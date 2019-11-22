Log in
Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Public Disclosure Form

22 November 2019

Voluntary conditional offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase / Sale

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

BlackRock, Inc.

21 November 2019

Purchase

178,000

$2.9900

11,068,000

0.2200%

Purchase

96,000

$2.9898

10,972,000

0.2181%

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

ltems 1-2 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents short positions in the ordinary H-shares issued by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited.

Disclaimer

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
