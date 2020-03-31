Huaneng Power International : 2019 Net Profit Rose 4.3%

By Ronnie Harui



Huaneng Power International Inc.'s net profit rose 4.3% in 2019, mainly owing to higher operating revenue.

Net profit increased to 766.35 million yuan ($108.20 million) in 2019 from CNY734.44 million in 2018, while total operating revenue grew to CNY174.01 billion in 2019 from CNY169.55 billion a year earlier, it said late Tuesday.

The company said that it aims to deliver power generation of around 410.0 billion kilowatt-hour and average utilization hours of about 3,800 hours for 2020.

