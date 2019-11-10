Log in
HUANENG RENEWABLES CORPORATION LIMITED

(0958)
Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

11/10/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Public Disclosure Form

8 November 2019

Voluntary conditional offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase /

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

Sale

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

Wellington Management

8 November 2019

Purchase

290,000

$2.9986

287,341,641

5.7112%

Group LLP

Purchase

2,000

$2.9986

287,343,641

5.7112%

Sale

16,000

$2.9900

287,327,641

5.7109%

End

Note:

Wellington Management Group LLP is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Wellington Management Group LLP is ultimately owned by Wellington Management Company LLP.

Disclaimer

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:04:07 UTC
