HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(902)
Huaneng Power International : DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR

04/15/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 902)

DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 84.676 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 18.45% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 80.652 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 17.92% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB422.35 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.11% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 26.135 billion kwh, with a ratio of 33.27% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing a decrease of 6.28 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

  1. Affected by the epidemic situation at home and abroad, the electricity consumption of the whole society incurred a relatively large negative growth;
  2. The proportion of thermal power units owned by the Company is relatively large, and they are distributed more in the areas with severe epidemic in East China and Middle China, thus the power generation of the Company is greatly affected.

- 1 -

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January to

January to

March

March

Region

2020

Change

2020

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.031

1.57%

2.775

-0.27%

Coal-fired

2.714

3.26%

2.488

2.20%

Wind-power

0.283

-12.13%

0.255

-18.84%

PV

0.034

0.71%

0.032

-6.14%

Jilin Province

2.363

9.29%

2.217

9.19%

Coal-fired

2.025

12.26%

1.898

12.67%

Wind-power

0.263

-5.64%

0.250

-8.08%

Hydro-power

0.009

28.38%

0.009

27.11%

PV

0.016

5.07%

0.016

2.89%

Biomass power

0.050

-12.78%

0.044

-14.04%

Liaoning Province

4.126

-7.00%

3.796

-7.45%

Coal-fired

3.976

-7.34%

3.648

-7.84%

Wind-power

0.103

11.22%

0.103

11.29%

Hydro-power

0.007

-44.73%

0.007

-44.80%

PV

0.039

-0.20%

0.038

0.21%

Inner Mongolia

0.048

0.78%

0.048

1.77%

Wind-power

0.048

0.78%

0.048

1.77%

Hebei Province

2.531

-24.88%

2.354

-25.58%

Coal-fired

2.393

-27.68%

2.222

-28.40%

Wind-power

0.124

148.51%

0.118

144.66%

PV

0.014

17.88%

0.014

23.68%

Gansu Province

3.968

2.67%

3.753

2.19%

Coal-fired

3.439

1.34%

3.259

1.43%

Wind-power

0.529

12.52%

0.516

12.36%

Ningxia

0.005

-9.08%

0.004

-1.82%

PV

0.005

-9.08%

0.004

-1.82%

Beijing

2.060

-6.50%

1.913

-6.52%

Coal-fired

0.709

8.03%

0.625

7.62%

Combined Cycle

1.351

-12.66%

1.288

-12.13%

- 2 -

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January to

January to

March

March

Region

2020

Change

2020

Change

Tianjin

1.952

6.75%

1.826

6.62%

Coal-fired

1.421

3.41%

1.311

2.98%

Combined Cycle

0.531

16.67%

0.514

17.22%

PV

0.001

-26.80%

0.001

-4.30%

Shanxi Province

2.774

-9.12%

2.597

-9.49%

Coal-fired

1.527

-17.26%

1.392

-17.78%

Combined Cycle

1.191

0.09%

1.159

0.11%

PV

0.057

215.59%

0.046

150.93%

Shandong Province

17.218

-21.09%

16.861

-17.94%

Coal-fired

16.942

-21.27%

16.590

-18.11%

Wind-power

0.191

-8.14%

0.187

-6.02%

PV

0.085

-6.76%

0.084

-5.94%

Henan Province

4.061

-32.69%

3.807

-32.92%

Coal-fired

3.840

-34.88%

3.598

-35.05%

Combined Cycle

0.032

-16.52%

0.031

-16.84%

Wind-power

0.184

95.63%

0.172

84.27%

PV

0.006

14.24%

0.006

8.22%

Jiangsu Province

8.136

-23.14%

7.731

-23.00%

Coal-fired

6.599

-29.73%

6.230

-29.76%

Combined Cycle

0.887

9.29%

0.872

9.31%

Wind-power

0.626

73.40%

0.606

72.25%

PV

0.024

8.71%

0.023

7.42%

Shanghai

3.923

-28.38%

3.706

-28.69%

Coal-fired

3.446

-27.68%

3.240

-28.01%

Combined Cycle

0.477

-33.08%

0.466

-33.12%

Chongqing

2.145

-25.26%

2.005

-25.16%

Coal-fired

1.776

-30.35%

1.646

-30.47%

Combined Cycle

0.320

14.98%

0.311

14.96%

Wind-power

0.049

17.02%

0.048

16.41%

- 3 -

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January to

January to

March

March

Region

2020

Change

2020

Change

Zhejiang Province

4.636

-25.26%

4.430

-25.65%

Coal-fired

4.573

-25.20%

4.369

-25.59%

Combined Cycle

0.052

-34.79%

0.050

-34.49%

PV

0.011

9.90%

0.011

8.97%

Hubei Province

3.566

-36.90%

3.353

-37.09%

Coal-fired

3.348

-39.06%

3.140

-39.33%

Wind-power

0.156

27.11%

0.154

27.14%

Hydro-power

0.057

84.12%

0.055

84.94%

PV

0.004

9.99%

0.004

15.50%

Hunan Province

2.188

-25.82%

2.037

-26.46%

Coal-fired

1.917

-27.45%

1.777

-27.99%

Wind-power

0.162

-15.53%

0.153

-19.32%

Hydro-power

0.101

-8.76%

0.100

-8.48%

PV

0.007

84.08%

0.007

109.79%

Jiangxi Province

4.294

-17.35%

4.113

-17.42%

Coal-fired

4.072

-19.15%

3.897

-19.23%

Wind-power

0.204

28.90%

0.200

28.27%

PV

0.018

-

0.016

-

Anhui Province

1.240

-23.56%

1.187

-23.65%

Coal-fired

1.164

-24.27%

1.112

-24.37%

Wind-power

0.076

4.08%

0.075

3.64%

Hydro-power

0

-100.0%

0

-100.00%

*Fujian Province

2.270

5.11%

2.464

8.52%

*Coal-fired

2.268

5.14%

2.462

8.51%

PV

0.002

21.03%

0.002

25.53%

Guangdong Provice

3.75

-32.67%

3.227

-32.90%

Coal-fired

3.370

-32.71%

3.222

-32.94%

PV

0.005

23.51%

0.005

15.08%

Guangxi

0.120

84.59%

0.115

93.40%

Combined Cycle

0.069

43.81%

0.066

44.82%

Wind-power

0.051

183.08%

0.049

251.18%

- 4 -

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January to

January to

March

March

Region

2020

Change

2020

Change

Yunnan Province

1.668

59.29%

1.535

57.32%

Coal-fired

1.463

85.18%

1.335

84.12%

Wind-power

0.202

-21.74%

0.197

-21.43%

Hydro-power

0.003

-

0.003

-

Guizhou Province

0.089

-6.92%

0.082

-12.80%

Wind-power

0.083

-13.88%

0.082

-13.53%

PV

0.007

-

0.001

-

Hainan Province

2.889

-6.79%

2.693

-6.61%

Coal-fired

2.798

-7.89%

2.605

-7.79%

Combined Cycle

0.033

1542.69%

0.032

1349.33%

Wind-power

0.027

-4.56%

0.026

-4.08%

Hydro-power

0.008

-13.97%

0.008

-10.14%

PV

0.023

4.71%

0.023

7.05%

Total

84.676

-18.45%

80.652

-17.92%

  • According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2020, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the first quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.2 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

- 5 -

The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2020 are as follows:

Proportion

of equity

interest held

Operation

by the

Name of projects which have

capacity

Company

No.

commenced operation

Type

Location

(MW)

(%)

1

Kangbao Yanyoufang Wind Power

Wind-power

Hebei

48

100

2

Kangbao Xujiaying Wind Power

Wind-power

Hebei

48

100

3

Siping Wind Power Phase I Expansion

Wind-power

Jilin

12

100

4

Xiayi Wind Power

Wind-power

Henan

15

100

5

Shangrao Poyang PV

PV

Jiangxi

1.63

50.47

Total

124.63

-

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 31 March 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 107,049MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 93,821 MW.

By Order of the Board

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huang Chaoquan

Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director)

Yue Heng (Independent Non-executive Director)

Huang Jian (Non-executive Director)

Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director)

Wang Yongxiang (Non-executive Director)

Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director)

Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director)

Guo Hongbo (Non-executive Director)

Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director)

Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director)

Lin Chong (Non-executive Director)

Beijing, the PRC

16 April 2020

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Huaneng Power International Inc. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 12:05:02 UTC
