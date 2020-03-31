Log in
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Huaneng Power International, Inc.    600011   CNE000001998

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(600011)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Huaneng Power International : 2019 Net Profit Rose 4.3%

03/31/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Huaneng Power International Inc.'s net profit rose 4.3% in 2019, mainly owing to higher operating revenue.

Net profit increased to 766.35 million yuan ($108.20 million) in 2019 from CNY734.44 million in 2018, while total operating revenue grew to CNY174.01 billion in 2019 from CNY169.55 billion a year earlier, it said late Tuesday.

The company said that it aims to deliver power generation of around 410.0 billion kilowatt-hour and average utilization hours of about 3,800 hours for 2020.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.08% 2.8 End-of-day quote.1.45%
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.21% 4.69 End-of-day quote.-17.74%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 169 B
EBIT 2019 16 222 M
Net income 2019 5 375 M
Debt 2019 240 B
Yield 2019 7,37%
P/E ratio 2019 7,61x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 64 063 M
Chart HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huaneng Power International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,16  CNY
Last Close Price 2,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Zhao General Manager
Xiang Dong Ye Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Yu Zhao Chairman
Li Xin Huang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jian Guo Gu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.74%8 948
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.45%8 948
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL--.--%4 740
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION--.--%3 461
AN HUI WENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.77%1 236
BANPU POWER PCL--.--%1 063
