Huaneng Power International : 1Q Net Profit Fell 22%

By P.R. Venkat



Huaneng Power International Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 22% from a year earlier as electricity sales were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was $291 million, while revenue fell 12% to $5.70 billion, the company said late Tuesday.

The company also said that the fall in fuel prices couldn't fully offset the negative impact on electricity sales caused by the pandemic.

Huaneng Power is one of China's largest listed power producers. It has plants in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China.

