Huaneng Power International, Inc.

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(600011)
News 
News

Huaneng Power International : Controlling Shareholder Plans to Buy Company H-Shares

05/12/2020 | 08:55pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Huaneng Power International Inc. said its controlling shareholder China Huaneng Group Co. plans to continue buying up the company's Hong Kong-listed shares over the next six months.

The state-owned China Huaneng Group, through a subsidiary, has recently bought 15 million of the company's H-shares, or 0.1% of its total share capital, Huaneng Power said late Tuesday.

Inclusive of the newly acquired 0.1% stake, the controlling shareholder seeks to buy up to 2% of the company's stake, depending on its needs and market conditions, Huaneng Power said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.72% 2.79 End-of-day quote.0.72%
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.69% 4.29 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 166 B
EBIT 2020 15 530 M
Net income 2020 5 856 M
Debt 2020 245 B
Yield 2020 7,24%
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
EV / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 59 159 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,70  CNY
Last Close Price 2,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Zhao General Manager
Xiang Dong Ye Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Yu Zhao Chairman
Li Xin Huang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Jian Guo Gu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.46%8 373
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.72%8 373
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY2.77%6 332
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION-2.60%3 899
BANPU POWER4.46%1 488
AN HUI WENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.77%1 245
