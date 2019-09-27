Log in
Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

09/27/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

26 September 2019

Possible privatisation by way of general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

/ Sale

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

BlackRock, Inc.

25

Purchase

530,000

$2.6500

355,061,778

7.0572%

September

2019

BlackRock, Inc.

25

Purchase

318,000

$2.6500

355,379,778

7.0635%

September

2019

BlackRock, Inc.

25

Sale

8,527,936

$2.6500

346,851,842

6.8940%

September

2019

End

Public Disclosure Form

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Item 1 indicates a transfer upon in-specie subscriptions by authorized participants.

Item 2 indicates the receipt of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.

Disclaimer

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:07:06 UTC
