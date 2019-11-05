Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

6 November 2019

Voluntary conditional offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class Sale (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) BlackRock, Inc. 5 November 2019 Purchase 111,780 $3.0000 362,820,974 7.2114% Purchase 210,000 $3.0100 363,030,974 7.2156% Sale 280,000 $3.0100 362,750,974 7.2100% Sale 24,000 $3.0100 10,498,000 0.2087%

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.