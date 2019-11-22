Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

22 November 2019

Voluntary conditional offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Sale Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) BlackRock, Inc. 21 November 2019 Purchase 178,000 $2.9900 11,068,000 0.2200% Purchase 96,000 $2.9898 10,972,000 0.2181%

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

ltems 1-2 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents short positions in the ordinary H-shares issued by Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited.