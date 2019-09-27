Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
26 September 2019
Possible privatisation by way of general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
/ Sale
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
25
|
Purchase
|
530,000
|
$2.6500
|
355,061,778
|
7.0572%
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
25
|
Purchase
|
318,000
|
$2.6500
|
355,379,778
|
7.0635%
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
25
|
Sale
|
8,527,936
|
$2.6500
|
346,851,842
|
6.8940%
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
Item 1 indicates a transfer upon in-specie subscriptions by authorized participants.
Item 2 indicates the receipt of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.
Disclaimer
