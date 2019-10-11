Huaneng Renewables : ANNOUNCEMENT POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) regarding inside information to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the business data of the Company.

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the gross power generation of the Company for September 2019 amounted to 1,518,391.7 MWh, representing an increase of 6.4% as compared with September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 1,392,954.6 MWh, representing an increase of 6.3% as compared with September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 125,437.1 MWh, representing an increase of 7.7% as compared with September 2018. The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to 19,099,231.7 MWh, representing an increase of 8.6% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 17,946,184.1 MWh, representing an increase of 8.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 1,153,047.6 MWh, representing an increase of 9.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018.