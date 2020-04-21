Log in
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(600011)
Huaneng Power International : 1Q Net Profit Fell 22%

04/21/2020 | 08:58pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Huaneng Power International Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 22% from a year earlier as electricity sales were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was $291 million, while revenue fell 12% to $5.70 billion, the company said late Tuesday.

The company also said that the fall in fuel prices couldn't fully offset the negative impact on electricity sales caused by the pandemic.

Huaneng Power is one of China's largest listed power producers. It has plants in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.86% 2.74 End-of-day quote.1.86%
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.71% 4.22 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 15 846 M
Net income 2020 5 896 M
Debt 2020 244 B
Yield 2020 9,02%
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
P/E ratio 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 57 586 M
