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
July to
January to
July to
January to
September
September
September
September
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Shanxi Province
2.612
-4.40%
7.836
4.12%
2.412
-4.87%
7.289
3.86%
Coal-fired
2.585
-4.69%
6.571
4.17%
2.390
-4.95%
6.062
3.92%
Combined Cycle
0.00
0.00%
1.196
3.01%
0.00
0.00%
1.164
3.20%
PV
0.027
35.22%
0.069
21.12%
0.021
6.04%
0.063
10.90%
Shandong Province
20.970
-24.42%
63.683
-12.42%
20.742
-19.86%
61.076
-10.06%
Coal-fired
20.747
-24.51%
62.786
-12.50%
20.528
-19.91%
60.204
-10.14%
Wind-power
0.111
-28.02%
0.565
-13.94%
0.104
-28.54%
0.545
-10.97%
PV
0.111
2.18%
0.331
9.88%
0.110
4.36%
0.328
10.53%
Henan Province
6.249
-22.84%
17.044
-18.03%
5.897
-22.69%
16.049
-18.08%
Coal-fired
5.936
-17.79%
16.297
-15.81%
5.595
-17.34%
15.327
-15.72%
Combined Cycle
0.216
-74.69%
0.402
-70.23%
0.211
-74.78%
0.392
-70.32%
Wind-power
0.090
427.16%
0.325
416.06%
0.085
405.32%
0.310
394.99%
PV
0.007
-0.63%
0.020
-1.36%
0.007
6.06%
0.019
-0.07%
Jiangsu Province
10.818
-8.82%
30.170
-6.85%
10.217
-9.02%
28.558
-6.99%
Coal-fired
8.702
-8.72%
25.229
-3.75%
8.168
-10.47%
23.747
-4.36%
Combined Cycle
1.699
-6.48%
3.696
-22.57%
1.664
3.57%
3.624
-19.62%
Wind-power
0.381
-20.57%
1.152
-13.77%
0.356
-23.38%
1.102
-15.13%
PV
0.036
5.32%
0.093
34.67%
0.029
-17.35%
0.085
25.18%
Shanghai
4.486
-7.29%
13.314
-10.28%
4.232
-7.27%
12.589
-10.31%
Coal-fired
3.741
-8.15%
11.487
-13.48%
3.506
-8.13%
10.806
-13.61%
Combined Cycle
0.745
-2.69%
1.828
16.93%
0.727
-2.86%
1.783
16.73%
Chongqing
2.387
-25.28%
7.589
-1.58%
2.229
-25.03%
7.075
-1.00%
Coal-fired
1.657
-32.56%
6.171
-6.27%
1.518
-32.79%
5.692
-5.95%
Combined Cycle
0.673
-7.42%
1.247
11.64%
0.656
-7.53%
1.216
11.62%
Wind-power
0.057
466.75%
0.171
1613.18%
0.055
927.07%
0.167
3012.78%
Zhejiang Province
6.847
1.57%
18.880
-12.34%
6.560
1.80%
18.111
-12.40%
Coal-fired
6.595
-0.06%
18.416
-12.46%
6.314
0.14%
17.657
-12.52%
Combined Cycle
0.232
90.28%
0.415
-8.13%
0.227
90.05%
0.406
-8.36%
PV
0.020
-0.54%
0.049
-0.95%
0.020
-1.47%
0.048
-2.30%
Hubei Province
5.784
18.00%
15.493
19.49%
5.426
18.75%
14.568
20.36%
Coal-fired
5.599
19.79%
14.909
20.34%
5.245
19.98%
13.996
20.73%
Wind-power
0.128
19.88%
0.410
36.96%
0.126
55.52%
0.402
67.37%
Hydro-power
0.050
-56.44%
0.157
-39.66%
0.047
-56.85%
0.152
-39.99%
PV
0.008
8.78%
0.018
-2.67%
0.008
13.89%
0.017
-1.34%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
July to
January to
July to
January to
September
September
September
September
Region
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
2019
Change
Hunan Province
3.295
3.61%
8.265
-5.06%
3.084
3.89%
7.736
-5.19%
Coal-fired
3.125
4.51%
7.521
-6.31%
2.917
4.87%
7.003
-6.51%
Wind-power
0.089
-4.58%
0.414
-1.14%
0.088
-4.47%
0.410
-1.07%
Hydro-power
0.071
-16.87%
0.309
32.46%
0.070
-17.33%
0.303
32.87%
PV
0.010
-11.45%
0.021
-22.21%
0.010
-11.06%
0.021
-22.26%
Jiangxi Province
6.019
1.04%
15.281
-4.49%
5.750
1.12%
14.614
-4.45%
Coal-fired
5.881
0.12%
14.853
-5.57%
5.614
0.12%
14.194
-5.57%
Wind-power
0.138
66.07%
0.428
58.43%
0.135
72.54%
0.420
59.79%
Anhui Province
1.554
-10.82%
4.553
0.10%
1.470
-11.32%
4.331
-0.08%
Coal-fired
1.443
-12.22%
4.252
-0.30%
1.361
-12.85%
4.033
-0.62%
Wind-power
0.078
9.48%
0.220
5.37%
0.077
9.71%
0.218
8.03%
Hydro-power
0.033
21.04%
0.080
7.18%
0.033
23.29%
0.080
7.61%
Fujian Province
3.447
-9.74%
7.922
-19.01%
4.526
25.89%
9.398
1.83%
Coal-fired
3.443
-9.75%
7.913
-19.02%
4.522
25.91%
9.389
1.84%
PV
0.004
0.50%
0.009
-10.18%
0.004
1.94%
0.009
-11.81%
Guangdong Province
6.253
-0.85%
16.886
-17.18%
5.961
-0.35%
16.138
-17.16%
Coal-fired
6.246
-0.85%
16.870
-17.19%
5.955
-0.36%
16.122
-17.17%
PV
0.007
13.89%
0.016
-5.54%
0.007
10.11%
0.016
-6.28%
Guangxi
0.104
9.35%
0.272
2.86%
0.098
8.54%
0.256
1.35%
Combined Cycle
0.072
-24.47%
0.192
-27.26%
0.068
-25.24%
0.183
-27.85%
Wind-power
0.032
–
0.080
–
0.031
–
0.074
–
Yunnan Province
0.898
1.93%
2.893
-16.24%
0.820
-2.04%
2.661
-17.19%
Coal-fired
0.807
-0.59%
2.395
-22.14%
0.732
-5.12%
2.178
-23.48%
Wind-power
0.062
-9.55%
0.461
22.18%
0.060
-8.69%
0.447
21.89%
Hydro-power
0.029
–
0.037
–
0.028
–
0.036
–
Guizhou Province
0.025
-24.05%
0.168
17.14%
0.025
-4.31%
0.165
22.10%
Wind-power
0.025
-24.05%
0.168
17.14%
0.025
-4.31%
0.165
22.10%
Hainan Province
3.464
21.09%
10.389
9.10%
3.202
20.88%
9.625
8.75%
Coal-fired
3.298
22.33%
10.049
9.19%
3.039
22.29%
9.292
8.87%
Combined Cycle
0.079
–
0.099
332.39%
0.076
–
0.096
328.04%
Wind-power
0.014
9.63%
0.060
0.74%
0.014
8.52%
0.059
1.43%
Hydro-power
0.044
-67.39%
0.099
-49.72%
0.043
-67.49%
0.097
-49.99%
PV
0.030
65.52%
0.081
97.87%
0.029
64.15%
0.080
98.70%
Total
106.812
-8.31%
302.187
-7.52%
102.957
-5.99%
287.989
-6.44%
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's thermal power sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the third quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period last year. The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.
The Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Liaoning Yingkou Cogeneration Wind Farm with a total capacity of 12.5 MW, part of Huaneng Henan Mianchi Wind Farm Project (in which the Company has 60% interest) with a total capacity of 6 MW and part of Huaneng Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm (in which the Company has 96.52% interest) with a total capacity of 14 MW were put into operation in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2019.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,169 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,766 MW.
