Huaneng Renewables : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
09/01/2019 | 08:02pm EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0958)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE,
RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE
AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
This announcement is made by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"), Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
POSSIBLE CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY CASH GENERAL OFFER
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") received a letter from China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. (the "Potential Offeror"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), indicating its intention to make a conditional voluntary cash general offer for all the H shares (the "H Shares") (other than those H shares owned or agreed to be acquired by the Potential Offeror or parties acting in concert with it) in the Company (the "Possible Offer"), which if proceeded with, could result in a privatization and delisting of the Company from the Stock Exchange. The details and terms of the Possible Offer are yet to be finalized and there is no certainty that the Possible Offer, the privatization and the delisting will proceed.
SHARES IN ISSUE
In compliance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, as at the date of this announcement, the share capital of the Company comprises (i) 5,535,311,200 domestic shares; and (ii) 5,031,220,992 H Shares. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code). As at the date of this announcement, the Potential Offeror and parties acting in concert with it in aggregate control (i) 5,535,311,200 domestic shares of the Company and (ii) 33,268,000 H Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, representing approximately 52.70% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
UPDATES
In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Offer will be made by the Company until an announcement is made of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
For the purposes of the Takeovers Code, the offer period has commenced on the date of this announcement. The respective associates of the Company (including, among others, shareholders of the Company holding interests of 5% or more in the relevant securities of the Company) and the Potential Offeror are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in the relevant securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.
In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, reproduced below is the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code:
"Responsibilities of stockbrokers, banks and other intermediaries
Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.
This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.
Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation."
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
Trading in the H Shares has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 August 2019. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 September 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Possible Offer, the privatization and the delisting may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited*
ZHU Tao
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 2 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. LIN Gang, Mr. CAO Shiguang and Mr. WEN Minggang; Non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji; and Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. QI Hesheng, Ms. ZHANG Lizi, Mr. WOO Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. ZHU Xiao.
The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
