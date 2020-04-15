Huaneng Power International : DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 902)

DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

DECREASED BY 18.45% YEAR-ON-YEAR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 84.676 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 18.45% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 80.652 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 17.92% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB422.35 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.11% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 26.135 billion kwh, with a ratio of 33.27% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing a decrease of 6.28 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to: