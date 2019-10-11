Log in
HUANENG RENEWABLES CORPORATION LIMITED

(0958)
Huaneng Renewables : ANNOUNCEMENT POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0958)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) regarding inside information to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the business data of the Company.

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the gross power generation of the Company for September 2019 amounted to 1,518,391.7 MWh, representing an increase of 6.4% as compared with September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 1,392,954.6 MWh, representing an increase of 6.3% as compared with September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 125,437.1 MWh, representing an increase of 7.7% as compared with September 2018. The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to 19,099,231.7 MWh, representing an increase of 8.6% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 17,946,184.1 MWh, representing an increase of 8.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 1,153,047.6 MWh, representing an increase of 9.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 30 September 2018 are as follows:

Gross power

Gross power

Gross power

Gross power

generation for

generation for

generation for

generation for

January to

January to

By segment and region

September 2019

September 2018

Rate of Change

September 2019

September 2018

Rate of Change

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

Wind power generation

1,392,954.6

1,310,646.0

6.3%

17,946,184.1

16,537,064.8

8.5%

Including: Inner Mongolia

297,970.1

370,753.5

-19.6%

3,840,064.4

3,390,682.0

13.3%

Yunnan

111,885.9

114,242.1

-2.1%

2,682,823.9

2,416,510.4

11.0%

Shandong

90,970.5

66,619.7

36.6%

1,275,989.3

1,456,754.3

-12.4%

Liaoning

171,043.2

201,655.5

-15.2%

2,340,003.7

2,384,862.8

-1.9%

Shanxi

92,352.8

49,751.7

85.6%

944,342.6

1,043,563.8

-9.5%

Guizhou

115,437.6

89,718.2

28.7%

1,389,842.0

1,046,907.1

32.8%

Guangdong

51,939.8

43,612.3

19.1%

686,274.1

648,829.7

5.8%

Hebei

61,151.2

29,881.6

104.6%

603,555.7

536,954.1

12.4%

Xinjiang

80,402.0

76,726.0

4.8%

811,278.8

782,528.8

3.7%

Shanghai

13,251.6

8,925.9

48.5%

125,991.2

163,687.2

-23.0%

Jilin

56,860.5

77,923.3

-27.0%

717,446.7

629,521.3

14.0%

Shaanxi

111,012.3

71,467.1

55.3%

788,343.4

731,225.0

7.8%

Sichuan

81,540.9

67,546.9

20.7%

1,256,930.3

945,031.7

33.0%

Zhejiang

11,073.5

13,076.2

-15.3%

122,401.1

111,811.2

9.5%

Guangxi

38,089.4

28,746.0

32.5%

325,290.2

248,195.4

31.1%

Hunan

7,973.3

-

-

35,606.7

-

-

Solar power generation

125,437.1

116,417.2

7.7%

1,153,047.6

1,052,875.3

9.5%

Total

1,518,391.7

1,427,063.2

6.4%

19,099,231.7

17,589,940.1

8.6%

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

ZHU Tao

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. LIN Gang, Mr. CAO Shiguang and Mr. WEN Minggang; Non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji; and Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. QI Hesheng, Ms. ZHANG Lizi, Mr. WOO Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. ZHU Xiao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:05 UTC
