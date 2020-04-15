Huaneng Power International : DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR
0
04/15/2020 | 08:06am EDT
(Stock Code: 902)
DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020
DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 84.676 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 18.45% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 80.652 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 17.92% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB422.35 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.11% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 26.135 billion kwh, with a ratio of 33.27% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing a decrease of 6.28 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:
Affected by the epidemic situation at home and abroad, the electricity consumption of the whole society incurred a relatively large negative growth;
The proportion of thermal power units owned by the Company is relatively large, and they are distributed more in the areas with severe epidemic in East China and Middle China, thus the power generation of the Company is greatly affected.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
January to
January to
March
March
Region
2020
Change
2020
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.031
1.57%
2.775
-0.27%
Coal-fired
2.714
3.26%
2.488
2.20%
Wind-power
0.283
-12.13%
0.255
-18.84%
PV
0.034
0.71%
0.032
-6.14%
Jilin Province
2.363
9.29%
2.217
9.19%
Coal-fired
2.025
12.26%
1.898
12.67%
Wind-power
0.263
-5.64%
0.250
-8.08%
Hydro-power
0.009
28.38%
0.009
27.11%
PV
0.016
5.07%
0.016
2.89%
Biomass power
0.050
-12.78%
0.044
-14.04%
Liaoning Province
4.126
-7.00%
3.796
-7.45%
Coal-fired
3.976
-7.34%
3.648
-7.84%
Wind-power
0.103
11.22%
0.103
11.29%
Hydro-power
0.007
-44.73%
0.007
-44.80%
PV
0.039
-0.20%
0.038
0.21%
Inner Mongolia
0.048
0.78%
0.048
1.77%
Wind-power
0.048
0.78%
0.048
1.77%
Hebei Province
2.531
-24.88%
2.354
-25.58%
Coal-fired
2.393
-27.68%
2.222
-28.40%
Wind-power
0.124
148.51%
0.118
144.66%
PV
0.014
17.88%
0.014
23.68%
Gansu Province
3.968
2.67%
3.753
2.19%
Coal-fired
3.439
1.34%
3.259
1.43%
Wind-power
0.529
12.52%
0.516
12.36%
Ningxia
0.005
-9.08%
0.004
-1.82%
PV
0.005
-9.08%
0.004
-1.82%
Beijing
2.060
-6.50%
1.913
-6.52%
Coal-fired
0.709
8.03%
0.625
7.62%
Combined Cycle
1.351
-12.66%
1.288
-12.13%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
January to
January to
March
March
Region
2020
Change
2020
Change
Tianjin
1.952
6.75%
1.826
6.62%
Coal-fired
1.421
3.41%
1.311
2.98%
Combined Cycle
0.531
16.67%
0.514
17.22%
PV
0.001
-26.80%
0.001
-4.30%
Shanxi Province
2.774
-9.12%
2.597
-9.49%
Coal-fired
1.527
-17.26%
1.392
-17.78%
Combined Cycle
1.191
0.09%
1.159
0.11%
PV
0.057
215.59%
0.046
150.93%
Shandong Province
17.218
-21.09%
16.861
-17.94%
Coal-fired
16.942
-21.27%
16.590
-18.11%
Wind-power
0.191
-8.14%
0.187
-6.02%
PV
0.085
-6.76%
0.084
-5.94%
Henan Province
4.061
-32.69%
3.807
-32.92%
Coal-fired
3.840
-34.88%
3.598
-35.05%
Combined Cycle
0.032
-16.52%
0.031
-16.84%
Wind-power
0.184
95.63%
0.172
84.27%
PV
0.006
14.24%
0.006
8.22%
Jiangsu Province
8.136
-23.14%
7.731
-23.00%
Coal-fired
6.599
-29.73%
6.230
-29.76%
Combined Cycle
0.887
9.29%
0.872
9.31%
Wind-power
0.626
73.40%
0.606
72.25%
PV
0.024
8.71%
0.023
7.42%
Shanghai
3.923
-28.38%
3.706
-28.69%
Coal-fired
3.446
-27.68%
3.240
-28.01%
Combined Cycle
0.477
-33.08%
0.466
-33.12%
Chongqing
2.145
-25.26%
2.005
-25.16%
Coal-fired
1.776
-30.35%
1.646
-30.47%
Combined Cycle
0.320
14.98%
0.311
14.96%
Wind-power
0.049
17.02%
0.048
16.41%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
January to
January to
March
March
Region
2020
Change
2020
Change
Zhejiang Province
4.636
-25.26%
4.430
-25.65%
Coal-fired
4.573
-25.20%
4.369
-25.59%
Combined Cycle
0.052
-34.79%
0.050
-34.49%
PV
0.011
9.90%
0.011
8.97%
Hubei Province
3.566
-36.90%
3.353
-37.09%
Coal-fired
3.348
-39.06%
3.140
-39.33%
Wind-power
0.156
27.11%
0.154
27.14%
Hydro-power
0.057
84.12%
0.055
84.94%
PV
0.004
9.99%
0.004
15.50%
Hunan Province
2.188
-25.82%
2.037
-26.46%
Coal-fired
1.917
-27.45%
1.777
-27.99%
Wind-power
0.162
-15.53%
0.153
-19.32%
Hydro-power
0.101
-8.76%
0.100
-8.48%
PV
0.007
84.08%
0.007
109.79%
Jiangxi Province
4.294
-17.35%
4.113
-17.42%
Coal-fired
4.072
-19.15%
3.897
-19.23%
Wind-power
0.204
28.90%
0.200
28.27%
PV
0.018
-
0.016
-
Anhui Province
1.240
-23.56%
1.187
-23.65%
Coal-fired
1.164
-24.27%
1.112
-24.37%
Wind-power
0.076
4.08%
0.075
3.64%
Hydro-power
0
-100.0%
0
-100.00%
*Fujian Province
2.270
5.11%
2.464
8.52%
*Coal-fired
2.268
5.14%
2.462
8.51%
PV
0.002
21.03%
0.002
25.53%
Guangdong Provice
3.75
-32.67%
3.227
-32.90%
Coal-fired
3.370
-32.71%
3.222
-32.94%
PV
0.005
23.51%
0.005
15.08%
Guangxi
0.120
84.59%
0.115
93.40%
Combined Cycle
0.069
43.81%
0.066
44.82%
Wind-power
0.051
183.08%
0.049
251.18%
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
January to
January to
March
March
Region
2020
Change
2020
Change
Yunnan Province
1.668
59.29%
1.535
57.32%
Coal-fired
1.463
85.18%
1.335
84.12%
Wind-power
0.202
-21.74%
0.197
-21.43%
Hydro-power
0.003
-
0.003
-
Guizhou Province
0.089
-6.92%
0.082
-12.80%
Wind-power
0.083
-13.88%
0.082
-13.53%
PV
0.007
-
0.001
-
Hainan Province
2.889
-6.79%
2.693
-6.61%
Coal-fired
2.798
-7.89%
2.605
-7.79%
Combined Cycle
0.033
1542.69%
0.032
1349.33%
Wind-power
0.027
-4.56%
0.026
-4.08%
Hydro-power
0.008
-13.97%
0.008
-10.14%
PV
0.023
4.71%
0.023
7.05%
Total
84.676
-18.45%
80.652
-17.92%
According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2020, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the first quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.2 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2020 are as follows:
Proportion
of equity
interest held
Operation
by the
Name of projects which have
capacity
Company
No.
commenced operation
Type
Location
(MW)
(%)
1
Kangbao Yanyoufang Wind Power
Wind-power
Hebei
48
100
2
Kangbao Xujiaying Wind Power
Wind-power
Hebei
48
100
3
Siping Wind Power Phase I Expansion
Wind-power
Jilin
12
100
4
Xiayi Wind Power
Wind-power
Henan
15
100
5
Shangrao Poyang PV
PV
Jiangxi
1.63
50.47
Total
124.63
-
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2020.
Based on the above, as of 31 March 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 107,049MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 93,821 MW.
