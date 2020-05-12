Huaneng Power International : Controlling Shareholder Plans to Buy Company H-Shares

By Martin Mou



Huaneng Power International Inc. said its controlling shareholder China Huaneng Group Co. plans to continue buying up the company's Hong Kong-listed shares over the next six months.

The state-owned China Huaneng Group, through a subsidiary, has recently bought 15 million of the company's H-shares, or 0.1% of its total share capital, Huaneng Power said late Tuesday.

Inclusive of the newly acquired 0.1% stake, the controlling shareholder seeks to buy up to 2% of the company's stake, depending on its needs and market conditions, Huaneng Power said.

