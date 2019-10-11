Huaneng Renewables : ANNOUNCEMENT POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019
0
10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0958)
ANNOUNCEMENT
POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019
This announcement is made by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) regarding inside information to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the business data of the Company.
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the gross power generation of the Company for September 2019 amounted to 1,518,391.7 MWh, representing an increase of 6.4% as compared with September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 1,392,954.6 MWh, representing an increase of 6.3% as compared with September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 125,437.1 MWh, representing an increase of 7.7% as compared with September 2018. The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to 19,099,231.7 MWh, representing an increase of 8.6% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 17,946,184.1 MWh, representing an increase of 8.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 1,153,047.6 MWh, representing an increase of 9.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018.
For identification purpose only
- 1 -
The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and 30 September 2018 are as follows:
Gross power
Gross power
Gross power
Gross power
generation for
generation for
generation for
generation for
January to
January to
By segment and region
September 2019
September 2018
Rate of Change
September 2019
September 2018
Rate of Change
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
Wind power generation
1,392,954.6
1,310,646.0
6.3%
17,946,184.1
16,537,064.8
8.5%
Including: Inner Mongolia
297,970.1
370,753.5
-19.6%
3,840,064.4
3,390,682.0
13.3%
Yunnan
111,885.9
114,242.1
-2.1%
2,682,823.9
2,416,510.4
11.0%
Shandong
90,970.5
66,619.7
36.6%
1,275,989.3
1,456,754.3
-12.4%
Liaoning
171,043.2
201,655.5
-15.2%
2,340,003.7
2,384,862.8
-1.9%
Shanxi
92,352.8
49,751.7
85.6%
944,342.6
1,043,563.8
-9.5%
Guizhou
115,437.6
89,718.2
28.7%
1,389,842.0
1,046,907.1
32.8%
Guangdong
51,939.8
43,612.3
19.1%
686,274.1
648,829.7
5.8%
Hebei
61,151.2
29,881.6
104.6%
603,555.7
536,954.1
12.4%
Xinjiang
80,402.0
76,726.0
4.8%
811,278.8
782,528.8
3.7%
Shanghai
13,251.6
8,925.9
48.5%
125,991.2
163,687.2
-23.0%
Jilin
56,860.5
77,923.3
-27.0%
717,446.7
629,521.3
14.0%
Shaanxi
111,012.3
71,467.1
55.3%
788,343.4
731,225.0
7.8%
Sichuan
81,540.9
67,546.9
20.7%
1,256,930.3
945,031.7
33.0%
Zhejiang
11,073.5
13,076.2
-15.3%
122,401.1
111,811.2
9.5%
Guangxi
38,089.4
28,746.0
32.5%
325,290.2
248,195.4
31.1%
Hunan
7,973.3
-
-
35,606.7
-
-
Solar power generation
125,437.1
116,417.2
7.7%
1,153,047.6
1,052,875.3
9.5%
Total
1,518,391.7
1,427,063.2
6.4%
19,099,231.7
17,589,940.1
8.6%
Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
By order of the Board
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited
ZHU Tao
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 11 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. LIN Gang, Mr. CAO Shiguang and Mr. WEN Minggang; Non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Kui, Mr. DAI Xinmin and Mr. ZHAI Ji; and Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. QI Hesheng, Ms. ZHANG Lizi, Mr. WOO Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. ZHU Xiao.
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:05 UTC