Huaneng Renewables : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0958)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE,

RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"), Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

POSSIBLE CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY CASH GENERAL OFFER

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") received a letter from China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. (the "Potential Offeror"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, on 29 August 2019 (after trading hours), indicating its intention to make a conditional voluntary cash general offer for all the H shares (the "H Shares") (other than those H shares owned or agreed to be acquired by the Potential Offeror or parties acting in concert with it) in the Company (the "Possible Offer"), which if proceeded with, could result in a privatization and delisting of the Company from the Stock Exchange. The details and terms of the Possible Offer are yet to be finalized and there is no certainty that the Possible Offer, the privatization and the delisting will proceed.