Huaneng Renewables : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
4 December 2019
Voluntary conditional offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase /
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
Sale
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellington Management
|
4 December
|
Purchase
|
396,000
|
$3.0050
|
290,294,823
|
5.7699%
|
Group LLP
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
14,000
|
$3.0050
|
290,308,823
|
5.7701%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
23,869
|
$3.0008
|
290,284,954
|
5.7697%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
Wellington Management Group LLP is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
Wellington Management Group LLP is ultimately owned by Wellington Management Company LLP.
Disclaimer
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:04:03 UTC