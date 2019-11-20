Huaneng Renewables : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0958)
REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited* (the "Company")
I(we) (Note 1)
|
|
of
|
|
|
,
|
being the holder of
|
|
(Note 2) H shares(s)/domestic share(s)#
of the Company hereby reply that I/(We) wish to attend or appoint a proxy to attend (on my/our behalf) the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 9:30 a.m. on 6 January 2020 at the Headquarter of the Company, No. 23A Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
Signature:
Date:
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in
BLOCK LETTERS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
-
This completed and signed reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand, by post or by fax (Fax no.: (852) 2865 0990) or the Company's head office in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) at 10-11th Floor, No. 23A Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC by hand or by post on or before 16 December 2019.
-
For identification purpose only
-
Please delete as appropriate
Disclaimer
Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:10:01 UTC