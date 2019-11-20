Log in
HUANENG RENEWABLES CORPORATION LIMITED

(0958)
Huaneng Renewables : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING

11/20/2019 | 07:16pm EST

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0958)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING

To: Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

I(we) (Note 1)

of

,

being the holder of

(Note 2) H shares(s) of the Company

hereby reply that I/(We) wish to attend or appoint a proxy to attend (on my/our behalf) the 2020 First H Share Class Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on 6 January 2020 at the Headquarter of the Company, No. 23A Fuxing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Signature:

Date:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand, by post or by fax (Fax no.: (852) 2865 0990) on or before 16 December 2019.

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:15:01 UTC
