Huaneng Power International, Inc. : Power Generation Within China Increased by 9.12% for the Year of 2018

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation statistics for the whole year of 2018.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 103.707 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.49% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 97.953 billion kWh, representing an increase of 4.05% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.457 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.12% over the same period last year, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 405.943 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.30% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB 418.48 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.08% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 175.233 billion kWh, with a ratio of 43.48% comparing to corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.01 percentage points compared to the same period last year (33.47%).
The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The growth of the national total electricity consumption was better than those anticipated at the beginning of the year, especially the electricity consumption by the tertiary industry and urban and rural residents maintained at a double-digit growth; and (2) Affected by factors such as increased demand and reduced water supply, the Company's thermal power utilization hours rebounded significantly; and (3) The new gas, wind-power and photovoltaic units contributed to the growth of power generation.
The power generation (in billion kWh) in each region of the Company's power plants within China are listed below:
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.676
10.23%
13.398
1.72%
3.463
11.56%
12.562
1.97%
Coal-fired
3.324
8.53%
12.282
0.26%
3.118
9.92%
11.466
0.47%
Wind-power
0.323
18.40%
1.039
12.74%
0.316
18.06%
1.021
12.50%
PV
0.030
--
0.077
--
0.029
--
0.076
--
Jinlin Province
2.362
0.34%
10.053
16.94%
2.219
-0.19%
9.504
17.18%
Coal-fired
2.018
-1.03%
8.743
17.40%
1.888
-1.51%
8.243
17.61%
Wind-power
0.265
7.32%
0.975
13.39%
0.259
5.49%
0.949
13.58%
Hydro-power
0.002
--
0.076
21.38%
0.002
–
0.074
20.91%
PV
0.013
168.86%
0.039
231.73%
0.013
169.35%
0.038
231.41%
Biomass power
0.064
1.72%
0.220
2.40%
0.058
2.54%
0.199
3.23%
Liaoning Province
4.320
-14.53%
19.548
-0.79%
3.989
-15.06%
18.168
-1.23%
Coal-fired
4.178
-14.98%
18.984
-1.40%
3.850
-15.49%
17.612
-1.87%
Wind-power
0.082
-15.05%
0.350
5.02%
0.082
-15.08%
0.348
5.07%
Hydro-power
0.024
123.12%
0.059
50.06%
0.024
123.18%
0.058
49.80%
PV
0.036
8.17%
0.155
95.97%
0.033
1.12%
0.151
93.96%
Inner Mongolia
0.068
-8.75%
0.243
6.38%
0.067
-8.57%
0.240
6.39%
Wind-power
0.068
-8.75%
0.243
6.38%
0.067
-8.57%
0.240
6.39%
Hebei Province
3.448
24.09%
13.423
0.17%
3.243
24.42%
12.601
0.13%
Coal-fired
3.377
25.60%
13.125
-0.05%
3.174
25.99%
12.315
-0.23%
Wind-power
0.060
-26.68%
0.241
5.36%
0.057
-27.28%
0.231
13.54%
PV
0.012
31.86%
0.057
43.20%
0.011
33.77%
0.055
46.22%
Gansu Province
3.031
10.61%
11.820
18.97%
2.876
10.84%
11.220
19.19%
Coal-fired
2.559
9.64%
9.819
17.84%
2.415
9.70%
9.273
17.90%
Wind-power
0.472
16.22%
2.000
24.88%
0.461
17.23%
1.947
25.78%
Ningxia
0.004
22.87%
0.022
111.02%
0.004
23.30%
0.021
115.47%
PV
0.004
22.87%
0.022
111.02%
0.004
23.30%
0.021
115.47%
Beijing
2.288
26.56%
8.521
37.98%
2.142
49.43%
8.086
45.39%
Coal-fired
0.945
612.83%
1.692
26.36%
0.839
624.58%
1.499
28.90%
Combined Cycle
1.343
-19.82%
6.829
41.20%
1.303
-1.10%
6.588
49.74%
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
Tianjin
1.861
3.07%
7.504
3.18%
1.752
3.22%
7.042
2.93%
Coal-fired
1.220
-4.45%
5.793
2.39%
1.129
-4.69%
5.380
2.09%
Combined Cycle
0.640
21.27%
1.708
5.84%
0.623
21.46%
1.659
5.64%
PV
0.001
6.45%
0.003
111.87%
0.001
6.51%
0.003
112.26%
Shanxi Province
3.390
41.50%
10.916
11.24%
3.177
41.85%
10.196
11.00%
Coal-fired
2.499
50.17%
8.807
25.19%
2.309
51.00%
8.143
25.36%
Combined Cycle
0.872
21.92%
2.033
-25.88%
0.849
22.29%
1.977
-25.89%
PV
0.019
16.12%
0.076
116.85%
0.019
16.14%
0.076
242.30%
Shandong Province
25.001
12.27%
97.700
9.20%
23.749
13.86%
91.654
9.39%
Coal-fired
24.728
12.01%
96.481
8.59%
23.495
13.67%
90.491
8.81%
Wind-power
0.189
45.66%
0.835
89.49%
0.173
35.22%
0.785
78.58%
PV
0.083
33.67%
0.384
105.94%
0.082
32.38%
0.378
104.27%
Henan Province
6.290
5.95%
27.074
21.89%
5.925
5.78%
25.516
21.93%
Coal-fired
5.843
1.14%
25.201
21.90%
5.502
0.91%
23.689
21.83%
Combined Cycle
0.400
216.31%
1.750
22.90%
0.391
216.28%
1.712
22.86%
Wind-power
0.043
49.18%
0.098
15.29%
0.027
30.51%
0.090
17.28%
PV
0.006
10.76%
0.025
98.97%
0.006
10.79%
0.025
98.90%
Jiangsu Province
10.264
5.63%
42.653
-0.21%
9.570
3.91%
40.445
-0.02%
Coal-fired
8.594
8.77%
34.804
-4.45%
7.933
6.56%
32.762
-4.75%
Combined Cycle
1.235
-10.47%
6.009
15.59%
1.212
-10.46%
5.892
17.61%
Wind-power
0.412
-2.60%
1.747
62.49%
0.402
1.07%
1.701
69.37%
PV
0.023
70.65%
0.093
110.43%
0.023
69.34%
0.090
107.50%
Shanghai
3.340
-24.10%
18.180
-1.64%
3.149
-24.33%
17.185
-1.74%
Coal-fired
3.048
-29.08%
16.325
-3.60%
2.864
-29.49%
15.373
-3.78%
Combined Cycle
0.292
184.68%
1.855
19.69%
0.285
185.63%
1.813
19.78%
Chongqing
2.243
18.93%
9.951
16.32%
2.078
19.45%
9.224
1.631%
Coal-fired
1.974
10.53%
8.558
15.84%
1.822
10.71%
7.873
16.01%
Combined Cycle
0.244
151.53%
1.360
15.79%
0.238
152.18%
1.327
16.01%
Wind-power
0.025
--
0.032
--
0.019
--
0.024
--
Zhejiang Province
5.550
-21.33%
27.090
-1.81%
5.327
-21.44%
26.002
-1.83%
Coal-fired
5.318
-23.88%
26.356
-2.71%
5.098
-24.06%
25.281
-2.76%
Combined Cycle
0.222
277.37%
0.674
50.05%
0.217
277.35%
0.660
50.73%
PV
0.012
7.01%
0.062
24.66%
0.012
7.72%
0.061
23.79%
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
Hubei Province
4.553
21.88%
17.519
18.89%
4.283
22.37%
16.386
18.46%
Coal-fired
4.347
21.16%
16.736
18.31%
4.081
21.60%
15.674
18.61%
Wind-power
0.159
114.66%
0.458
75.31%
0.156
114.61%
0.396
38.24%
Hydro-power
0.043
-38.55%
0.303
-9.85%
0.041
-38.14%
0.294
-9.53%
PV
0.004
11.08%
0.022
271.80%
0.004
7.17%
0.022
269.60%
Hunan Province
2.704
-1.82%
11.410
22.58%
2.537
-1.74%
10.696
22.81%
Coal-fired
2.481
-4.67%
10.509
23.98%
2.317
-4.72%
9.808
24.33%
Wind-power
0.126
3.68%
0.545
2.54%
0.124
3.80%
0.539
2.52%
Hydro-power
0.092
268.93%
0.325
13.95%
0.091
272.64%
0.319
14.04%
PV
0.005
-7.24%
0.032
98.30%
-0.004
-19.83%
0.031
93.50%
Jiangxi Province
5.106
-1.42%
21.106
6.59%
4.894
-1.34%
20.188
6.73%
Coal-fired
4.991
-1.72%
20.720
6.10%
4.781
-1.64%
19.812
6.12%
Wind-power
0.115
13.38%
0.385
41.32%
0.113
13.09%
0.376
53.35%
Anhui Province
1.603
2.50%
6.151
3.59%
1.538
2.91%
5.873
3.45%
Coal-fired
1.512
-0.21%
5.776
1.09%
1.447
-0.02%
5.506
0.94%
Wind-power
0.089
163.98%
0.298
136.37%
0.088
179.92%
0.290
133.56%
Hydro-power
0.002
-86.46%
0.077
-22.01%
0.002
-86.91%
0.077
-22.07%
Fujian Province
2.712
-12.41%
12.495
20.37%
2.570
-12.21%
11.800
20.52%
Coal-fired
2.710
-12.41%
12.482
20.34%
2.568
-12.21%
11.787
20.44%
PV
0.002
-10.95%
0.012
69.23%
0.002
-15.00%
0.012
199.78%
Guangdong Province
5.259
-18.43%
25.648
19.58%
5.059
-18.01%
24.539
19.76%
Coal-fired
5.254
-18.44%
25.626
19.61%
5.054
-18.02%
24.517
19.78%
PV
0.005
-4.63%
0.022
-1.37%
0.005
-4.66%
0.022
-1.33%
Guangxi
0.076
156.35%
0.339
1052.18%
0.072
--
0.325
--
Combined Cycle
0.076
156.35%
0.339
1052.18%
0.072
--
0.325
--
Yunnan Province
0.997
5.90%
4.450
20.66%
0.932
8.41%
4.146
22.00%
Coal-fired
0.809
-2.73%
3.885
18.80%
0.750
-1.12%
3.596
19.99%
Wind-power
0.188
71.30%
0.565
35.17%
0.182
79.10%
0.549
36.94%
Guizhou Province
0.060
304.92%
0.197
240.83%
0.059
400.00%
0.194
260.17%
Wind-power
0.060
304.92%
0.197
240.83%
0.059
400.00%
0.194
260.17%
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
October
to
December
2018
Change
January
to
December
2018
Change
Hainan Province
3.521
23.73%
13.044
11.99%
3.278
24.04%
12.129
12.21%
Coal-fired
3.432
24.74%
12.635
11.54%
3.190
25.11%
11.725
11.72%
Combined Cycle
0.001
-91.18%
0.024
21.22%
0.001
-90.96%
0.023
21.34%
Wind-power
0.038
-23.97%
0.097
-16.50%
0.037
-23.90%
0.095
-16.47%
Hydro-power
0.032
7.25%
0.228
48.80%
0.031
7.31%
0.226
49.20%
PV
0.019
106.82%
0.060
97.20%
0.019
106.95%
0.059
97.67%
Total
103.707
3.49%
430.457
9.12%
97.953
4.05%
405.943
9.30%
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.1% in Singapore, which is the same compared to the same period last year. The accumulated power generation in 2018 accounted for a market share of 21.1%, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period last year.
The Company's wholly-owned Chongqing Fengjie Jinfengshan Wind Farm (76 MW), Henan Tangyin Wind Farm (151.8 MW) and Jiangxi Gaolongshan Wind Farm (42.6 MW) were put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2018. At the same time, the installed capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Based on the above, as of 31 December 2018, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 105,991 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,755 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 105,991 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,755 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.
