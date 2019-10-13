Huaneng Renewables : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0958)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE

POWER GENERATION FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the announcement of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 11 October 2019 in relation to the power generation for September 2019 (the "Announcement"). Due to inadvertent statistical errors, the Announcement contained certain figures which need to be revised. The Company hereby clarifies the power generation for September 2019 as follows:

According to the Company's preliminary statistics, the gross power generation of the Company for September 2019 amounted to 1,506,687.0 MWh, representing a decrease of 9.8% as compared with September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 1,381,249.9 MWh, representing a decrease of 11.1% as compared with September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 125,437.1 MWh, representing an increase of 7.7% as compared with September 2018. The gross power generation of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to 19,347,230.5 MWh, representing an increase of 7.4% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018. In particular, wind power generation amounted to 18,194,182.9 MWh, representing an increase of 7.3% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018, and solar power generation amounted to 1,153,047.6 MWh, representing an increase of 9.5% as compared with the nine months ended 30 September 2018.