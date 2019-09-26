MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd 0958 CNE100000WS1 HUANENG RENEWABLES CORP LTD (0958) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/25 2.65 HKD -1.12% 04:38a HUANENG RENEWABLES : Discloseable and continuing connected transactions entering into deposit and loan services framework agreement entering into accounts receivable transfer framework agreement PU 09/20 HUANENG RENEWABLES : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code PU 09/19 HUANENG RENEWABLES : Announcement completion of issue of super short-term debentures PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Huaneng Renewables : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO DEPOSIT AND LOAN SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ENTERING INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TRANSFER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 0 09/26/2019 | 04:38am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited, you should at once pass this circular to the purchaser, the transferee, the bank, the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0958)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
ENTERING INTO DEPOSIT AND LOAN SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
ENTERING INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TRANSFER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its advice to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 17 to 18 of this circular.

A letter from Gram Capital containing its advice and recommendation to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 19 to 34 of this circular. Notices convening the EGM with reply slips and forms of proxy for use at the said meetings will be despatched by the Company to the shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. 26 September 2019 * For identification purpose only TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 1 Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 2 Entering into Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 3 Entering into Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 4 EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 5 Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Letter from Gram Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 Appendix I: General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 - i - DEFINITIONS The following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "Accounts Receivable Transfer the Accounts Receivable Transfer Agreement dated 27 August 2019 Agreement" entered into between the Company and the Huaneng Group; "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time; "associate" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Listing Rules; "Board" the board of Directors of the Company; "CBIRC" China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission; "Company" 華能新能源股份有限公司 (Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; "connected person" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Listing Rules; "continuing connected transactions" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Listing Rules; "controlling shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Listing Rules; "Deposit and Loan Services the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement dated 27 Framework Agreement" August 2019 entered into between the Company and Huaneng Finance; "deposit transactions" the deposit transactions contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2022, with the proposed annual caps for the outstanding daily balances of the deposits (including interest) to be placed with Huaneng Finance by the Group for the years ending 31 December 2020, 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022, respectively being RMB3,000 million; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held by the Company; - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Gram Capital" or "Independent Gram Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry on Type 6 Financial Adviser" (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity as defined under the SFO, acting as the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the deposits transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Hong Kong Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Huaneng Finance" 中國華能財務有限責任公司 (China Huaneng Finance Corporation Limited), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC; "Huaneng Group" 中國華能集團有限公司 (China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.), a limited liability company established in the PRC and the controlling shareholder of the Company; "Independent Board Committee" a committee of the Board established for the purpose of considering the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, comprising all independent non-executive Directors who are independent of the subject transactions; "Independent Shareholders" shareholders of the Company other than Huaneng Group and its associates; "Latest Practicable Date" 20 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein; "PRC" the People's Republic of China; references in this circular to the PRC do not apply to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; - 2 - DEFINITIONS "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); "Shares" shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, comprising the Company's Domestic Shares and H Shares; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "subsidiaries" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Hong Kong Listing Rules; and "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) of the Company. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 0958) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. LIN Gang 10-11th Floor Mr. CAO Shiguang No. 23A Fuxing Road Mr. WEN Minggang Haidian District Beijing, the PRC Non-executive Directors: Mr. WANG Kui Head Office in the PRC: Mr. DAI Xinmin 10-11th Floor Mr. ZHAI Ji No. 23A Fuxing Road Haidian District Independent Non-executive Directors: Beijing, the PRC Mr. QI Hesheng Ms. ZHANG Lizi Principal Place of Business Mr. WOO Kar Tung, Raymond in Hong Kong: Mr. ZHU Xiao 36th Floor, Tower 2 Times Square 1 Matheson Street Causeway Bay, Hong Kong 26 September 2019 To the shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO DEPOSIT AND LOAN SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ENTERING INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TRANSFER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 1. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company on 27 August 2019 on the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. * For identification purpose only - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information and details in relation to: the deposits transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement; the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement; and the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee and the recommendation from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, in order to allow you to make an informed decision on voting in respect of the resolution to be approved at the EGM. 2. ENTERING INTO DEPOSIT AND LOAN SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Background The Company is committed to the investment, construction and operation of new energy projects. It focuses on developing and operating wind power projects while promoting synergistic growth of solar and other renewable energies. Huaneng Group mainly engages in the development, investment, construction, operation and management of power sources, the production and sale of power (heat), the development, investment, construction, production and sale of businesses and products relating to energy, transportation, renewable energy and environmental protection. As at the date hereof, Huaneng Group directly and indirectly holds a approximately 52.70% equity interest in the Company. Huaneng Finance is a non-bank financial institution in the PRC. The principal business of Huaneng Finance includes deposit-taking, loans handling, acceptance and discounting of bills, inter- bank borrowing and foreign investment. As at the date hereof, Huaneng Group and the Company hold 52.00% and 1.00% equity interests in Huaneng Finance, respectively. Under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, Huaneng Finance is an associate of Huaneng Group and a connected person of the Company while the transactions between the Group and Huaneng Finance constitute connected transactions of the Company, subject to the relevant reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements as stipulated in the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement Date of the Agreement 27 August 2019 - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Parties Huaneng Finance The Company Term Three (3) years commencing on 1 January 2020 and expiring on 31 December 2022. Description of transactions Pursuant to the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the following transactions will be entered into: (i) placing deposits by the Group with Huaneng Finance; and (ii) provision of loan advancement by Huaneng Finance to the Group. The Group has conducted the above-mentioned transactions with Huaneng Finance since 2011. References are made to the Company's announcements dated 19 March 2012, 25 October 2013, 30 December 2013 and 12 August 2016, and the circulars dated 11 May 2012, 4 November 2013, 20 January 2014 and 14 September 2016. Pricing and payment terms Pursuant to the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the terms and pricing arrangements with respect to the deposit transactions are negotiated on arm's length, and will be fixed within the margin of official deposit interest rates published by the People's Bank of China from time to time. Huaneng Finance shall provide deposit interest on normal commercial terms that are no less favourable than those offered by independent third parties for similar services to the Company in the PRC. Members of the Group may, from time to time and as necessary, enter into separate implementation agreements for each specific transaction contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement with Huaneng Finance. Each implementation agreement will set out the specifications for the particular transaction. The implementation agreements provide for the services as contemplated by the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, as such, they do not constitute new categories of connected transactions. The terms of any such implementation agreement will be within the bounds of the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement. The commercial terms offered under any implementation agreement to be entered into between Huaneng Finance and the Company will be negotiated on arm's length terms, taking into account the prevailing market conditions, but in any event no less favourable than those offered to the Company by domestic independent third parties for provision of similar service. All payment made pursuant to the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and its implementation agreements will be in cash or in accordance with the payment terms under the implementation agreement(s). - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Previous transactions and proposed caps The proposed annual caps for the outstanding daily balances of the deposits (including interest) to be placed with Huaneng Finance by the Group for the years ending 31 December 2020, 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022, respectively, are estimated as follows. For ease of reference, the historical transaction figures for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 are also set out below. (in RMB million) Historical transaction figures Future caps Highest Highest Highest outstanding daily outstanding daily outstanding daily balance (including balance (including balance (including interest) for the interest) for the interest) for the Proposed cap for Proposed cap for Proposed cap for year ended year ended period from the year ending the year ending the year ending 31 December 31 December 1 January 2019 31 December 31 December 31 December 2017 2018 to 30 June 2019 2020 2021 2022 (audited) (audited) (unaudited) Approximately Approximately Approximately 2,498.3420 2,499.8940 2,498.9429 3,000 3,000 3,000 The outstanding daily balances of the deposits placed with Huaneng Finance by the Group in the past have all been within the bounds of the relevant annual caps. Basis for the proposed caps The estimate of such annual caps has taken into account the following consideration: (i) the historical figures of the maximum outstanding daily balance of the deposits placed by the Group with Huaneng Finance for the two years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019; (ii) the Group's cash balance since 1 January 2019; and (iii) the control of financial risks in selecting providers of deposit services and the cash flow of the Group, and business development plans and needs for financial management and control of the Group during the terms of the Deposit and Loan Services Agreement. The Directors are of the view that the deposit transactions do not have any effect on the assets and liabilities of the Company. Instead, the Company can earn interests out of the deposit transactions. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Reasons for Entering into the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and their Benefits to the Company The Company considers that the deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance helps systematically manage the capital utilization and diversify the deposit risk of the Group. Moreover, it is important and necessary to conduct the deposit transactions contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Service Framework Agreement, as follows: Loans from Huaneng Finance have to be placed in designated account with Huaneng Finance. Like the arrangement with other commercial banks, the loans offered by Huaneng Finance are all required to be remitted to and deposited in the Group's designated deposits account with Huaneng Finance. If the Group is unable to continue to place deposits or if the amount of deposit to be placed with Huaneng Finance is set at a lower threshold, the Group will not be able to effectively utilize Huaneng Finance as a platform to refresh loans. The Group's fund flow will be impacted; The deposits with Huaneng Finance are primarily used to repay short term loans from various other commercial banks. The Group borrows short term loans from various other commercial banks from time to time. When such short term loans fall due, the Group would need short term bridging loans to repay such loans. Compared with the loans offered by independent financial institutions, Huaneng Finance can provide such short term bridging loans within a relatively short time-frame. The Group can timely utilize the loans from the deposit account with Huaneng Finance for repayment of the short term loans, which is more conducive to the Group as in doing it will enable the Group to reduce the transaction time and finance cost. On the same token, if a loan is not immediately withdrawn or fully utilized as soon as it is released, then the outstanding balance of the Group's deposits during that period will increase substantially; The deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance help systemically manage the capital utilization. The Directors considers that being familiar with the business and operation of the Group, Huaneng Finance is able to provide more cost-efficient, convenient, comprehensive and personalized finance services to the Group than the deposit services provided by other commercial banks; The deposit interest rates offered to the Group. The deposit interest rates to be offered by Huaneng Finance will be at least equal or to no less favourable than the deposit rates offered to the Group by domestic independent third parties for provision of similar services. In addition, the Group will also use the loan advancement provided by Huaneng Finance as Huaneng Finance is more efficient in terms of loan advancement than domestic commercial banks that perform similar services for the Group (mainly due to the fact that less time is required to process the transactions). As such, the Company considers that the provision of loan advancement by Huaneng Finance will benefit the Company by increasing the operation efficiency through satisfying the funding needs of the Group. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Measures taken to safeguard the interests of the Company and Independent Shareholders in the deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance The Company considers that the risk of placing deposits with Huaneng Finance can be effectively controlled and monitored: (i) Huaneng Finance is a non-bank financial institution subject to the regulation of CBIRC. The daily operations of Huaneng Finance are in compliance with the relevant rules and regulations in the PRC. During the course of its development, Huaneng Finance has all long endeavoured to prevent financial risks and has established and implemented an effective internal control mechanism which is in compliance with the regulatory requirements of CBIRC in relation to risk control ratios; and (ii) as the Company is a shareholder of Huaneng Finance, it would have better access and understanding of information about the regulated operation in relation to the general meeting of shareholders, board of directors and risk control committee of Huaneng Finance in order to promptly safeguard its own interests. The Directors and senior management of the Company will monitor closely and review regularly the deposit transactions of the Company. The Company will adopt a series of risk management arrangements, and endeavour to maintain, in relation to the deposit transactions, the independence of the Company; the fairness of the amount of deposits; the fairness of the terms of the transactions; and the right of the Company to place deposits with independent third parties other than Huaneng Finance. The reporting and record systems and internal control procedures taken by the Company include: the deposit transactions under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement are conducted on a non-exclusive basis; the Finance Department of Company will on a weekly basis, obtain terms and trend of interests etc. relating to placing deposits from major commercial banks e.g. Bank of China Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and China Construction Bank Corporation within the PRC, and based on the interest rate promulgated by the People's Bank of China make comparisons, in order to allow the Company to obtain the most favourable terms relating to placing deposits, maximise the Company's interest in transactions and reduce the transactional costs and time of the Company; before placing deposit, the Finance Department of the Company will check the outstanding daily balance of the deposits placed with Huaneng Finance to avoid exceeding the cap; the Company will conduct quarterly checking and clearing with related parties (including Huaneng Finance) in relation to the operational fund transfers in order to ensure the safety of funds; - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the contract management department will strictly review contracts, the contract enforcement department will timely monitor the amount of connected transactions, and the relevant functional departments will supervise the compliance monitoring during the performance of the transactions. In addition to the annual review of the performance of agreements by the independent non-executive Directors and the Company's auditors, the independent non-executive Directors will also review and confirm whether the Company's deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance are fair, whether the amount and interest rate are reasonable and whether are in the interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole; if deposit interest and commercials terms are less favourable than those offered by independent third parties for similar services to the Company in the PRC, the Company will not place deposit with Huaneng Finance. Hong Kong Listing Rules Implications As at the date hereof, Huaneng Group directly and indirectly holds a approximately 52.70% equity interest in the Company. Huaneng Group holds 52.00% equity interest in Huaneng Finance. As such, Huaneng Finance is an associate of Huaneng Group and a connected person of the Company and the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions as contemplated therein constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. As the transaction scale of the proposed annual caps for the outstanding daily balances of the deposits to be placed with Huaneng Finance under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement exceeds 5% of one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as calculated in accordance with Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the deposit transactions as contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement also constitute discloseable transactions under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. With respect to the loan advancement, given that the loan advancement is provided by Huaneng Finance for the benefit of the Company and on normal commercial terms or better and that no security over the assets of the Company is granted in respect of such services, the transactions for loan advancement contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Framework Agreement are exempt from the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.90 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. General Information The Board has considered and approved the resolution in connection with the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement. Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji are employed by Huaneng Group or its subsidiaries. Therefore, Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji are deemed to have an interest in the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and have abstained from voting on the resolution in respect of the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the deposit transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no independent non-executive Director has any material interest in the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions as contemplated therein. 3. ENTERING INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TRANSFER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Background The Company is committed to the investment, construction and operation of new energy projects. It focuses on developing and operating wind power projects while promoting synergistic growth of solar and other renewable energies. Huaneng Group mainly engages in the development, investment, construction, operation and management of power sources, the production and sale of power (heat), the development, investment, construction, production and sale of businesses and products relating to energy, transportation, renewable energy and environmental protection. As at the date hereof, Huaneng Group directly and indirectly holds an approximately 52.70% equity interest in the Company. Under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, Huaneng Group (including its subsidiaries and associates), the controlling shareholder of the Company, are connected persons of the Company and the transactions between the Company and Huaneng Group (including its subsidiaries and associates) constitute connected transactions, and are subject to disclosure and/or independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement Date of the Agreement 27 August 2019 Parties The Company Huaneng Group Term Taking effect from signing and receiving internal approvals of the parties and expiring on 31 December 2021. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Description of transactions Pursuant to the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the Group agreed to transfer accounts receivable to Huaneng Group and Huaneng Group agreed to purchase accounts receivable from the Group. The accounts receivable refers to the relevant accounts receivable of part of the additional subsidies for renewable energy electricity tariff in the Group's assets. After receiving accounts receivable, Huaneng Group will issue financial products. The Group is obliged to provide assistance to Huaneng Group to implement all necessary procedures. Upon the completion of the transfer of accounts receivable by the Group to Huaneng Group, the ownership of accounts receivable shall be transferred to Huaneng Group which will assume all risks and receive all profits of the accounts receivable. Under no circumstances may Huaneng Group require the Group to repurchase the accounts receivable transferred to Huaneng Group. The recovery of accounts receivables in the future has no relation to the Group. The Group shall not re-pledge, sell or otherwise dispose of the accounts receivable transferred to Huaneng Group. Pricing and payment terms Pursuant to the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the consideration of the accounts receivable payable by Huaneng Group to the Group shall be equivalent to the carrying amount of the accounts receivable, and the Group agreed to pay the arrangement fee to Huaneng Group. The payment schedules, payment methods ad calculation methods are subject to separate agreements between the parties following arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market conditions. Arrangement fee payable by the Group to Huaneng Group shall not be higher than those offered to the Group by an independent third party under same conditions, and payment methods and calculation methods offered by Huaneng Group to the Group shall not be less favorable than those offered to the Group by an independent third party for the same or similar type of accounts receivable in the PRC. Proposed caps The parties agreed that the annual cap for the amount of accounts receivable to be transferred by the Group to Huaneng Group for the years ending 31 December 2019, 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2021 are RMB1,000,000,000, RMB2,000,000,000 and RMB3,000,000,000 respectively. The parties also agreed that the annual cap for the arrangement fee for the years ending 31 December 2019, 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2021 is RMB180,000,000 respectively. Basis for the proposed caps The estimate of the proposed annual cap is based on size of accounts receivable of the Group and the proposed issuance amount and interest rate of financial products that Huaneng Group may issue. The Company will, through the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and a series of risk management arrangements in accordance with the regulatory requirements, endeavour to maintain its independence in decision-making, the fairness of the prices and terms of the transactions - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD as well as the flexibility in transferring accounts receivable to independent third parties other than the connected persons so as to alleviate the reliance on its controlling shareholder. Such arrangements shall include without limitation the Company's right to make independent decisions as to the transfer amount and arrangement fee and to access and obtain market information through various means so that the terms obtained by the Company from Huaneng Group and its subsidiaries and associates will be no less favourable than those available from independent third parties. Reasons for conducting such transactions and their benefits to the Company The Company is of the view that the sale of accounts receivable by the Group to Huaneng Group and the issuance of financial products by Huaneng Group will improve the Group's cash flows. Measures to Safeguard the Interests of the Independent Shareholders Directors and senior management of the Company will monitor closely and review regularly each continuing connected transaction of the Company. The Company will adopt a series of risk management arrangements, and endeavour to maintain, in relation to each continuing connected transaction, the independence of the Company; the fairness of the price of the transaction; the fairness of the terms of the transaction; and the right of the Company to conduct transactions with independent third parties other than Huaneng Group and its subsidiaries and associates. The relevant arrangements include: the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement are conducted on a non-exclusive basis;

non-exclusive basis; the Company will take reference to the market conditions to determine arrangement fees. The Company will seek quotations (including all possible costs) from independent institutions which can provide similar services for the purpose of cost comparison. The Company will negotiate with Huaneng Group to lower the arrangement fees should the quotations (including all possible costs) are lower than the arrangement fees. However, if the revised arrangement fees are still higher than the quotations, senior staff(s) of the Group's relevant department(s) shall then discuss with one of the Directors (excluding independent non-executive Directors and Directors who have a material interest in the relevant transaction) who has relevant experience and knowledge to evaluate whether the Group should proceed the individual accounts receivable transfer under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement or proceed same transactions with independent third party with reference to factors such as the corporate background of such independent third party, its reputation and reliability, and its ability to conduct the transaction in accordance with the terms of the agreement provided by it; and

non-executive Directors and Directors who have a material interest in the relevant transaction) who has relevant experience and knowledge to evaluate whether the Group should proceed the individual accounts receivable transfer under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement or proceed same transactions with independent third party with reference to factors such as the corporate background of such independent third party, its reputation and reliability, and its ability to conduct the transaction in accordance with the terms of the agreement provided by it; and the contract management department will strictly review contracts, the contract enforcement department will timely monitor the amount of connected transactions, and the relevant functional departments will supervise the compliance management in production and operation. In addition to the annual review of the performance of specific contracts by the independent non-executive Directors and the Company's - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD auditors, the independent non-executive Directors will also review and confirm whether the Company's connected transactions are fair, whether the amount is reasonable and whether is in the interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole. The supervisory committee of the Company will also monitor the working arrangements involved in the Company's continuing connected transactions, and review whether the Company's transactions are fair, and whether the transaction prices are reasonable. The Directors consider that these measures are sufficient to ensure that the arrangement fee is on normal commercial terms. Hong Kong Listing Rules Implications As at the date hereof, Huaneng Group directly and indirectly holds a approximately 52.70% equity interest in the Company. As such, Huaneng Group is a connected person of the Company and the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and the transactions as contemplated therein constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. As the transaction scale of the proposed annual caps under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement exceeds 5% of one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as calculated in accordance with Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the transactions as contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement also constitute discloseable transactions under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. On 10 December 2018, the Company entered into the Accounts Receivable Transfer Agreement with Huaneng Group, the terms of which commencing on 10 December 2018 and expiring on 31 December 2020. The parties agreed that the annual cap for the amount of accounts receivable to be transferred by the Group to Huaneng Group for the years ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 is RMB500,000,000 respectively. The parties also agreed that the annual cap for the arrangement fee for the year ending 31 December 2018 is RMB98,000,000. Save the above, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, there is no other transaction entered into between the Group and Huaneng Group and its ultimate beneficial owners within a 12-month period or otherwise related, which would, together with transactions under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, be regarded as a series of transactions and treated as if they are one transaction under Rules 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. General Information The Board has considered and approved the resolution in connection with the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji are employed by Huaneng Group or its subsidiaries. Therefore, Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. ZHAI Ji are deemed to have an interest in the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and have abstained from voting on the resolution in respect of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no independent non-executive Director has any material interest in the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and the transactions as contemplated therein. 4. EGM The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and approving by the Independent Shareholders, and by way of ordinary resolution, the conduct of the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and by the Independent Shareholders, and by way of ordinary resolution, the conduct of the transactions contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. Huaneng Group (holding an aggregate of 5,535,311,200 domestic shares and 33,268,000 H Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in the Company, representing approximately 52.70% of the total issued share capital of the Company as of the Latest Practicable Date) and its associates will abstain from voting in the resolutions with respect to the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement at the EGM, at which the proposed resolutions will be passed by way of ordinary resolutions and voting will be taken by way of poll in accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The poll results will be published on the websites of the Company and of the Stock Exchange in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules following the EGM. Notices convening the EGM with reply slips and forms of proxy for use at the said meetings will be despatched by the Company to the shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. 5. RECOMMENDATIONS The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the deposit transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD therein and the proposed annual caps are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. As mentioned above, Gram Capital has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the conduct of the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. Having considered the advice given by Gram Capital and the principal factors and reasons taken into consideration by them in arriving at their advice, the Independent Board Committee considers that the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the deposit transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Having considered the advice given by Gram Capital and the principal factors and reasons taken into consideration by them in arriving at their advice, the Independent Board Committee considers that the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Independent Board Committee recommends the Independent Shareholders vote in favour of the resolution in relation to the conduct of the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement to be proposed at the EGM. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the shareholders vote in favour of and approve the resolution to be proposed at the EGM. Your attention is also drawn to the letter from the Independent Board Committee set out on pages 17 to 18, the letter from Gram Capital set out on pages 19 to 34 and the other information set out in the appendix to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited ZHU Tao Company Secretary - 16 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 0958) To the Independent Shareholders 26 September 2019 Dear Sir or Madam, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO DEPOSIT AND LOAN SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ENTERING INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TRANSFER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT We have been appointed to form the Independent Board Committee to consider and advise the Independent Shareholders as to whether, in our opinion, the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the deposit transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and whether, in our opinion, the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Having considered the above and the advice of Gram Capital in relation thereto as set out on pages 19 to 34 of this circular, we are of the opinion that the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the deposit transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Having considered the above and the advice of Gram Capital in relation thereto as set out on pages 19 to 34 of this circular, we are of the opinion that the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the transactions as contemplated therein and the proposed annual caps for the transactions are entered into (i) on terms that are fair and reasonable; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. * For identification purpose only - 17 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of and approve the resolution in relation to the conduct of the deposit transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement to be proposed at the EGM. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Independent Board Committee QI Hesheng ZHANG Lizi Independent Non-executive Director Independent Non-executive Director WOO Kar Tung, Raymond ZHU Xiao Independent Non-executive Director Independent Non-executive Director - 18 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Set out below is the text of a letter received from Gram Capital, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Deposit Transactions for the purpose of inclusion in this circular. Room 1209, 12/F. Nan Fung Tower 88 Connaught Road Central/ 173 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong 26 September 2019 To: The independent board committee and the independent shareholders of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited* Dear Sirs, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS INTRODUCTION We refer to our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement (the "AR Transfer"); and (ii) the deposit transactions contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement (the "Deposit Services"), (collectively, the "Transactions"), details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the "Board Letter") contained in the circular dated 26 September 2019 issued by the Company to the Shareholders (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. On 27 August 2019, the Company entered into the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement with Huaneng Group for a term taking effect from signing and receiving internal approvals of the parties and expiring on 31 December 2021. Pursuant to the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, the Group agreed to transfer accounts receivable to Huaneng Group and Huaneng Group agreed to purchase accounts receivable from the Group. On the even date, the Company entered into the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement with Huaneng Finance, a subsidiary of Huaneng Group, for a term commencing on 1 January 2020 and expiring on 31 December 2022. Pursuant to the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, the following transactions will be entered into: (i) placing deposits by the Group with Huaneng Finance (i.e. the Deposit Services); and (ii) provision of loan advancement by Huaneng Finance to the Group. With reference to the Board Letter, each of the AR Transfer and the Deposit Services constitutes discloseable and continuing connected transaction, and is subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. - 19 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL The Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. QI Hesheng, Ms. ZHANG Lizi, Mr. WOO Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. ZHU Xiao (all being independent non-executive Directors) has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on (i) whether the terms of the Accounts Receivable Framework Transfer Agreement and the Deposit Services are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; (ii) whether each of the Transactions is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and is conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and (iii) how the Independent Shareholders should vote in respect of the resolutions to approve (a) the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (b) the Deposit Services at the EGM. We, Gram Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this respect. BASIS OF OUR OPINION In formulating our opinion to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, we have relied on the statements, information, opinions and representations contained or referred to in the Circular and the information and representations as provided to us by the Directors. We have assumed that all information and representations that have been provided by the Directors, for which they are solely and wholly responsible, are true and accurate in all material respects at the time when they were made and continue to be so as at the Latest Practicable Date. We have also assumed that all statements of belief, opinion, expectation and intention made by the Directors in the Circular were reasonably made after due enquiry and careful consideration. We have no reason to suspect that any material facts or information have been withheld or to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and facts contained in the Circular, or the reasonableness of the opinions expressed by the Company and/or the Directors, which have been provided to us. Our opinion is based on the Directors' representation and confirmation that there are no undisclosed private agreements/arrangements or implied understanding with anyone concerning the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and/or the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement. We consider that we have taken sufficient and necessary steps on which to form a reasonable basis and an informed view for our opinion in compliance with Rule 13.80 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in the Circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in the Circular or the Circular misleading. We, as the Independent Financial Adviser, take no responsibility for the contents of any part of the Circular, save and except for this letter of advice. We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information to reach an informed view and to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have not, however, conducted any independent in-depth investigation into the business and affairs of the Company, Huaneng Group, Huaneng Finance or their respective subsidiaries or associates, nor have we considered the taxation implication on the Group or the Shareholders as a result of the Transactions. Our opinion is necessarily based on the financial, economic, market and other conditions in effect and the information made available to us as at the Latest Practicable Date. Shareholders should note that subsequent developments (including any material change in market and - 20 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL economic conditions) may affect and/or change our opinion and we have no obligation to update this opinion to take into account events occurring after the Latest Practicable Date or to update, revise or reaffirm our opinion. In addition, nothing contained in this letter should be construed as a recommendation to hold, sell or buy any Shares or any other securities of the Company. Lastly, where information in this letter has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources, it is the responsibility of Gram Capital to ensure that such information has been correctly extracted from the relevant sources while we are not obligated to conduct any independent in-depth investigation into the accuracy and completeness of those information. PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED In arriving at our opinion in respect of the Transactions, we have taken into consideration the following principal factors and reasons: Information on the Group With reference to the Board Letter, the Company is committed to the investment, construction and operation of new energy projects. It focuses on developing and operating wind power projects while promoting synergistic growth of solar and other renewable energies. Set out below are the consolidated financial information of the Group for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2019 as extracted from the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results"): For the For the For the six months year ended year ended ended 31 December 31 December Change from 30 June 2019 2018 2017 2017 to 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 % (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue 7,138,711 11,650,291 10,554,355 10.38 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the period/year 3,093,567 3,086,394 3,011,736 2.48 As at As at As at 31 December 31 December Change from 30 June 2019 2018 2017 2017 to 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 % (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash at bank and on hand 3,209,011 3,414,672 2,502,663 36.44 Trade debtors and bills receivable 13,751,293 9,968,186 7,214,032 38.18 - 21 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL As illustrated in the above table, the Group's revenue and net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018"), increased by approximately 10.38% and 2.48% as compared to those for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("FY2017") respectively. With reference to the 2018 Annual Report and as confirmed by the Directors, the change in the Group's revenue was primarily due to the fact that the power sold by the Group in FY2018 increased by approximately 11.2% as compared to that in FY2017, but was offset by a decrease of approximately 1.2% in the on-grid tariff (tax inclusive) of the Group in FY2018 as compared to that in FY2017. As at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded (i) cash at bank and on hand of approximately RMB3,209 million; and (ii) trade debtors and bills receivable of approximately RMB13,751 million. THE AR TRANSFER Information on Huaneng Group With reference to the Board Letter, Huaneng Group mainly engages in the development, investment, construction, operation and management of power sources, the production and sale of power (heat), the development, investment, construction, production and sale of businesses and products relating to energy, transportation, renewable energy and environmental protection. Reasons for and benefits of the AR Transfer With reference to the Board Letter, among other things, the Company is of the view that the sale of accounts receivable by the Group to Huaneng Group will improve the Group's cash flows. As advised by the Directors, Huaneng Group will then issue financial products, such as asset-backed notes, asset-backed securities, factoring products, etc. With reference to the 2019 Interim Results, the Group's trade receivables are mainly wind power electricity sales receivables from local grid companies. Generally, the receivables are due within 15 days to 30 days from the date of billing, except for the tariff premium, representing 20% to 80% of total electricity sales, collected by certain power projects. The collection of such tariff premium (the "Tariff Premium Receivables") is subject to the allocation of funds by relevant government authorities to local grid companies, which therefore takes a relatively long time for settlement. As advised by the Directors, in order to mitigate the impacts of the prolonged process of receiving the subsidies and reduce the receivables of the Group, the Company may utilize the AR Transfer to deal with the Tariff Premium Receivables. The Company can receive the Tariff Premium Receivables in advance through the AR Transfer to satisfy its capital requirement for business development, mitigate the possible fund occupation arisen from the Tariff Premium Receivables, and support the ongoing business expansion so as to raise the efficiency of capital use. In light of the above factors, we consider the AR Transfer is conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 22 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Principal terms of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement The following table summarizes the principal terms of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. Details of the terms of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement are set out under the section headed "Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement" in the Board Letter. Date of Agreement: 27 August 2019 Parties: Huaneng Group and the Company Description of The Group agreed to transfer accounts receivable to Huaneng Group transactions: and Huaneng Group agreed to purchase accounts receivable from the Group. The accounts receivable refers to the relevant accounts receivable of part of the additional subsidies for renewable energy electricity tariff in the Group's assets. After receiving accounts receivable, Huaneng Group will issue financial products. The Group is obliged to provide assistance to Huaneng Group to implement all necessary procedures. Upon the completion of the transfer of accounts receivable by the Group to Huaneng Group, the ownership of accounts receivable shall be transferred to Huaneng Group which will assume all risks and receive all profits of the accounts receivable. Under no circumstances may Huaneng Group require the Group to repurchase the accounts receivable transferred to Huaneng Group. The recovery of accounts receivables in the future has no relation to the Group. The Group shall not re-pledge, sell or otherwise dispose of the accounts receivable transferred to Huaneng Group. Pricing policy: The consideration of the accounts receivable payable by Huaneng Group to the Group shall be equivalent to the carrying amount of the accounts receivable, and the Group agreed to pay the arrangement fee to Huaneng Group. The payment schedules, payment methods and calculation methods are subject to separate agreements between the parties following arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market conditions. Arrangement fee payable by the Group to Huaneng Group shall not be higher than those offered to the Group by an independent third party under same conditions, and payment methods and calculation methods offered by Huaneng Group to the Group shall not be less favorable than those offered to the Group by an independent third party for the same or similar type of accounts receivable in the PRC. - 23 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL As confirmed by the Directors, other than the existing accounts receivable transfer framework agreement entered into between the Group and Huaneng Group (the "Existing Contract"), the Group has not entered into any individual agreements, which are of similar nature as the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement, with independent third parties or Huaneng Group. With reference to the Board Letter, Directors and senior management of the Company will monitor closely and review regularly each continuing connected transaction of the Company. The Company will adopt certain internal control measures (the "AR Transfer IC Measures") to ensure the fair pricing of the AR Transfer, details of which are set out under the section headed "MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD THE INTERESTS OF THE INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS" in the Board Letter. According to the AR Transfer IC Measures, among other things, the Company will take reference to the market conditions to determine arrangement fees. We further enquired into the Directors and understood that before determining arrangement fees, the Company will seek quotations (including all possible costs) from independent institutions which can provide similar services for the purpose of cost comparison. The Company will negotiate with Huaneng Group to lower the arrangement fees should the quotations (including all possible costs) are lower than the arrangement fees. However, if the revised arrangement fees are still higher than the quotations, senior staff(s) of the Group's relevant department(s) shall then discuss with one of the Directors (excluding independent non-executive Directors and Directors who have a material interest in the relevant transaction) who has relevant experience and knowledge to evaluate whether the Group should proceed the individual AR Transfer or proceed same transactions with independent third party with reference to factors such as the corporate background of such independent third party, its reputation and reliability, and its ability to conduct the transaction in accordance with the terms of the agreement provided by it. Having considered the AR Transfer IC Measures and based on our discussion with the Directors, in particular, there would be quotations collection and comparison procedures under the AR Transfer IC Measures; further negotiation for the purpose of lowering the arrangement fees should the quotations (including all possible costs) are lower than the arrangement fees; and (if necessary) discussion between senior staff(s) of the Group's relevant department(s) and one of the Directors (excluding independent non-executive Directors and Directors who have a material interest in the relevant transaction) who has relevant experience and knowledge for the purpose of further evaluation, we consider that the effective implementation of the AR Transfer IC Measures would help to ensure fair pricing of the AR Transfer according to the pricing policies. We further discussed with staffs of Company's finance department, marketing department and securities department, who will be mainly responsible for individual transactions under the AR Transfer, and understood that the finance department, marketing department and securities department were aware of the AR Transfer IC Measures and will comply with AR Transfer IC Measures when conducting transactions contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. We therefore do not doubt the effectiveness of the implementation of the AR Transfer IC Measures. In light of the above factors, we are of the view that the terms of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. - 24 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL The historical amounts and the proposed annual caps Set out below are (i) the actual transaction amounts of transaction in respect of the Existing Contract for FY2018 with existing annual caps; (ii) the annual caps in respect of the AR Transfer for the three years ending 31 December 2021: For the year ended 31 December 2018 RMB'000 Transfer accounts receivables to Huaneng Group 490,052 Existing annual cap 500,000 Arrangement fee 46,110 Existing annual cap 98,000 For the year For the year For the year ending ending ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2020 2021 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Proposed annual caps Transfer accounts receivables to Huaneng Group (the "AR Cap(s)") 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 Arrangement fee (the "Fee Cap(s)") 180,000 180,000 180,000 Details of the bases for determining the proposed annual caps are set out under the sub-section headed "Basis for the proposed annual caps" under the section headed "Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement" in the Board Letter. According to the above table, we noted that the existing annual cap in respect of the Existing Contract was almost fully utilised for FY2018. The utilization rate of existing AR Cap for FY2018 were approximately 98.0%. Despite that the utilization rate of existing AR Cap for FY2018 was high, the AR Caps for 2019 and 2020 represented an increase of 100% as compared to that for previous years and the AR Cap for 2021 represented an increase of 50% as compared to that for 2020. To assess the fairness and reasonableness of proposed annual caps, we performed following analyses. As mentioned above, the Group agreed to transfer accounts receivable to Huaneng Group and Huaneng Group agreed to purchase accounts receivable from the Group. The accounts receivable refers to the relevant accounts receivable of part of the additional subsidies for renewable energy electricity tariff in the Group's assets. After receiving accounts receivable, Huaneng Group will issue financial products. Despite that there would be various financial products which may be issued by Huaneng Group, as advised by the Directors, after taking into account of the Directors' understanding - 25 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL of purpose of Huaneng Group's previous issuance of ABNs with underlying assets of entitlements corresponding to tariff premiums for renewable energy (可再生能源電價附加補助資金所對應的債 權), the Directors' determined proposed annual caps based on the assumption that Huaneng Group will issue asset-backed notes with underlying assets of accounts receivable to be transferred by the Group. As further advised by the Directors, after receiving accounts receivable, it is expected that Huaneng Group will entrust a trust company to establish a trust (the underlying asset of which shall be the accounts receivable) and issue asset-backed notes (ABNs) (which involves a cyclical purchase structure (循環購買結構) and with maximum principal of RMB1,000 million and a term of three years) during each of the three years ending 31 December 2021. Upon our enquiry, we understood that during the cyclical period, Huaneng Group could cyclically purchase new and qualified underlying assets with the same type of initial purchase (i.e. the Group's accounts receivable) from the Group with funds generated from previous accounts receivable (i.e. the accounts receivable was settled). According to《非金融企業資產支持票據指引》(the Guidelines for Asset-backed Notes of Non-financial Enterprises*) as issued by National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, an issuing entity (i.e. special purpose trust, special purpose vehicle or other vehicles which was recognised by National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors) is allowed to initiate purchase(s) of any new qualified underlying assets of the same type under the cyclical purchase structure pursuant to standards as set in the agreement by using the cash generated by the underlying assets. As mentioned above, the Group's trade debtors and bills receivable amounted to approximately RMB13,751 million as at 30 June 2019. Such trade debtors and bills receivables as at 30 June 2019 represented an increase of RMB3,783 million as compared to that as at 31 December 2018. As confirmed by the Directors, the aforesaid increase in the Group's trade debtors and bills receivable was mainly attributable to the Tariff Premium Receivables to be received for the wind power business. As also advised by the Company and as confirmed by the auditor of the Company, the Tariff Premium Receivables was recorded as the receivables of the Group. In order to mitigate the impacts of the prolonged process of receiving the subsidies and reduce the receivables of the Group, the Company may utilize the AR Transfer to deal with the Tariff Premium Receivables. - 26 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Upon our request, the Directors provided figures showing (i) power generation amounts; (ii) on-grid power generation amounts; (iii) subsidy entitlements of the following financial year; and (iv) subsidy received during the following financial year. The aforesaid figures are listed below: For the For the year ended year ended For the six 31 December 31 December months ended 2017 2018 30 June 2019 Power generation amounts (MWh) 22,433,827.1 24,973,793.2 15,196,334.7 On-grid power generation amounts (MWh) 21,732,548.2 24,167,075.2 14,701,383.5 Subsidy entitlements (RMB'billion) 5.74 6.25 3.92 Subsidy collection (RMB'billion) 3.46 3.70 0.18 Based on the above table, the subsidy entitlements for FY2017, FY2018 and six months ended 30 June 2019 were larger than the possible ABN's maximum principal of RMB1,000 million. The subsidy entitlements (which is larger than the possible ABN's maximum principal of RMB1,000 million) indicates the Group's possible demand of AR Transfer services to be provided by Huaneng Group and/or other qualified independent financial institution(s). In addition, we also noted that the possible ABN's maximum principals were also within the range of "Subsidy entitlements - subsidy collection" during 2017, 2018 and the first six months of 2019. As stated in the 2019 Interim Results, all trade debtors and bills receivable are expected to be recovered within one year. The Directors therefore assumed the receivables (i.e. underlying assets) will be collected in one year. The table below indicated the possible flow of the AR Transfer. For the year For the year For the year ending 31 ending 31 ending 31 December December December 2019 2020 2021 RMB'million RMB'million RMB'million Receivables as underlying assets of ABN I to be transferred to Huaneng 1,000 1,000 1,000 Group (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 2) Receivables as underlying assets of ABN II to be transferred to 1,000 1,000 Huaneng Group N/A (Note 1) (Note 2) Receivables as underlying assets of ABN III to be transferred to 1,000 Huaneng Group N/A N/A (Note 1) Total receivables to be transferred to Huaneng Group 1,000 2,000 3,000 - 27 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Notes: ABNs with underlying assets (i.e. the Group's accounts receivables) of RMB1,000 million were expected to be issued during each of the three years ending 31 December 2021. Receivables to be purchased again due to the collection of previous underlying assets (receivables) pursuant to the cyclical purchase structure ( 循環購買結構 ). Having considered (i) the principal amount of ABNs for each of the three years ending 31 December 2021, which is less than the trade debtors and bills receivables as at 30 June 2019; (ii) the characteristics of ABN (which involves a cyclical purchase structure (循環購買結構)) and the possible flow as mentioned above; and (iii) that as confirmed by the Directors, should there be any substantial increase in the Tariff Premium Receivables, the Group may opt to finance larger portion of the Tariff Premium Receivables by factoring through independent financial institutions or re- comply with the applicable provisions of the Hong Kong Listing Rules governing continuing connected transaction to revise the AR Caps during the three years ending 31 December 2021, we consider that the AR Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2021 to be fair and reasonable. We also noted that the Fee Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2021 were same. As advised by the Directors, the Fee Caps represented cost of the ABN to be issued by Huaneng Group during each of the three years ending 31 December 2021, which was calculated by (i) the ABN's maximum principal of RMB1,000 million; (ii) expected maximum interest of ABN to be 6% per annum; and (iii) the ABN's term to be three years. To assess the fairness and reasonableness of the expected maximum interest, we further enquired into the Directors and noted that based on the Company's research on the issuance of ABN/ ABS based on the accounts receivable regarding outstanding subsidies for renewable energy electricity tariff, the coupon rate of such securities (excluding subordinated debt/securities) ranged from 4.00% to 5.80% (the "Company's Research"). We further obtained data from Wind Info (which was dedicated to provide accurate and real- time information, as well as sophisticated communication platforms for financial professionals), showing the issuance of ABN/ABS based on the accounts receivable which was announced since 1 January 2019. Based on the data, we noted that the coupon rate of such securities (excluding subordinated debt/securities) ranged from 3.45% to 8.60% ("Our Research"). Having taken into account that the expected maximum interest of ABN to be 6% per annum (i) was close to the highest of the range of ABN/ABS's coupon rate (excluding subordinated debt/ securities) as shown by the Company's Research; (ii) fell within the range of ABN/ABS's coupon rate (excluding subordinated debt/securities) as shown by Our Research, we consider the expected maximum interest of ABN of 6% per annum to be acceptable. Based on the above factors, we consider that the Fee Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2021 to be fair and reasonable. - 28 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Shareholders should note that as the proposed annual caps of the AR Transfer are relating to future events and was estimated based on assumptions which may or may not remain valid for the entire period up to 31 December 2021, and they do not represent forecasts of revenue/cost to be recorded/incurred from the AR Transfer or types of financial products to be issued by Huaneng Group. Consequently, we express no opinion as to how closely the actual revenue/cost to be recorded/ incurred from the AR Transfer will correspond with the proposed annual caps or types of financial products to be issued by Huaneng Group. THE DEPOSIT SERVICES

Information on Huaneng Finance With reference to the Board Letter, Huaneng Finance is a non-bank financial institution in the PRC. The principal business of Huaneng Finance includes deposit-taking, loans handling, acceptance and discounting of bills, inter- bank borrowing and foreign investment. As advised by the Directors, Huaneng Finance is required to operate in compliance with the 《企業集團財務公司管理辦法》(Measures on Administration of the Finance Companies of Enterprise Groups*, the "Measures") promulgated by China Banking Regulatory Commission (now known as CBIRC). We noted that the Measures set out certain compliance and risk control requirements/ measures in relation to the operation of group financing companies, including but not limited to maintaining certain financial ratios at all times, etc. With reference to the Board Letter, during the course of its development, Huaneng Finance has all long endeavoured to prevent financial risks and has established and implemented an effective internal control mechanism which is in compliance with the regulatory requirements of CBIRC in relation to risk control ratios. Pursuant to the Measures, in the event that a group finance company faces any difficulty in making payment, its controlling shareholder(s) will increase such group finance company's capital accordingly based on the actual need. We noted from Huaneng Finance's articles of association that Huaneng Group, being the controlling shareholder of the Company, undertook that Huaneng Group will provide funding to Huaneng Huaneng Finance to satisfy its capital needs in the event that Huaneng Finance experiences any urgent payment difficulties. Being a group finance company, Huaneng Finance provides financial services as mentioned above to members of Huaneng group. As such, Huaneng Finance may face a relatively higher customer concentrations risk than the PRC commercial banks (whose customers are the general public). However, as a subsidiary of Huaneng Group, Huaneng Finance is able to gain access to the details of financial positions of its customers, and can obtain sufficient information in advance to determine whether to grant the loan to the applicant. The situation is different for most of the PRC commercial banks as limited information is available to the commercial banks to evaluate their customers. As such, the high customer concentration risk may be mitigated with sufficient information available to Huaneng Finance. - 29 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Reasons for benefit of entering into the Deposit Services With reference to the Board Letter, the Company considers that the deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance helps systematically manage the capital utilization and diversify the deposit risk of the Group. Moreover, it is important and necessary to conduct the Deposit Services as, among other things (i) loans from Huaneng Finance have to be placed in designated account with Huaneng Finance; (ii) the deposits with Huaneng Finance are primarily used to repay short term loans from various other commercial banks; (iii) the deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance help systemically manage the capital utilization; and (iv) the deposit interest rates to be offered by Huaneng Finance will be at least equal or no less favourable than the deposit rates offered to the Group by domestic independent third parties for provision of similar services. Pursuant to the previous deposit and loan services framework agreement (the "Previous Framework Agreement") and the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, Huaneng Finance shall provide deposit interest on normal commercial terms that are no less favourable than those offered by independent third parties for similar services to the Company in the PRC. Upon our request, we obtained deposit records regarding the Company placed deposits in independent commercial banks and Huaneng Finance during 2018 and 2019. We noted from the deposit records that the deposit rates as shown in the deposit records are in line with the above-said requirements under the Previous Framework Agreement. As further confirmed by the Directors, the Deposit Services are conducted on a non-exclusive basis. In light of the above reasons, in particular: the pricing policy of the Deposit Services; and the Deposit Services are conducted on a non-exclusive basis, we consider the Deposit Services are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. 1. Principal terms of the Deposit Services Date: 27 August 2019 Parties:Huaneng Finance and the Company Description of The following transactions will be entered into: (i) placing deposits by transactions: the Group with Huaneng Finance (i.e. the Deposit Services); and (ii) provision of loan advancement by Huaneng Finance to the Group. The Group has conducted the above-mentioned transactions with Huaneng Finance since 2011. - 30 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL Pricing and The terms and pricing arrangements with respect to the Deposit payment terms: Services are negotiated on arm's length, and will be fixed within the margin of official deposit interest rates published by the People's Bank of China from time to time. Huaneng Finance shall provide deposit interest on normal commercial terms that are no less favourable than those offered by independent third parties for similar services to the Company in the PRC. Members of the Group may, from time to time and as necessary, enter into separate implementation agreements for each specific transaction contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement with Huaneng Finance. Each implementation agreement will set out the specifications for the particular transaction. The implementation agreements provide for the services as contemplated by the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement, as such, they do not constitute new categories of connected transactions. The terms of any such implementation agreement will be within the bounds of the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement. The commercial terms offered under any implementation agreement to be entered into between Huaneng Finance and the Company will be negotiated on arm's length terms, taking into account the prevailing market conditions, but in any event no less favorable than those offered to the Company by domestic independent third parties for provision of similar services. All payment made pursuant to the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and its implementation agreements will be in cash or in accordance with the payment terms under the implementation agreement(s). As advised by the Directors, the Company adopted certain internal control measures (the "Deposit IC Measures") to ensure the fair pricing of the Deposit Services, details of which are set out under the sub-section headed "Measures taken to safeguard the interests of the Company and Independent Shareholders in the deposit transactions with Huaneng Finance" of the Board Letter. We consider that the implementation of the Measures would help to ensure fair pricing of the Deposit Services according to the pricing policies. We also discussed with staff of Company's finance department and understood that the finance department's staffs are aware of the Deposit IC Measures and will comply with the Deposit IC Measures when conducting the Deposit Services. Having also considered our findings on deposit rates as mentioned in section headed "Reasons for benefit of the Deposit Services", we do not doubt the effectiveness of the implementation of the internal procedures for the Deposit Services. In light of the above, we are of the view that the terms of the Deposit Services are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. - 31 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL 2. The proposed annual caps Set out below are (i) the historical maximum daily deposit balance and the existing annual caps under the Previous Framework Agreement; and (ii) the proposed annual caps for the Deposit Services for the three years ending 31 December 2022 (the "Deposit Caps"): For the For the For the year ended year ended year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December Historical transaction amounts 2017 2018 2019 (in RMB'million) (in RMB'million) (in RMB'million) Maximum daily deposit balance 2,498.3 2,499.9 2,498.9 (including any interest accrued (Note) thereon) Existing annual caps 2,500 2,500 2,500 Utilisation rate 99.93% 99.996% 99.96% Proposed annual caps for the for the for the year ending year ending year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2020 2021 2022 (in RMB'million) (in RMB'million) (in RMB'million) Maximum daily outstanding balance placed by the Group with Huaneng Finance (including accrued interest) 3,000 3,000 3,000 Note: The figure was recorded during the first six months ended 30 June 2019. With reference to the Board Letter, the Proposed Annual Caps have been determined after taking into account of various factors, details of which are set out under the sub-section headed "Basis for the proposed caps" of the Board Letter. According to the above table, the existing annual caps were almost fully utilised for the three years ending 31 December 2019 and the Deposit Caps for the three years ending 31 December 2022 represented an increase of 20% as compared to the existing annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2019. As mentioned above, as at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded (i) cash at bank and on hand of approximately RMB3,209 million; and (ii) trade debtors and bills receivables (which will convert into cash if such trade and bills receivable are settled) of approximately RMB13,751 million. The sum of the aforesaid two items (the "Sum") amounted to RMB16,960 million as at 30 June 2019. The Sum (which is larger than the Deposit Caps) indicates the Group's possible demand of deposit services to be provided by commercial banks and Huaneng Finance. - 32 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL As advised by the Directors, it is difficult to forecast the total cash level for whole period of three years ending 31 December 2022. Nevertheless, should there be any substantial increase in total cash of the Group, the Group may opt to deposit larger portion of cash in commercial banks or re- comply with the applicable provisions of the Hong Kong Listing Rules governing continuing connected transaction to revise the Deposit Caps. Having also considered the following factors, including: the Sum (which is larger than the Deposit Caps) indicates the Group's possible demand of deposit services to be provided by commercial banks and Huaneng Finance; and the utilisation rates of existing annual caps for the two years ended 31 December 2018 and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were 99.93%, 99.996% and 99.96% respectively. we consider that the Deposit Caps, which are the same for the three years ending 31 December 2022, are fair and reasonable. Listing Rules implication The Directors confirmed that the Company shall comply with the requirements of Rules 14A.53 to 14A.59 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules pursuant to which (i) the values/maximum values of the Transactions must be restricted by the proposed annual caps for the period concerned under the relevant framework agreements; (ii) the terms of the Transactions must be reviewed by the independent non- executive Directors annually; (iii) details of independent non-executive Directors' annual review on the terms of the Transactions must be included in the Company's subsequent published annual reports and financial accounts. Furthermore, it is also required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules that the auditors of the Company must provide a letter to the Board confirming, among other things, whether anything has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the Transactions, (i) have not been approved by the Board; (ii) were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreement governing the transactions; and (iii) have exceeded the annual caps. In the event that the amounts of the Transactions are anticipated to exceed the proposed annual caps, or that there is any proposed material amendment to the terms of the Transactions, as confirmed by the Directors, the Company shall comply with the applicable provisions of the Hong Kong Listing Rules governing continuing connected transaction. Given the above stipulated requirements for continuing connected transactions pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, we are of the view that there are adequate measures in place to monitor the Transactions and thus the interest of the Independent Shareholders would be safeguarded. RECOMMENDATIONS Having taken into consideration the factors and reasons as stated above, we are of the opinion that (i) the terms of the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and the Deposit Services are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; and (ii) the Transactions are conducted in - 33 - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM to approve (i) the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Deposit Services, and we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions in this regard. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Gram Capital Limited Graham Lam Managing Director * For identification purpose only - 34 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 2. DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST Directors and Supervisors of the Company As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors, chief executive or Supervisors of the Company has interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein, or which are required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange. Substantial Shareholders As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed below, so far as is known to the Board, no persons (not being a Director, chief executive or Supervisor of the Company) had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares and debentures of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or, who is, directly or indirectly, interested in 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at the general meeting of any other member of the Company. - 35 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION Approximate percentage in Approximate Number of the relevant percentage in Class of Capacity/Nature of shares held class of the total share Name of shareholder shares interests (shares) shares(2) capital(3) Controlling shareholder China Huaneng Group Co., Domestic Beneficial owner/Interest of 5,535,311,200 100% 52.39% Ltd.(1) shares controlled corporation (Long position) H shares Beneficial owner/Interest of 33,268,000 0.66% 0.31% controlled corporation (Long position) Other substantial shareholders Citigroup Inc. H shares Interest of controlled 394,450,148 7.84% 3.73% corporation/Person (Long position) having a security interest 552,626 0.01% 0.01% in share/Approved (Short position) lending agent 357,826,599 7.11% 3.39% (Lending pool) JPMorgan Chase & Co. H shares Interest of controlled 350,840,656 6.97% 3.32% corporation/Investment (Long position) manager/Person having a 27,846,006 0.55% 0.26% security interests in (Short position) share/Approved lending 300,942,005 5.98% 2.85% agent (Lending pool) BlackRock, Inc. H shares Interest of controlled 346,748,726 6.89% 3.28% corporation (Long position) 1,248,000 0.02% 0.01% (Short position) Wellington Management H shares Investment manager 292,996,237 5.82% 2.77% Group LLP (Long position) Notes: China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. is beneficially interested in 5,258,545,640 domestic shares, representing approximately 49.77% of the total share capital of the Company. Huaneng Capital Services Corporation Ltd. (" Huaneng Capital ") is interested in 276,765,560 domestic shares, representing approximately 2.62% of the total share capital of the Company. Since Huaneng Capital is owned as to 61.22% by China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. is therefore taken to be interested in the domestic shares held by Huaneng Capital, with a total interest of 52.39%. China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. controls 33,268,000 H shares through such number of H shares held by Huaneng Structural Adjustment No. 1 Securities Investment Private Equity Fund through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, representing approximately 0.31% of the total share capital of the Company. It is calculated on the basis that the Company has issued 5,535,311,200 domestic shares or 5,031,220,992 H shares as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 36 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION It is calculated on the basis that the Company has issued 10,566,532,192 shares as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any other person (other than the Directors, Supervisors and chief executive of the Company) having any interests or short positions in the Shares and underlying Shares of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO. As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed below, so far as is known to the Board, no Director or Supervisor is a director or employee of a company which has an interest or short position in the Shares and underlying Shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: Directors Mr. WANG Kui is the chief of the Planning Department of Huaneng Group; Mr. DAI Xinmin is the chief of the Capital Operation & Equity Management Department (Office of Asset Disposal) of Huaneng Group; Mr. ZHAI Ji is a full-time director of Huaneng Group. Supervisors Mr. HUANG Jian is a full-time director of Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Co., Ltd. and Huaneng International Power Development Company. 3. NO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Company and its subsidiaries since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries were made up to. 4. MATERIAL LITIGATION As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Company and its subsidiaries was engaged in any material litigation or arbitration and there was no litigation or claim of material importance known to the Directors to be pending or threatened by or against the Company and its subsidiaries. - 37 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION 5. CONSENT OF EXPERT The following expert has given and has not withdrawn its written consent to the issue of this circular with the inclusion of its letter or statements and references to its name in the form and context in which they appear: Name Qualifications Gram Capital Limited A licensed corporation to carry on Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity as defined under the SFO, acting as the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the deposits transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement and the transactions (including the relevant proposed annual caps) contemplated under the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the above expert was not beneficially interested in the share capital of the Company and its subsidiaries nor did it have any right, whether legally enforceable or not, to subscribe for or to nominate persons to subscribe for securities in the Company and its subsidiaries. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the above expert did not have any direct or indirect interest in any assets which had been since 31 December 2018 (being the date to which the latest published audited financial statements of the Company were made up) acquired or disposed of by or leased to the Company and its subsidiaries, or were proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to the Company and its subsidiaries. 6. SERVICE CONTRACTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors or Supervisors has entered into a service contract with the Company which is not determinable by the Company within one year without payment of compensation, other than statutory compensation. 7. DIRECTORS' OR SUPERVISORS' INTERESTS IN THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES' ASSETS OR CONTRACTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors or Supervisors of the Company had any interest in any assets which have been since 31 December 2018 (being the date to which the latest published audited financial statements of the Company were made up) acquired or disposed of by or leased to the Company and its subsidiaries, or were proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to the Company and its subsidiaries. - 38 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors or Supervisors was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting at the Latest Practicable Date which was significant in relation to the business of the Company. 8. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN COMPETING BUSINESS As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed below, none of the Directors or their respective associates has interests in the businesses, other than being a Director, which compete or are likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the businesses of the Company (as would be required to be disclosed under Rule 8.10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules if each of them were a controlling shareholder). Position in the Name Company Other Interests Mr. WANG Kui Non-executive the chief of the Planning Department of Huaneng Director Group Mr. DAI Xinmin Non-executive the chief of the Capital Operation & Equity Director Management Department (Office of Asset Disposal) of Huaneng Group Mr. ZHAI Ji Non-executive full-time director of Huaneng Group Director MISCELLANEOUS Ms. ZHU Tao is the Company Secretary and Board Secretary of the Company. The legal address of the Company is 10-11th Floor No. 23A Fuxing Road Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC. The H Share Registrar of the Company in Hong Kong is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. In the case of any discrepancy, the English text of this circular and form of proxy shall prevail over the Chinese text. DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents will be available for inspection at the office of Herbert Smith Freehills at 23/F, Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong during normal business hours on any weekday (except public holidays) from the date of this circular up to and including the date of the EGM: the Articles of Association; the letter from the Independent Board Committee, as set out in this circular; - 39 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION the letter from Gram Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, as set out in this circular; the written consent of Gram Capital Limited referred to in this appendix; the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the 2019 interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019; the Deposit and Loan Services Framework Agreement; and the Accounts Receivable Transfer Framework Agreement. - 40 - Attachments Original document

