Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

4 December 2019

Voluntary conditional offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class Sale (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) Wellington Management 4 December Purchase 396,000 $3.0050 290,294,823 5.7699% Group LLP 2019 Purchase 14,000 $3.0050 290,308,823 5.7701% Sale 23,869 $3.0008 290,284,954 5.7697%

End

Note:

Wellington Management Group LLP is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Wellington Management Group LLP is ultimately owned by Wellington Management Company LLP.