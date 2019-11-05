Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
6 November 2019
Voluntary conditional offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
Party
Date
Purchase /
Number of shares
Price per share
Resultant balance
Percentage of class
Sale
|
(including those of
(including those of
any person with whom
any person with whom
there is an agreement
there is an agreement
or understanding)
or understanding)
BlackRock, Inc.
5 November 2019
Purchase
111,780
$3.0000
362,820,974
7.2114%
Purchase
210,000
$3.0100
363,030,974
7.2156%
Sale
280,000
$3.0100
362,750,974
7.2100%
Sale
24,000
$3.0100
10,498,000
0.2087%
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
Items 1 to 3 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents long positions in the ordinary H-shares issued by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited.
Item 4 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents short positions in the ordinary H-shares issued by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited.
Disclaimer
