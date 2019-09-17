Huaneng Renewables : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 27 August 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to entering into the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and entering into the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, inter alia, further details regarding the transactions under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and the deposit transactions under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, a letter from the Independent Board Committee and an opinion of Gram Capital, was expected to be despatched to the shareholders within 15 business days from the date of publication of the Announcements.

As additional time is required to finalise the information in the Circular and to arrange for the printing of the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular to the shareholders will be postponed to a date falling on or before 30 September 2019.

